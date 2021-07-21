North American Allowance Results July 21

|SAR, 9TH, AOC, $106,700, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 7-21.
|2—
|FORZA DI ORO, c, 4, Speightstown–Filare l’Oro, by Hard Spun. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $60,500.
|1—
|West Will Power, c, 4, Bernardini–Wild Promises, by Wild Event. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $22,000.
|6—
|Trident Hit, c, 4, Tiznow–Dontgetinmyway, by Machiavellian. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sagely, Floyd E and Johnston, Keith F, B-Penny McCarthy, Shane Doyle & Tiznow Syndicate (KY), $13,200.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (my)
|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $95,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 7-21.
|6—
|SHIRAZ, g, 7, Tale of the Cat–Lentil, by Alphabet Soup. ($72,000 ’15 OBSJAN; $105,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Lambholm (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Luis Saez, $52,250.
|12—
|Fast Getaway, g, 6, Into Mischief–Stolen Star, by Cat Thief. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $19,000.
|4—
|Alphalfa, g, 5, Alpha–Discreet Lady, by Discreet Cat. ($80,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Everything’s Cricket Racing, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds and John Kimmel (NY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 1:06 4/5 (yl)
|IND, 2ND, AOC, $47,120, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-21.
|5—
|JOVA, g, 6, Holiday Promise–Opata, by Indian Charlie. O-Matt Kwiatkowski, B-Ledgelands Farm LLC, Andrew Ritter &Jose Luis Espinoza (IN), T-Marvin A. Johnson, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $31,920.
|3—
|Blueridge Mountain, g, 5, Tapizar–Snow Cone, by Cryptoclearance. ($12,000 ’16 FTKNOV; $25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $7,600.
|4—
|Intrepid Heart, g, 5, Tapit–Flaming Heart, by Touch Gold. ($750,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Scott Becker, B-WinStar Farm, LLC & Winchell Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|DEL, 3RD, ALW, $41,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-21.
|6—
|ALAYLA, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Puddifoot, by Red Giant. O-Lynch Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures (KY), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Charlie Marquez, $24,000.
|5—
|She Answered, f, 4, Fed Biz–You Asked, by Yes It’s True. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $8,000.
|4—
|Hope Has a Name, f, 3, Dialed In–Beware of the Bop, by Bop. ($24,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Larry E Rabold, B-James Sumter Carter (KY), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $40,375, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70YT, 7-21.
|6—
|TRIPLE DIGIT, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Boxford Belle, by Afleet Alex. O-Charles T Matses, B-Charles Matses (KY), T-Edward T. Allard, J-Carol Cedeno, $24,000.
|8—
|Viburnum, f, 3, Include–Quite a Rapper, by Dixieland Band. O-Dede McGehee, B-Dede McGehee (KY), $8,000.
|10—
|Good Life Cider, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Apple Cider, by More Than Ready. O-Richard L Golden, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $40,000, 2YO, 5F, 7-21.
|3—
|STAND UP COMIC, f, 2, Practical Joke–Boleyn, by Proud Citizen. O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures (KY), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Charlie Marquez, $24,000.
|5—
|Mr. Mox, g, 2, Divining Rod–Lady Krista, by Wayne County (IRE). ($5,500 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Country Life Farm & Mrs Glennie Martin (MD), $8,000.
|2—
|A Dangerous Guy, c, 2, Violence–Blueeyesintherein, by Magna Graduate. ($30,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $25,000 ’20 KEESEP; $110,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Richard Malouf, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd & Bridlewood Farm (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:01 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-21.
|4—
|SALLY STRONG, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Tantamount, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-John J Sugar, B-John J Sugar (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $23,100.
|3—
|Moonlit Mission, f, 4, Shackleford–Moonlit River, by Maria’s Mon. ($18,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Belvedere Farm Inc (OH), $7,700.
|5—
|Edge of Night, f, 4, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-21.
|2—
|COVENANT LADY, f, 3, Temple City–More for Jill, by More Than Ready. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-B and B Stables, LLC, Granitz, Anthony J and Wern, Michael, B-Crowning Point Farm & Casa De Caballos (IN), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Andres Patricio Ulloa, $22,800.
|5—
|Timeless Glory, f, 3, Harry’s Holiday–Classic Justice, by Bandini. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Wallace, John and Granitz, Anthony J, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $7,600.
|7—
|Get N Tipsy, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Richiesgirlgotgame, by Five Star Day. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (gd)
|IND, 9TH, AOC, $37,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-20.
|3—
|JE SUIS BELLE, m, 8, Langfuhr–Queen of the Wind, by Speightstown. O-Chris A Ryan, B-Shim Racing LLC (KY), T-Scott D. Mullins, J-Eduardo E. Perez, $21,600.
|4—
|Signify, f, 4, Speightstown–Pickaway (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $7,200.
|8—
|Hungarian Princess, f, 3, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), $5,040.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (gd)
|IND, 3RD, AOC, $34,560, 3YO, F, 1M, 7-21.
|5—
|VEGAS WEEKEND, f, 3, Mineshaft–Hope Chest, by Smart Strike. O-St George Stable LLC, B-Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $21,600.
|2—
|Hypernova, f, 3, Violence–Cosmic Emergency, by Any Given Saturday. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cosmic Racing, LLC, B-Rose Creek Farm (KY), $7,200.
|6—
|Roc’s Princess, f, 3, Ride On Curlin–Holiday Honey, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Roc Racing LLC, B-Kris R Del Giudice (FL), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $32,640, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-20.
|5—
|LEXINATOR, f, 3, Fed Biz–Ascot Momma, by Purge. ($50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Michael Donato, B-T F VanMeter (KY), T-Nicholas Sideris, J-Pablo Morales, $19,200.
|6—
|Pepper, f, 4, Tapiture–Doctor Doctor, by Langfuhr. O-Keith C Dickey, B-Keith C Dickey & T J Dickey (FL), $6,400.
|4—
|Baby Dragon, f, 4, Talent Search–Seven Two Offsuit, by Robyn Dancer. O-Briar Lane Farm, B-Endeavor Bloodstock LLC (PA), $4,160.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-21.
|2—
|VISUAL MISSION, g, 7, Colonel John–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $22,300.
|3—
|Cat’s Curiosity, g, 4, Birdstone–Harlan Cat, by Harlan. O-Richard H McCall, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (MI), $5,100.
|6—
|Boss Bear, c, 3, Street Boss–Four Bears, by Hennessy. ($35,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $30,000 2020 FTMWIN; $26,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Sequel Stallions New York, LLC (NY), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|PID, 5TH, ALW, $31,680, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-21.
|3—
|LUPI, g, 5, Talent Search–Lupinus, by Tanino Gimlet (JPN). O-Brushy Fork Stable, B-Flint W Stites (PA), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Pablo Morales, $19,200.
|4—
|Gilgimesh, h, 6, Runnintothealter–Lights Out Angel, by Colony Light. O-See the Line Racing, LLC, B-Clyde W Martin Jr (PA), $6,400.
|2—
|Bummer, g, 4, Talent Search–Run Patty Run, by Aisle. O-Short Straw Stable, Martin, Kaci and Hackman, Anita, B-Flint W Stites (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
|PEN, 1ST, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 5F, 7-21.
|9—
|THE WANT OF A NAIL, g, 6, Stroll–Tuff Partners, by Partner’s Hero. O-Pewter Stable, B-Pewter Stable (PA), T-Kathleen A. DeMasi, J-Dana G. Whitney, $18,960.
|2—
|Kick Kick Hustle, g, 5, Weigelia–Notacloudinthesky, by Weather Warning. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $6,320.
|1—
|Where You Was, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Sixth and Arch, by Arch. O-Rogers, Ronald W and Rogers, Tyler, B-Ellendale Racing LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: :58 1/5 (sy)
|FL, 4TH, ALW, $29,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-21.
|2—
|DR BLARNEY, g, 8, Dublin–Dr. Capote, by Capote. O-DiRico Racing and Breeding LLC, B-Joseph DiRico (MA), T-Karl M. Grusmark, J-Tammi Piermarini, $16,800.
|1—
|Samay, g, 6, Tizway–Tequila Lana, by Cobra King. O-Michael A LeCesse, B-Michael LeCesse (NY), $6,200.
|3—
|P J Advantage, g, 6, Posse–Weefc, by Tapit. O-Paul W Barrow, B-Andiamo Farm (NY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (sy)
|TDN, 4TH, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-21.
|3—
|DOUBLE DEEP, g, 6, Ghostzapper–Tizahit, by Tiznow. ($230,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), T-Nabu Morales, J-Erik Barbaran, $15,300.
|1—
|Conducive, g, 5, First Samurai–Proclivity, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Jabdiel Castillo, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $5,100.
|5—
|Firsthand Justice, g, 5, Tidal Volume–Fly Gold Air, by Tactical Advantage. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (OH), $4,050.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $26,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-21.
|8—
|OUCH THAT HURT, m, 5, Honorable Dillon–Devilish Spirit, by Roaring Fever. O-Barrow, Paul W, Hidden Lake Farm and Rosen, Fred, B-Hidden lake Farm, LLC (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Oscar Gomez, $16,020.
|2—
|Fleeta Belle, m, 5, Afleet Alex–Town Belle, by Speightstown. ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Edwin Vizcarrondo, B-Clark O Brewster (NY), $5,340.
|5—
|Let’s Maga, m, 5, Revolutionary–Heck, by Heckle. ($42,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Rosaury Birriel Pizzaro, B-Laurel Least & Joseph Lech (NY), $2,670.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (sy)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-21.
|1—
|RUN BUBBA RUN, g, 3, Tidal Volume–Positive Thinker, by Storm Boot. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Perry Wayne Ouzts, $15,810.
|4—
|Big Al’s Express, g, 3, Twinspired–Starship Spirit, by Grand Slam. O-Balo-Williams Racing LLC, B-Susan King (OH), $5,100.
|5—
|Jimtown, c, 3, Vaquero–Scarlet Girl, by Indygo Shiner. O-Geovani Peralta, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 1ST, ALW, $25,240, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-21.
|4—
|BROOKLYN LAW, g, 3, Constitution–Off My Cloud, by Belong to Me. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), T-Jonathan B. Buckley, J-Jose Baez, $15,540.
|3—
|Sneads, g, 5, Street Sense–Empress of Midway, by Empire Maker. ($90,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Timothy P Murphy, B-Joe Jr B Mulholland, John P Mulholland & Karen Mulholland (KY), $5,038.
|5—
|Dr. Marbooz, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Ave Ravina, by Southern Image. O-Sisu Racing Stables, B-Carolyn Karlson (NY), $3,108.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (sy)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $24,870, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-21.
|4—
|PAPA TOM B, g, 5, Flashback–Media Bias, by Pleasant Tap. ($37,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $70,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $40,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Brockley, Thomas and Bedinotti, Daryn A, B-Rockridge Stud, LLC & Robert Ross (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Oscar Gomez, $15,480.
|5—
|Fitzpatrick, c, 3, Flashback–Evil Attitude, by Eurosilver. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Windylea Farm-New York LLC (MN), $4,560.
|2—
|Professor Dave, g, 4, Get Rich Quick–Tayler’s Destiny, by Chapel Royal. O-Bisso, Jr, Louis A and LeCesse, Michael A, B-Guillermo Morales (FL), $2,508.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (sy)
|FMT, 3RD, ALW, $21,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-20.
|3—
|PLAYING WITH JAXS, f, 3, Smarty Jones–Gunner’s Niece, by Track Barron. O-Lucio Espiritu, B-Circle Bar H LLC (OK), T-Lucio Espiritu, J-Obed Sanchez, $12,320.
|6—
|Hushed, f, 4, Latent Heat–Stilled, by Quiet American. O-Marti L Rodriguez, B-Eureka Thorouggbred Farm (OK), $4,576.
|1—
|Pearly, f, 3, Magna Graduate–Lavender Gem, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Steve F Williams, B-Clark O Brewster (OK), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:20 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 7-20.
|5—
|SEA AND SAND, g, 3, Treasure Beach (GB)–Now and Forever, by Maria’s Mon. ($4,500 ’19 OBSJAN). O-Patrick Rhodes, B-Sabana Farm, LLC (FL), T-Patrick Rhodes, J-Luan Machado, $10,904.
|7—
|Skydiving, g, 6, Jump Start–Solitary Strife, by Fit to Fight. O-PathFinder Racing, B-Jonathan Sheppard & Hudson River Farms (PA), $3,760.
|4—
|Relmbunkus Syr, g, 4, Archarcharch–Sweet and Bad (GB), by Stimulation (IRE). O-Kenneth Summerville, B-Wynn Norman Whitener (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 2:11 4/5 (ft)
|FMT, 1ST, ALW, $17,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4F, 7-20.
|5—
|BE A LOVELY DAY, f, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Rumors and Dreams, by Concord Point. O-Rialto Racing Stables, LLC, B-Catherine Adams Hutt Rialto Racing Stable (AR), T-Andy Gladd, J-Curtis Kimes, $10,560.
|2—
|Honeyfromthesouth, m, 5, Fed Biz–Brilliant Autumn, by Yes It’s True. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP; $6,500 2020 KEENOV). O-Margaret A Landis, B-Lantern Hill Farm (KY), $3,520.
|4—
|Little Sure Shot, f, 3, Fast Anna–Shadow Giant, by Giant’s Causeway. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Wedington Thoroughbreds, B-Linda Madsen & Joy Seifert (CA), $1,936.
|Winning Time: :46 (ft)
|ASD, 4TH, ALW, $13,001, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-20.
|1—
|IMPRESSIVE SENSE, g, 3, True Sense–She Is Impressive, by Regal Classic. (C$2,500 ’19 MANAUG). O-True North Thoroughbreds and Arnason Farms, B-Cam Ziprick & Charles Fouillard (MB), T-Lise Pruitt, J-Stanley Chadee Jr., $8,333.
|5—
|Mister Snickers, c, 3, Empire Maker–Sis City, by Slew City Slew. ($15,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Martin Miller, B-Empire Maker Syndicate & Catherine Parke (KY), $2,354.
|2—
|Yerosilverbiz, g, 3, Fed Biz–Street Sailing, by Street Boss. ($11,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $25,000 2020 FTMTYO; $55,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Martin Yeroschak, B-Destiny Oaks of Ocala (FL), $1,177.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
