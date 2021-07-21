North American Allowance Results July 21

IND, 6TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-21.

2—

COVENANT LADY, f, 3, Temple City–More for Jill, by More Than Ready. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-B and B Stables, LLC, Granitz, Anthony J and Wern, Michael, B-Crowning Point Farm & Casa De Caballos (IN), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Andres Patricio Ulloa, $22,800.

5—

Timeless Glory, f, 3, Harry’s Holiday–Classic Justice, by Bandini. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Wallace, John and Granitz, Anthony J, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $7,600.

7—

Get N Tipsy, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Richiesgirlgotgame, by Five Star Day. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IN), $3,800.