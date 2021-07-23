North American Allowance Results July 23

SAR, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 7-22.

5—

LOVELY LUCKY, m, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Dynaffair, by Dynaformer. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Elizabeth Mateo, B-Vartan Vartanov (KY), T-Thomas Albertrani, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $57,750.

2—

Cat’s Pajamas, f, 4, Street Sense–Worthy Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Armstrong, Larkin and Swain, III, Jack, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $21,000.

3—

Here Comes Jackie, m, 5, Handsome Mike–Supah Jackie, by Mecke. O-Zilla Racing Stables, Acqua Nova Stable and PlayingTheField Racing, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $12,600.