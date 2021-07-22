North American Allowance Results July 22

|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $40,375, 3YO/UP, 1M 70YT, 7-22.
|4—
|OTHER THINGS EQUAL, g, 5, Hard Spun–Passion, by Came Home. ($335,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jagger Inc, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $24,000.
|3—
|Centerfoldprospect, g, 6, Prospective–Centerfold, by Repriced. O-William D McCarty, B-Antonia Noonan (FL), $8,000.
|1—
|Saint Marco, g, 4, Tonalist–Kinsey, by Delaware Township. ($40,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Margaret Alexander, B-Edgar Scott Jr & Jane MacElree (PA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-22.
|6—
|SAMMY’S SISTER, f, 3, Mobil–Lover, by Louis Quatorze. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $22,320.
|4—
|Mobil Lady, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Acree, Lori and Meyers, Judy, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $7,440.
|1—
|Tivis, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $34,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-22.
|6—
|ADVENTURE LAND, m, 5, Gemologist–Gullible, by Yes It’s True. ($27,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael J Friedman, B-Joe R Cowles (OH), T-Nestor Rivera, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $22,300.
|2—
|Angel’s Sassy, f, 3, Cinco Charlie–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $7,100.
|1—
|Lucky Quarters, f, 4, General Quarters–Sinister Deance, by Pikepass. O-Run For The Hills Stable, B-Jerry Hills, Timothy McCarthy & RonGrowe (KY), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $33,660, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-21.
|1—
|THE STIFF, g, 4, Danza–Betterlethergo, by Hold Me Back. O-Michael McCarthy Racing Stable, Inc, Daniell, Donna and Daniell, Jim, B-Daniell, McCarthy & McNamara (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Pablo Morales, $20,400.
|6—
|Inclusive, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Sheppard’s Pie, by Include. ($15,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Carl L Hess, Jr, B-Mr & Mrs William L Pape (KY), $6,800.
|2—
|Patriot Drive, g, 7, Majestic Warrior–Just Fabulous, by Include. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Frank Catapano, B-Cottonwood Stables, LLC (KY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|PEN, 4TH, ALW, $28,756, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 7-21.
|6—
|SUNDAY INN, f, 4, El Padrino–Dynamist, by Dynaformer. O-Someday Farm, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), T-J. Tyler Servis, J-Courtney Gilardo, $18,960.
|7—
|Tinder Date, f, 3, The Factor–Fleetheart, by Northern Afleet. ($40,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $26,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Dr S Mark Rayburg, Inc (PA), $6,320.
|9—
|Can I Get an Amen, m, 6, Messner–Stella’s Prospect, by Gators n Bears. O-Robert E Hurley, B-Anne Maria Cray (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (sy)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $28,616, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-21.
|6—
|LITTLEBITALILY, m, 5, Flat Out–Littlebitabling, by Carson City. ($12,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Warriors Reward, LLC and Wire to Wire Racing, B-Angie Gail Moore (MD), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Dana G. Whitney, $16,800.
|4—
|Tweet Away Robin, f, 4, Khozan–Brown Eyed Sue, by Sabre D’argent. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $5,600.
|5—
|Cutefacechubywaist, m, 5, Hey Chub–Geeky Gorgeous, by Devil His Due. ($4,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Joe-Dan Farm Inc (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (my)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 7-21.
|4—
|PRINCESS BRIE, m, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Sue’s Sweet Sioux, by Indian Charlie. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Premier Stable and Brown, Jr, Donald L, B-CresRan LLC (KY), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $16,800.
|9—
|Paranoia, m, 6, With Distinction–Lady Cheryl, by Williamstown. ($1,200 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Hamm, John and Hamm, Suzanne, B-Richard E Wilson (FL), $5,600.
|6—
|Doc Meeks, f, 4, Hat Trick (JPN)–Susan Elaine, by Hold Me Back. O-Golden Flame Racing, B-Mary K Haire (FL), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (sy)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-22.
|3—
|PASSIONFORTREASURE, f, 4, Treasure Beach (GB)–Exchangeable, by Exchange Rate. O-Enrique Lopez, B-Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL), T-Bart A. Barnes, J-Ricardo Mejias, $15,300.
|6—
|Bertrada, f, 3, Violence–Leona’s Knight, by Suave Prospect. O-Team Forster, B-William Flynn (NY), $5,100.
|1—
|Little Bird Flash, f, 3, Flashback–Kemly, by Tiznow. ($9,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Three Star Stable, B-Mike Pacieca (KY), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-21.
|3—
|TIZBIT, f, 3, Bullsbay–Bit of Brass, by Dixie Brass. O-James A Boyer, B-James Boyer & Lisa Boyer (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $10,904.
|1—
|Arrowwood, f, 3, First Samurai–Wooden Nickel, by Divine Park. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $3,760.
|5—
|Ultra Diva, f, 4, Machen–Natalie’s Wonder, by Tiz Wonderful. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (OH), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (ft)
|BTP, 1ST, ALW, $16,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-22.
|4—
|ARARECO LAKE, g, 4, Fast Anna–Raramuri Princess, by Northern Afleet. O-Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Cirilo Gorostieta, J-Agustin Gomez, $10,416.
|5—
|Mighty Angel, c, 3, Tapiture–Lou’s Angel, by Cactus Ridge. O-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust, B-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust (KY), $3,360.
|1—
|Father G, g, 5, Street Boss–Sister C, by Holy Bull. O-Stonelea Stable LLC, B-Stonelea Stable (KY), $1,680.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $16,600, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-22.
|1—
|ASH FLAT, g, 3, Daredevil–Mama Nadine, by A.P. Indy. ($23,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Larry Law, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Michael Ann Ewing, J-Rafael Mojica, Jr., $9,960.
|5—
|Lemon and Diem, g, 4, Carpe Diem–Lemonette, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($475,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Simms Jr Racing, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), $3,320.
|4—
|Thechromeweknow, g, 3, California Chrome–Theworldweknow, by Speightstown. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Perry Martin, Denise Martin & VindicateThoroughbred (KY), $1,660.
|Winning Time: 1:18 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $16,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 7-22.
|1—
|FASHION FORTUNE, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Harriett Lane, by Giant’s Causeway. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP; $22,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), T-Eric R. Reed, J-Rogelio Miranda, $9,794.
|1A—
|Dolci, f, 4, Quality Road–Sweet Sugaree, by Tiznow. ($195,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Gabe Grossberg (KY), $3,320.
|3—
|Miss Oxbow, f, 3, Oxbow–Carolina Miss, by Aikenite. ($1,200 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robert C Cline, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $1,660.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
