North American Allowance Results July 23

|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/8MT, 7-22.
|5—
|LOVELY LUCKY, m, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Dynaffair, by Dynaformer. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Elizabeth Mateo, B-Vartan Vartanov (KY), T-Thomas Albertrani, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $57,750.
|2—
|Cat’s Pajamas, f, 4, Street Sense–Worthy Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Armstrong, Larkin and Swain, III, Jack, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $21,000.
|3—
|Here Comes Jackie, m, 5, Handsome Mike–Supah Jackie, by Mecke. O-Zilla Racing Stables, Acqua Nova Stable and PlayingTheField Racing, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 2:24 2/5 (gd)
|SAR, 6TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 7-23.
|7—
|AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM, g, 4, Hard Spun–Imprecation, by First Defence. ($180,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Joel Rosario, $57,750.
|2—
|Jais’s Solitude, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Privacy, by Notebook. ($65,000 ’16 KEENOV; $125,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Homewrecker Racing LLC, Ladd, Field, Chenvert, Brian and Kenneally, Eddie, B-Lambholm (FL), $21,000.
|5—
|Opry, h, 5, Declaration of War–That Voodoo Youdo, by Speightstown. ($180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cheyenne Stables LLC and Gaillardia Racing LLC, B-Crosshaven Bloodstock (KY), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 2:30 3/5 (fm)
|SAR, 9TH, ALW, $103,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 7-22.
|1A—
|PLAYED HARD, f, 3, Into Mischief–Well Lived, by Tiznow. ($280,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Susan Casner (KY), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $56,650.
|6—
|Love and Love, m, 5, Goldencents–Fly the Colors, by Giant’s Causeway. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $12,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ruggeri Stable, B-Carl Bennett (NY), $20,600.
|3—
|Ice Princess, f, 4, Palace Malice–Happy Clapper, by Awesome Again. ($75,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Flying P Stable, R A Hill Stable and Gargan, Danny, B-Mina Equivest LLC (NY), $12,360.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (ft)
|SAR, 2ND, AOC, $95,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 7-23.
|10—
|TIME LIMIT, f, 4, Bustin Stones–Your Time Is Up, by Freud. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $52,250.
|1—
|Fetching, m, 5, Afleet Alex–Limoncella, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($35,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Black Type Thoroughbreds and R A Hill Stable, B-My Meadowview LLC (NY), $19,000.
|4—
|The Important One, f, 4, Majestic City–Hitch Village, by Old Trieste. O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Bloom Racing Stable (NY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (fm)
|SAR, 8TH, ALW, $90,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-23.
|7—
|JUDGE N JURY, g, 3, Tapiture–Littlemiss Allison, by Jump Start. ($200,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Flying P Stable and West Paces Racing, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Luis Saez, $49,500.
|6—
|Big Bobby, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Averymerrymoment, by Distorted Humor. O-Dream Maker Racing, B-Mia Gallo, Mary Kopley, Michael Newton & Elizabeth Weese (NY), $18,000.
|8—
|Devil’s Code, c, 4, Honor Code–Thedevil Wearsnada, by Uncle Mo. O-Brendemuehl, Danzel and Lambe, Robert, B-Classic Bloodstock LLC, Gary Marsh & Sandra Lombardo (NY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|PIM, 7TH, AOC, $60,580, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-23.
|8—
|QUIET COMPANY, m, 5, Temple City–Clarendon Fancy, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Waldorf Racing Stables LLC, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Marya K. Montoya, J-Horacio Karamanos, $35,880.
|9—
|Kiss the Girl, f, 4, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), $11,960.
|7—
|Judi Blue Eyes, m, 5, Cal Nation–Sassy Love, by Valley Crossing. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Michael J Harrison DVM (MD), $5,980.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $52,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-23.
|5—
|MERSEYSIDE, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Twice by Sunday, by Sky Mesa. O-All In Line Stables LLC, B-All In Line Stables, LLC (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Cristian A. Torres, $31,900.
|1—
|R Prerogative, m, 5, Drill–Zarlanz, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($8,500 ’17 OBSJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $45,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Averill Racing LLC and CCF Racing Stable, LLC, B-Get Away Farm (FL), $11,300.
|2—
|Awesome Annmarie, f, 4, Awesome of Course–Dirty Martini, by Hard Spun. ($1,500 2020 OBSJAN). O-Javendra Singh, B-Miller Racing LLC (FL), $5,650.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (my)
|ELP, 6TH, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 7-23.
|3—
|BOLD FIGURE, f, 3, Bodemeister–Figureta (ARG), by The Leopard. ($3,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Diamond Club Stables, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), T-Kenneth G. Miller, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $31,200.
|4—
|Dawn’s Dancer, f, 4, Curlin–Cat Dancer, by Storm Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gary Broad, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $10,400.
|7—
|Street of Dreams, f, 4, Street Sense–Breaking Promises, by Broken Vow. ($80,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $150,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-New Cal Stable (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:01 3/5 (fm)
|ELP, 7TH, ALW, $51,205, 2YO, 5 1/2FT, 7-23.
|4—
|BUENO BUENO, c, 2, Lord Nelson–Multitasker, by Bertrando. ($55,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Mike Abraham (KY), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Adam Beschizza, $31,200.
|6—
|Romancer, c, 2, Carpe Diem–Romance Is Roman, by In Excess (IRE). ($46,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Concord Racing, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $10,400.
|2—
|Land Remembered, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Covey Trace, by Stevie Wonderboy. ($25,000 ’20 FTKFEB). O-RSLP Racing, LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:01 (fm)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 7-22.
|4—
|ROLIN WITH OLIN, g, 8, Talent Search–Bye Bye Katie Pie, by Robyn Dancer. ($38,000 2015 FTMMAY). O-Sugar Creek Farm LLC, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), T-Scott D. Mullins, J-Andrea C. Rodriguez, $21,600.
|3—
|Floroplus, g, 7, City Zip–Cap’s Legacy, by Stroll. ($40,000 ’15 KEESEP; $585,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Small Town Paddock, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $7,200.
|2—
|Benny, g, 5, Flashback–Ten K Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-On Call Racing, LLC (Tom Fish), B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: :58 1/5 (gd)
|AP, 5TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-22.
|3—
|KING TITO, g, 3, Mizzen Mast–Spring Formal, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Victory Stables, LLC, B-David Rodriguez & Leo Rodriguez (IL), T-Hugo Rodriguez, J-Constantino Roman, $18,600.
|4—
|Flashy Richie, g, 3, Flashback–Movie Mystery, by Flatter. O-J P Stable Inc, B-Ben Barnow (IL), $6,200.
|6—
|Burl, g, 4, Daaher–Happy Henrietta, by Supremo. O-Barr Three LLC, Cherrywood Racing Stables II and Oak Rock Racing LLC, B-Barr Three LLC, Cherrywood Racing II & Oak Rock Racing LLC (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|AP, 8TH, AOC, $31,000, 3YO, 1MT, 7-22.
|6—
|DRAFT CAPITAL, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Jojo Warrior, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($450,000 ’19 KEESEP; $80,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Savesnine Corp, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Doug Matthews, J-Constantino Roman, $18,600.
|8—
|Mr. Universe, c, 3, Tonalist–Racy Tracy, by Distorted Humor. ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Glockenburg LLC, B-Randel Stutes (LA), $6,200.
|9—
|Oh Say (IRE), c, 3, Starspangledbanner (AUS)–Mysterious Burg (FR), by Sageburg (IRE). O-Josh Martin, B-Ciaran De Barra (IRE), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-22.
|1—
|ALLEN CAN DO IT, g, 3, Juba–Lets Just Do It, by Roy. O-John A Casey, B-John Allen Casey (WV), T-John A. Casey, J-Gerald Almodovar, $18,168.
|5—
|Freedom Rider, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Grey Traffic, by Numerous. ($60,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-David M Raim, B-Hector Alcalde (WV), $6,056.
|8—
|Boss E Boogs, g, 3, Limehouse–Hot and Bothered, by A. P Jet. O-Tabitha M Brady, B-Tabitha M Brady (WV), $3,028.
|Winning Time: 1:26 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-22.
|5—
|BUBBA GRUMP, g, 5, Successful Appeal–Shesagrumptoo, by Luftikus. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Antonio Lopez, $18,246.
|2—
|Brother Corbin, g, 6, Brother Derek–Scintilla, by You and I. O-Tim Groves, B-Tim Groves (WV), $6,082.
|7—
|Youthinkthatsfunny, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $3,041.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
Leave a Reply