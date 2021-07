North American Allowance Results July 20

TDN, 6TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-20.

8—

WOODLAND WALK, g, 10, Orientate–Arboreta, by Empire Maker. ($12,000 2014 FTKJU2). O-Dawghouse Stable, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Valerie K. Shanyfelt, J-Hector Berrios, $17,100.

3—

Chief Randel, c, 4, Fiber Sonde–She Could Be Good, by Daylight Savings. O-Jody R Waite, B-Harry D Waite & Ronald C Waite (OH), $7,700.

7—

Channel Fury, c, 3, Even the Score–Star Sheba, by Elusive Hour. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (KY), $2,850.