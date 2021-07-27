Indiana Grand Circles & Squares Analysis for July 29

Race 9

This Circles and Squares gives an example of dealing with lightly-raced horses and projecting improvement from a current Plot position using Form/OptixNOTES. The “Sun” Contention is paired with a lower SpeedRate, which should benefit horses forwardly placed. #3 DILLSBORO DEVIL will make his second start off the layoff and capable to move forward off that return race. He does not hold much of an advantage in terms of the current Plot position overlapped with #7 JEFF THE RUNNER, one that has Form knocks coming into this race keying off the “Red” Keywords shown in the Past 3 Runlines.

Dillsboro Devil is shown as that Quad I Circle, an indication of lack of finish in relationship to the others. However, most of his data for that Plot is based on juvenile form and the return race on July 7 suggests he could show more finish with natural progression. He can be upgraded from that race, where he was tested coming back off a layoff of 232 days and making his first start against older for his sophomore debut. The race dynamic with the Very Fast (VF) early pace (PRESSED) can offer an upgrade in terms of race flow and should provide fitness as he makes his second start off the layoff.

#4 RAMPAGE comes into this race with solid form, as shown as a tracking Square in Quad I. He’ll look to have first run on those pacesetters, a logical type in this event. He is capable to get that tracking trip to win should Dillsboro Devil fail to improve as projected. The lower SpeedRate should be considered here and could leave Rampage caught chasing Dillsboro Devil as there is separation from a visual standpoint on the Plot as well.