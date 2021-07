North American Allowance Results July 12

FE, 4TH, ALW, $13,892, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-12.

5—

CANELITA, f, 3, In Summation–Kat of Kilkenny, by Even the Score. ($5,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Powell, Anthony and Powell, Dale, B-Joel Covarrubias (FL), T-Noel A. Williams, J-MarkLee Z. Buchanan, $7,899.

2—

Shanghai Kimmy, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Johns Lady Friend, by Colonel John. ($23,000 ’17 KEENOV; $25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Radcliffe Racing Stable, B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp (ON), $2,633.

4—

Ri N Ginger, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–No Wonder, by Three Wonders. ($10,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Joy K Elkins, B-William D Graham (ON), $1,317.