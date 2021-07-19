North American Allowance Results July 19

IND, 4TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-19.

8—

CASH LOGISTICS, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), T-Genevieve Londono, J-Alex Achard, $27,600.

7—

Toss of Fate, g, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Pay the Toll, by Repriced. O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc, B-Sherri Greenhill (IN), $9,200.

3—

Chipofftheoldblock, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $4,600.