North American Allowance Results July 24

WO, 9TH, AOC, $62,722, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 7-24.

1—

ART OF ALMOST, m, 5, Dansili (GB)–Reimpose, by First Defence. ($290,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Fred Seitz, Dr Ted Folkerth, JR WardStables & Jon Kelly (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $34,622.

6—

Afleet Katherine, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $13,849.

7—

Oceans of Love, m, 5, More Than Ready–Tsunami of Love, by Bernardini. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $6,347.