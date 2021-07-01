North American Allowance Results July 1

TDN, 7TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-1.

8—

OUT MY DEAR, f, 3, Flat Out–Quietmydear, by Real Quiet. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Gary Ross (OH), T-Silvano M. Gonzalez, J-Alexander Chavez, $19,980.

6—

Can I Go Too, f, 3, Include–Mrs. Boyd, by Proud Citizen. ($4,500 ’18 KEENOV; $10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Marion F Gorham, B-KC Breeding Venture, LLC (OH), $6,660.

4—

Iamgoingtoshine, f, 3, Northern Afleet–Becker County Miss, by Langfuhr. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm, McDonald, James and Authentic Racing, LLC, B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OH), $3,330.