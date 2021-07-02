North American Allowance Results July 2

CBY, 8TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 7-1.

1—

IM A COWBOY TOO, g, 7, Cowboy Cal–Smart Lady Too, by Clever Trick. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Indian Creek Thoroughbred Farms, LLC (LA), T-Gary M. Scherer, J-Lindey Wade, $19,200.

6—

Shakes Creek, h, 6, The Factor–More for Me, by More Than Ready. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP; $165,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), $6,200.

3—

Two by Two, g, 4, New Year’s Day–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,100.