North American Allowance Results July 1

|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-1.
|4—
|SPUNGIE, f, 4, Hard Spun–Screwgie, by Smart Strike. ($250,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Diane Manning, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), T-William I. Mott, J-Joel Rosario, $44,000.
|3—
|Pandamom, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Akilina, by Langfuhr. O-Oak Bluff Stables, B-Oak Bluff Stables, LLC (NY), $16,000.
|2—
|Electric Youth, f, 3, Dialed In–Fujiana, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($60,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $22,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $70,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Andrew N Warren, B-Jonathan Thorne (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|ELP, 4TH, AOC, $52,460, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-1.
|2—
|LETMENO, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Wicked Mizz, by Mizzen Mast. ($70,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bloch, Randall L and Six Column Stables, LLC, et al, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $32,320.
|4—
|Briefcase Bully, c, 4, Union Rags–Ellesmere, by Tabasco Cat. ($145,000 ’18 KEESEP; $45,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-David Ingordo, B-Chadds Ford Stable, LLC, John Gardiner &Frank McEntee (KY), $10,600.
|1—
|Frolic More, g, 5, More Than Ready–Summer Frolic, by Pulpit. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP; $25,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Running The Dream Stables, LLC, B-Bill Justice & Dr Naoya Yoshida (KY), $5,300.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (sy)
|ELP, 3RD, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-1.
|4—
|GIRL NAMED PATSY, f, 4, Hat Trick (JPN)–Westside Singer, by Gone West. O-Alan Tennenbaum, B-Allen Tennenbaum (KY), T-Brian Michael, J-Jon Kenton Court, $31,200.
|1—
|Agog, f, 3, More Than Ready–Cool Spell, by Grand Slam. ($225,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-NBS Stable, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $10,400.
|5—
|Signify, f, 4, Speightstown–Pickaway (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (sy)
|ELP, 7TH, ALW, $50,675, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-1.
|1—
|GRAYSONSMACHO GAL, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Kitty’s Giant, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Millard R Seldin Revocable Trust, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Gabriel Saez, $32,475.
|7—
|Sunny Isle Beach, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–Kathern’s Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($15,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Sea, Nathan and Milliner, Mark, B-Dixiana Farms, LLC & Kenneth L andSarah K Ramsey (KY), $10,400.
|3—
|Look Me Over, f, 4, Hard Spun–Wasted Tears, by Najran. ($235,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Qatar Racing, B-Bart Evans & Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (sy)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $42,375, 3YO/UP, 5F, 7-1.
|10—
|HAUNTEDBYTHEMUSIC, c, 4, The Big Beast–Usual Manner, by Double Honor. O-Six SandBaggers Stables, B-Sorrento Oaks Farm Inc (FL), T-Baltazar Galvan, J-Alexander Crispin, $24,000.
|9—
|King Nekia, g, 5, Uncaptured–All Night Labor, by Double Honor. ($15,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Steve Epley, Jr, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), $10,000.
|5—
|Tate, c, 3, Quality Road–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:00 (my)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-1.
|6—
|REDSKIESATNIGHT, g, 4, Blueskiesnrainbows–Redverse, by Menifee. O-Bad Boy Racing LLC, B-Bad Boy Racing, LLC (IN), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $21,900.
|5—
|Major Sparks, g, 4, Colonel John–Zipso Facto, by City Zip. O-Lucky J Stables, LLC, B-Cal Johnston (IN), $7,300.
|3—
|Flatoutjustice, g, 6, Flat Out–You Too, by You and I. ($20,000 ’16 INDOCT). O-Israel J Garcia, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (sy)
|CBY, 3RD, ALW, $34,945, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 6-30.
|8—
|JEN TAKE CHARGE, m, 5, Will Take Charge–You Make Luvin Fun, by A.P. Indy. ($30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-TK Stables LLC (Kevin and Tammie Hulse), Veerhusen, Todd, Klein, Larry and Eisenhauer, Lowell, B-Mount Brilliant Farm & Ranch, LLC (KY), T-Ronald L. Westermann, J-Leslie Mawing, $19,200.
|5—
|Firstmate, m, 6, Midshipman–Lion Cub, by Lion Heart. ($50,000 ’16 MINAUG). O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $7,900.
|6—
|She B Glamorous, m, 5, Mr. Besilu–Gold N Glamore, by Artie Schiller. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), $4,045.
|Winning Time: 1:27 4/5 (fm)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-1.
|6—
|AUNT BEE, f, 3, Tidal Volume–Silky Sami, by Margie’s Wildcat. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Hector Berrios, $19,980.
|2—
|Lexy Anna, f, 4, Professor Fate–Miss Posse, by Posse. O-Susan D Yoder, B-Lori Yoder (OH), $6,660.
|4—
|Inspiring Lily, f, 3, Twinspired–Lady in the Zone, by Dehere. O-Rocking H Farm, Inc, B-Rocking H Farm, Inc (OH), $3,330.
|Winning Time: 1:06 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-1.
|8—
|OUT MY DEAR, f, 3, Flat Out–Quietmydear, by Real Quiet. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Gary Ross (OH), T-Silvano M. Gonzalez, J-Alexander Chavez, $19,980.
|6—
|Can I Go Too, f, 3, Include–Mrs. Boyd, by Proud Citizen. ($4,500 ’18 KEENOV; $10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Marion F Gorham, B-KC Breeding Venture, LLC (OH), $6,660.
|4—
|Iamgoingtoshine, f, 3, Northern Afleet–Becker County Miss, by Langfuhr. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm, McDonald, James and Authentic Racing, LLC, B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OH), $3,330.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, AOC, $30,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-30.
|3—
|GRAND LUWEGEE, h, 6, El Corredor–Magical Mia, by Gold Fever. O-Gerard Perron, B-Gerard Perron (LA), T-Gerard Perron, J-Diego Saenz, $18,000.
|1—
|Speaktomeoflove, g, 4, Run Away and Hide–Awesome Truth, by Proudest Romeo. O-Benard Chatters, B-Benard Chatters (LA), $6,000.
|5—
|Payday Too, g, 6, Jimmy Creed–Save My Place, by Out of Place. ($35,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Steve Holliday (LA), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply