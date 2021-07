North American Allowance Results July 18

WO, 4TH, OCL, $41,712, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-18.

6—

MASON’S GAMBLE, c, 3, Gamble’s Exchange–Dynaco, by Dynaformer. O-ATA Stables, Inc, B-Ivan Dalos (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Patrick Husbands, $24,266.

8—

Perfect Crime, g, 3, Old Forester–Thats Our Princess, by Curlin. (C$72,000 ’19 ONTNOV). O-Colebrook Farms, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $8,089.

1—

Priceless Will, g, 4, Wilko–Priceless Friend, by Successful Appeal. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), $4,449.