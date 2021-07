North American Allowance Results July 16

SAR, 3RD, AOC, $95,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-16.

2—

GIACOSA, f, 4, Tizway–Smart Engagement, by Smart Strike. O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC & Roderick Towle (NY), T-H. James Bond, J-Luis Saez, $52,250.

4—

Light in the Sky, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Iron Goddess, by More Than Ready. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $19,000.

6—

Chocolate Cookie, f, 4, Declaration of War–Lady of the Nile, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Marty Zaretsky (NY), $11,400.