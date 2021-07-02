North American Allowance Results July 2

|BEL, 9TH, AOC, $85,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-2.
|8—
|KLICKITAT, g, 5, First Samurai–Show Me the Carats, by More Than Ready. ($220,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-EKQ Stables Corp (NY), T-James A. Jerkens, J-Eric Cancel, $46,750.
|3—
|Cold Hard Cash, g, 4, Maclean’s Music–Perfect Legacy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $17,000.
|5—
|Ghost Giant, g, 6, Frost Giant–Falbala, by Ghostzapper. O-Robert J Amendola, B-Kingsport Farms LLC (NY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (yl)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $82,450, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 7-2.
|1—
|SCREAMIN’ BY, f, 4, Speightstown–Bourbonstreetgirl, by Langfuhr. ($135,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Twin Farms, LLC, Thomas N Mina & Walter S Borisenok (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Eric Cancel, $46,750.
|6—
|Mischievous Dream, f, 3, Into Mischief–Just Livin a Dream, by Trippi. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $17,000.
|9—
|Kokopelli, f, 3, Into Mischief–Andraste, by Pulpit. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (yl)
|MTH, 1ST, OCL, $62,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-2.
|9—
|STEFANO, g, 4, Giant Surprise–Splendored Thing, by Langfuhr. O-Colonial Farms, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), T-Rory K. Huston, J-Nik Juarez, $37,500.
|3—
|Rose for a Saint, g, 4, Istan–Murphy Style, by Tomorrows Cat. O-Skip Einhorn Racing LLC, B-Hoover Thoroughbred Racing LLC (NJ), $12,500.
|5—
|Crafty Don, g, 4, Don Six–Crafty Coed, by Crafty Friend. O-Dodd, Lisbeth, Cocce, John, Donnelly, Peter and Hyde, Reginald, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (my)
|PIM, 7TH, AOC, $56,940, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-2.
|3—
|RATHER NOSY, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Frivolous Pal, by Not for Love. ($48,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Dante, Janet and Dante, Michael, B-James A Blackwell (MD), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Daniel Centeno, $35,880.
|4—
|Virginia Beach, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Enterprise Beach, by El Prado (IRE). ($8,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Country Life Farm, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $10,400.
|1—
|Gifted Heart, f, 4, Super Ninety Nine–Love Heart, by Lion Heart. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Rashid’s Thoroughbred Racing, Walls, Linda, Wallace, Rick and Kingdom Bloodstock, Inc, B-Wilbur D Everett & Joan Everett (MD), $5,980.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (my)
|ELP, 7TH, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-2.
|3—
|MY MAN FLINTSTONE, c, 4, Into Mischief–Amusingly, by Distorted Humor. O-Joseph B Murphy, B-Joseph B Murphy (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $31,200.
|2—
|Derby Date, g, 5, Will Take Charge–Smart and Fancy, by Not for Love. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $10,400.
|7—
|Tkotchke, g, 3, Frosted–One for Jim, by Distorted Humor. O-Frye, Greg and Hawley, Wesley, B-Glory Days Breeding, Inc (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|ELP, 6TH, AOC, $51,650, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-2.
|4—
|TEENAGE KICKS, f, 4, Into Mischief–Holloween Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-L T B, Inc and Chowhan, Naveed, B-Breffni Farm (KY), T-Bernard S. Flint, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $33,100.
|1—
|Joy of Treasure, m, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Talking Treasure, by Catienus. ($60,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Crow, Todd and Robin Lane Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $10,600.
|7—
|Well Spent, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Cryptic Message, by Cryptograph. O-Johnson, Charles and Rankin, Bobby R, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $5,300.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|LS, 4TH, ALW, $42,600, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 7-2.
|6—
|BRITTS A CLOSER, g, 4, Closing Argument–Brittany’s Tuition, by Osidy. O-Thomas L Holyfield, B-Thomas L Holyfield (LA), T-David C. Gomez, J-Juan P. Vargas, $25,380.
|4—
|Newscaster, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Sue’s Good News, by Woodman. O-Cres Ran, LLC, B-CresRan LLC (KY), $8,460.
|3—
|Bandit Swanson, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Snooki, by Empire Maker. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-CESA Farm & Laberinto Farm & Racing Stables Corp (KY), $4,653.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|LS, 1ST, ALW, $42,600, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 7-2.
|4—
|STANS HOOKIN BULL, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Menascott, by Giacomo. O-Diamond W Racing Stable and Schlansky, Desra, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), T-Karen E. Jacks, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $25,380.
|7—
|Silence d’Oro, c, 3, Silentio–Flair for Fashion, by Old Fashioned. O-Epona Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Epona Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX), $8,460.
|1A—
|Papaws Boy, g, 3, Etesaal–Bonnie’s Slam, by Grand Slam. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Joe K Davis (TX), $4,653.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)
|CBY, 7TH, AOC, $33,470, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-1.
|5—
|BIG LEAGUE BENNY, c, 4, The Big Beast–Load Up, by Dove Hunt. ($75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Howg, Randy and Kropp, Gary, B-Oakleaf Farm (FL), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Alonso Quinonez, $18,600.
|1—
|Warrior Boss, g, 6, Street Boss–Xena Peach, by Fit to Fight. O-Lamont H Nienast LLC, B-Castle Rock Thoroughbreds (MN), $7,900.
|2—
|Sorriso, g, 6, Smiling Tiger–Purplengold, by Forest Wildcat. ($25,000 ’16 BESOCT; $15,000 ’16 CTNAUG). O-Jose Silva, Jr, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $3,000.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|CBY, 8TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 7-1.
|1—
|IM A COWBOY TOO, g, 7, Cowboy Cal–Smart Lady Too, by Clever Trick. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Indian Creek Thoroughbred Farms, LLC (LA), T-Gary M. Scherer, J-Lindey Wade, $19,200.
|6—
|Shakes Creek, h, 6, The Factor–More for Me, by More Than Ready. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP; $165,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), $6,200.
|3—
|Two by Two, g, 4, New Year’s Day–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,100.
|Winning Time: 1:27 3/5 (fm)
|AP, 3RD, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-2.
|6—
|KINGSBURY DREAM, m, 6, Forest Attack–Laynee Bug, by Behrens. O-Lois McCrosky, B-Dr Donald McCrosky (IL), T-Vance Childers, J-Constantino Roman, $18,600.
|2—
|Lion Love, m, 6, American Lion–Keepsake, by Souvenir Copy. O-Steve Manley, B-Dawn Martin (IL), $6,200.
|1—
|Rare Action Attack, m, 5, Forest Attack–Rare Action, by Action This Day. O-Lois McCrosky, B-Dr Donald McCrosky (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-1.
|9—
|SONDE ST BLUES, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Hishikatsu Ballado, by Saint Ballado. O-Miguel Ramos Agosto, B-John D McKee (WV), T-Miguel Ramos Agosto, J-Javier Rivera, $18,255.
|7—
|Allen Can Do It, g, 3, Juba–Lets Just Do It, by Roy. O-John A Casey, B-John Allen Casey (WV), $6,085.
|4—
|Freedom Rider, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Grey Traffic, by Numerous. ($60,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-David M Raim, B-Hector Alcalde (WV), $3,043.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (sy)
|AP, 2ND, AOC, $30,070, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-2.
|1—
|NICKY TWO SHOES, c, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Wendy Wow, by Invasor (ARG). O-Southern Comfort Stable LLC, B-Southern Comfort Farm LLC (KY), T-William D. Cowans, J-E. T. Baird, $18,600.
|5—
|Savage, g, 4, Commissioner–Star in the Corner, by Holy Bull. ($160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-John R Penn (PA), $6,200.
|4—
|Gate Crew, g, 5, Langfuhr–Happy Henrietta, by Supremo. O-Oak Rock Racing LLC, Cherrywood Racing Stable and Barr Three LLC, B-Barr Three LLC, Cherrywood Racing II & Oak Rock Racing LLC (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, AOC, $30,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-1.
|4—
|BERTIE’S GALAXY, g, 5, Greeley’s Galaxy–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Allen Cassedy, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Diego Saenz, $18,000.
|2—
|Wild Bert, g, 7, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $6,000.
|1—
|Black Sword, g, 4, Awesome Sword–Black Mariah, by Devil His Due. O-Treanor MD LLC, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|EVD, 5TH, ALW, $29,320, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 7-1.
|2—
|KING LIAM, g, 5, Sun King–Fortysunflowers, by Forty Won. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Carlos L. Marquez, $18,000.
|6—
|Custom Deelite, g, 4, Custom for Carlos–Missy’s Deelite, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Israel Flores Horses LLC, B-Israel Flores Horse LLC (LA), $6,000.
|3—
|Oxbow Pioneer, c, 3, Oxbow–Squiggle, by Pioneering. ($9,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-George Santis, B-David Wolochuk & Andrea Wolochuk (KY), $2,860.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|EVD, 3RD, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 7-1.
|3—
|DRAKKAR, g, 6, Due Date–Viking Princess, by Nelson. O-Marcia J LaMarche, B-Marcia Jo LaMarche (LA), T-Samuel Breaux, J-Diego Saenz, $16,800.
|6—
|Tactical Priority, g, 4, Apriority–Curious Kitty, by Tactical Cat. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Royal B Kraft Sr (LA), $5,600.
|1—
|Half Ours N Stormy, g, 4, Half Ours–Zippit Honey, by City Zip. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Jack Dickerson & Buddy Formby (LA), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $27,800, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-2.
|5—
|INDIAN FEVER, g, 6, Colonel John–Private Cause, by Noble Causeway. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Wagner Stables LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $17,236.
|1—
|Direct Deceit, g, 6, Twinspired–Funnys Approval, by Outrageouslyfunny. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Bobby R Rankin (OH), $5,560.
|2—
|Firsthand Justice, g, 5, Tidal Volume–Fly Gold Air, by Tactical Advantage. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (OH), $2,780.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (gd)
|EMD, 7TH, ALW, $21,320, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-1.
|4—
|BLAZINGBELLABLU, f, 3, Grazen–Bellomesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Essex, Charles D and Lewin, Petra, B-Rainbow Meadows & Charles Essex (WA), T-Charles Essex, J-Alex M. Cruz, $11,495.
|3—
|Zippin Sevenz, f, 3, Coast Guard–Go Jackie Go, by Matty G. ($8,500 ’19 WASAUG). O-Mike Phillips, B-Ron Hagen & Nina Hagen (WA), $4,180.
|1—
|You Go Girl, f, 4, Coast Guard–Jasmine’s Melody, by Artax. O-Hagen, Ronald A, Hagen, Nina, Whitmore, Alice, Whitmore, Don and Bullock, Steve, B-Ron Hagen & Nina Hagen (WA), $3,135.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
