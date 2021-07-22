North American Allowance Results July 22

MNR, 6TH, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-21.

3—

TIZBIT, f, 3, Bullsbay–Bit of Brass, by Dixie Brass. O-James A Boyer, B-James Boyer & Lisa Boyer (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $10,904.

1—

Arrowwood, f, 3, First Samurai–Wooden Nickel, by Divine Park. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $3,760.

5—

Ultra Diva, f, 4, Machen–Natalie’s Wonder, by Tiz Wonderful. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (OH), $1,880.