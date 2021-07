North American Allowance Results July 15

PEN, 7TH, ALW, $31,976, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-14.

5—

NO MORE MARTINIS, g, 4, Well Spelled–Nancy’s Grace, by Attorney. O-McClellan, Erin C and Barrett, Judith, B-Godstone Farm LLC (PA), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Tyler Conner, $20,160.

6—

Northern Thunder, g, 4, Creative Cause–Samsal, by Consolidator. ($90,000 ’17 KEENOV; $30,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-In or Out Stable and Wire to Wire Racing, B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp (ON), $5,600.

4—

A T M Awesome, g, 4, Awesome of Course–A T M Melody, by Sultry Song. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), $3,696.