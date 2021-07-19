North American Allowance Results July 19

|CNL, 6TH, ALW, $62,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-19.
|12—
|GOLD FOR KITTEN, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Olympic Avenue, by Hard Spun. O-DARRS, Inc, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Sheldon Russell, $36,000.
|7—
|Deciding Vote, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Sheppard’s Pie, by Include. O-William L Pape, B-Mr & Mrs William L Pape (KY), $12,000.
|11—
|Turnstone, f, 4, Double Irish–Dovecot, by Afleet Alex. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $6,000.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|CNL, 7TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-19.
|10—
|LITIGANT, g, 5, Mineshaft–Fantasy Bay, by Bluegrass Cat. O-GOP Racing Stable, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Gerard Ochoa, J-Jorge J. Urdaneta, $36,000.
|2—
|Fortune’s Fool, g, 5, Arch–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($130,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $12,000.
|5—
|Kadri, g, 4, Mark Valeski–Marquise Miss, by Marquetry. O-Cash, Norman L and Cash, Lola, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $6,000.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-19.
|8—
|CASH LOGISTICS, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), T-Genevieve Londono, J-Alex Achard, $27,600.
|7—
|Toss of Fate, g, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Pay the Toll, by Repriced. O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc, B-Sherri Greenhill (IN), $9,200.
|3—
|Chipofftheoldblock, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $4,600.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $43,405, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-19.
|1—
|HOPEFUL TREASURE, r, 4, Oxbow–Elle Special, by Giant’s Causeway. ($6,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Just In Time Racing LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michael L. Catalano, Jr., J-Isaac Castillo, $25,200.
|8—
|Jeopardy James, c, 4, Speightstown–Pay Lady, by Seeking the Gold. ($135,000 ’18 KEESEP; $585,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Lael Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $8,400.
|5—
|Tommy Shelby, g, 4, Super Ninety Nine–Moon Map, by Malibu Moon. ($2,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Port Lairge Stables, B-Country Life Farm & Moon Map Broodmare LLC (MD), $5,775.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 7-19.
|4—
|DANCE MONEY, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Cactusa, by Cactus Ridge. ($14,000 ’19 INDOCT). O-Eakin, Barbara and Nance, Shelly, B-Anthony Wolfe & Julie Mudman (IN), T-Jonathan Nance, J-Santo Sanjur, $24,600.
|1—
|Lieutenant Kitty, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Corrine, by Chief Seattle. O-Deerfield Farm Racing, Ison, Dan, Bebber, Charles A and Lavallee Racing, B-David W Osborne & Loren Hebel-Osborne (IN), $8,200.
|6—
|Strong Illusion, f, 4, Strong Contender–Quiet Illusion, by Quiet American. O-Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson (IN), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|DEL, 3RD, ALW, $40,250, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 7-19.
|7—
|A SONG FOR ARCH, g, 7, Songandaprayer–La Belle Bear, by Arch. O-Menard, Larry J and Menard, Katherine, B-Larry Joseph Menard (LA), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Daniel Centeno, $24,000.
|8—
|Cairo Campaign, g, 5, Cairo Prince–Kiss a Vet, by War Front. ($150,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $210,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Kelsey Danner, B-Mr & Mrs Harvey A Clarke (KY), $8,000.
|3—
|Showtime Cat, g, 5, Bandbox–Danger Kitten, by Good and Tough. O-Celtic Gold Racing LLC, B-Maple Valley Farm LLC (WV), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :57 (gd)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $35,700, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-19.
|2—
|SPIN DOCTOR, g, 5, Student Council–Surprise Gift, by Service Stripe. O-Rumba Caliente Stable, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), T-Odin J. Londono, Jr., J-Alexander Chavez, $21,420.
|5—
|Susie’s Kid, g, 4, Kiss the Kid–Susie’s Prayer, by Meadow Prayer. O-Red Oak Farm, LLC, B-Valorie Powers & Richard A Powers (OH), $7,140.
|3—
|El Marro, g, 4, Astrology–Clockwork Angel, by Forest Camp. O-Elias Del Val, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $3,570.
|Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $33,300, 3YO, F, 6F, 7-19.
|4—
|INSPIRING LILY, f, 3, Twinspired–Lady in the Zone, by Dehere. O-Rocking H Farm, Inc, B-Rocking H Farm, Inc (OH), T-William D. Cowans, J-Luan Machado, $19,980.
|2—
|Queen Air, f, 3, Vaquero–Turbulent Air, by Montbrook. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $6,660.
|3—
|Ledgendary Kitten, f, 3, William’s Kitten–Ledge’s Monarchos, by Monarchos. O-Sagewood Racing, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $3,330.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-19.
|4—
|BIRDIE CALL, f, 3, Captain Countdown–Malorie’s First, by Total Command. O-Rick Maxey, B-Rick Maxey (LA), T-Patti Turner, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $14,400.
|5—
|Viola Star, f, 3, Star Guitar–Margarita Gold, by Gold Tribute. O-Terry Gaffney, B-Terry Gaffney (LA), $4,800.
|2—
|Shades of Truth, f, 3, Exaggerator–Touch Magic, by Lion Heart. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Karl Broberg, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:19 3/5 (my)
|FE, 7TH, ALW, $15,179, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-19.
|5—
|MONEY MATTERS, g, 4, Bold Warrior–After the Applause, by Lost Soldier. O-Powell, Anthony and Powell, Dale, B-Hal Snowden Jr (KY), T-Noel A. Williams, J-Sunny Singh, $7,804.
|8—
|Gold Venture, g, 4, Giant Gizmo–My Christini, by Flatter. (C$60,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Jeanne M Ryan, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), $3,823.
|7—
|Jojomar, g, 3, Bakken–Yodeling Ann, by Swiss Yodeler. (C$4,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Helen Klimes & Sharon Marie Pring (BC), $1,301.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
