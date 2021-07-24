North American Allowance Results July 24

|SAR, 9TH, ALW, $103,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 7-24.
|6—
|CARAMEL SWIRL, f, 3, Union Rags–Caramel Snap, by Smart Strike. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $56,650.
|5—
|Amendment Nineteen, f, 3, Constitution–Littlebitabling, by Carson City. ($20,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Angie Gail Moore (MD), $20,600.
|4—
|Firing Carol, f, 3, Firing Line–Dynamite Dame, by El Prado (IRE). ($4,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Joseph A Lowe, B-Nancy Shuford (KY), $12,360.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|SAR, 7TH, AOC, $103,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 7-24.
|3—
|SIFTING SANDS (GB), c, 3, Dubawi (IRE)–Yummy Mummy (GB), by Montjeu (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Newsells Park Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $56,650.
|10—
|Never Explain, c, 3, Street Sense–Black Oak, by Forestry. ($155,000 ’18 KEENOV; $475,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Hidden Brook Farm & Godolphin (KY), $20,600.
|6—
|Mira Mission, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Kazamira, by Dynaformer. O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Mary A Sullivan (KY), $12,360.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|SAR, 11TH, ALW, $90,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-24.
|10—
|MIKE’S GIRL, m, 5, Scat Daddy–Salt Water Reign, by Salt Lake. ($160,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Burns, Gerald L and Four Times Four Racing Stable, B-Hibiscus Stables (NY), T-Charles L. Frock, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $49,500.
|1—
|Cara’s Dreamer, f, 3, The Factor–Dreaming of Cara, by North Light (IRE). O-Richard Greeley, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $18,000.
|11—
|Freedom Machine, f, 4, English Channel–Katara, by Pulpit. O-Bruce Lunsford, B-Clarke Ohrstrom (NY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (fm)
|DMR, 6TH, AOC, $89,320, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 7-23.
|2—
|LIEUTENANT DAN, g, 5, Grazen–Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Geovanni Franco, $57,720.
|3—
|Thanks Mr. Eidson, g, 4, More Than Ready–Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $14,800.
|9—
|Distant Vista (IRE), g, 4, Footstepsinthesand (GB)–Penthesilea Eile, by Rahy. O-CYBT, Sterling Stables, LLC and Nentwig, Michael, B-Michael Ryan (IRE), $8,880.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|DMR, 4TH, AOC, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-23.
|1—
|ORDER AND LAW, r, 5, Violence–Poetic Kid, by Shakespeare. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP; $30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Vladimir Cerin, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $44,400.
|7—
|Taishan, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Grace Phil, by Philanthropist. ($22,000 ’18 KEESEP; $150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY), $14,800.
|6—
|Azul Coast, c, 4, Super Saver–Sky Treasure, by Sky Mesa. ($150,000 ’17 KEENOV; $320,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Pegram, Michael E, Watson, Karl and Weitman, Paul, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|MTH, 11TH, ALW, $71,425, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 7-24.
|5—
|ROSELBA, m, 5, Private Interview–Elba, by Mo Mon. O-Colonial Farms, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), T-Rory K. Huston, J-Ferrin Peterson, $48,300.
|10—
|Strongerthanuknow, f, 4, Mineshaft–Sterling Forest, by Forest Wildcat. ($120,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Robert Hahn (NY), $11,500.
|6—
|Band Sweetheart, f, 4, J P’s Gusto–Great Chance, by Any Given Saturday. O-Pine Branch Stable, B-pine branch stable (FL), $5,750.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (fm)
|MTH, 5TH, ALW, $63,750, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-23.
|5—
|INTRODUCED, m, 5, El Padrino–Stuttgart, by Cherokee Run. ($30,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $310,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), T-Jorge Duarte, Jr., J-Tomas B. Mejia, $39,000.
|1—
|Miss Auramet, m, 5, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), $13,000.
|6—
|Tracy Ann’s Legacy, m, 5, Shackleford–Tenacious Tripp, by Trippi. ($27,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Kenwood Racing LLC, B-Bridle Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $6,500.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 9TH, AOC, $62,722, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 7-24.
|1—
|ART OF ALMOST, m, 5, Dansili (GB)–Reimpose, by First Defence. ($290,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Fred Seitz, Dr Ted Folkerth, JR WardStables & Jon Kelly (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $34,622.
|6—
|Afleet Katherine, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $13,849.
|7—
|Oceans of Love, m, 5, More Than Ready–Tsunami of Love, by Bernardini. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $6,347.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 2ND, AOC, $59,875, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-24.
|6—
|MUCH BETTER, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Dust and Diamonds, by Vindication. ($600,000 ’16 KEENOV; $22,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Gerardo Corrales, $37,500.
|1—
|Sagamore Mischief, g, 4, Into Mischief–Maddalena, by Good and Tough. ($90,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $290,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Sea Gull Capital, B-Ned Williams & Mike Mattese (MD), $12,500.
|2—
|Torch of Truth, g, 6, Not for Love–Amber Comet, by Amerrico’s Bullet. O-Marie F Trombetta, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 5TH, ALW, $58,434, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-23.
|4—
|INTHEWINNERSCIRCLE, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Sweet Bernardini, by Bernardini. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $32,240.
|5—
|Speightstown Shirl, f, 3, Speightstown–Perfect Shirl, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $10,747.
|6—
|Sansa’s Vow, f, 4, Broken Vow–Mendocino Beano, by Smart Strike. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-NK Racing, B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON), $7,093.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (fm)
|ELP, 8TH, AOC, $52,190, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-24.
|8—
|STREET READY, g, 4, More Than Ready–Sense to Compete, by Street Sense. ($240,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Earle I Mack LLC (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Chris Landeros, $31,800.
|2—
|Shortlist, g, 7, Congrats–Gingivere, by Chester House. O-Grit to Glory Racing, LLC, B-Robert G Schaedle (KY), $10,600.
|6—
|Bama Breeze, g, 4, Honor Code–Stella Blue (FR), by Anabaa. O-Ashbrook Farm and BBN Racing, LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll (KY), $5,300.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (fm)
|ELP, 4TH, ALW, $52,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 7-24.
|1—
|SOUTHERN SKY, f, 2, Sky Mesa–Wildwood Domain, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Joe H Martin, B-Joe Martin (KY), T-Madelyn Royal, J-Andrea C. Rodriguez, $31,200.
|6—
|Restless Eyes, f, 2, Midshipman–City Tone, by City Street. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), $10,400.
|5—
|Mohaylady, f, 2, Mohaymen–Unbridled Wee, by Holy Bull. O-Holy Cow Stable, LLC, B-Holy Cow Stables (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|PIM, 7TH, ALW, $49,440, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-24.
|5—
|MIAMI MUMBLES, g, 5, Hard Spun–Fevered Kiss, by Smart Strike. ($130,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Mt Brilliant Farm, Orrin Ingram &Marette Farrell (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Yomar Orlando Ortiz, $28,800.
|6—
|Speightster Red, g, 3, Speightster–Denali Red, by Crafty Prospector. ($85,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Electric Rooster Racing Stable, LLC, B-Bellary Bay Bloodstock (KY), $9,600.
|1—
|Shanghaied Astoria, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Sarah Her Highness, by Milwaukee Brew. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Clarkland Farm LLC (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|DEL, 1ST, AOC, $46,125, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-24.
|5—
|KING NEKIA, g, 5, Uncaptured–All Night Labor, by Double Honor. ($15,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Steve Epley, Jr, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), T-Steve Epley, Jr., J-Carol Cedeno, $30,000.
|3—
|Tapsasional, g, 3, Tapiture–Indian Colors, by Indian Charlie. ($55,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Arnoriver Racing and Winning Stables, Inc, B-Don L Ming (FL), $8,000.
|1—
|The Predicament, g, 3, Gemologist–Granby Girl, by Badge of Silver. O-Imaginary Stables and Ellis, Glenn, B-Ramspring Farm & Clay B Patrick (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 5TH, OCL, $44,399, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-24.
|2—
|SECRET RESERVE, g, 3, Giant Gizmo–Smart Suzie, by Smart Strike. (C$9,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-D’Amato, Carlo and Van Camp, Stacey, B-Dr B Van Arem (ON), T-Michael Mattine, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $24,354.
|8—
|Kid Forester, g, 5, Old Forester–Philzana, by Philanthropist. O-Michael P De Paulo, B-Denny L Andrews (ON), $9,599.
|7—
|Have a Souper Day, g, 4, Souper Speedy–My Sweet Tooch, by Tejabo. O-Robert P Tiller, B-John Carey (ON), $5,279.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $42,372, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-23.
|6—
|DEVILEYE, g, 7, Indygo Shiner–Deville, by Petionville. O-S D Brilie, Ltd Partnership, B-S D Brilie LP (IL), T-Michele Boyce, J-Constantino Roman, $27,720.
|7—
|I’m Corfu, g, 6, Corfu–I’m Blooming, by Hennessy. ($3,500 2017 OBSJAN). O-RSR Racing Services, LLC (Robert S Rhoads), B-Donna M Burnham (FL), $6,600.
|1—
|What’s Up Dude, g, 7, First Dude–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Danalisa Racing Stable, Inc, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), $5,082.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|DEL, 5TH, ALW, $40,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-24.
|4—
|LAOBANONAPRAYER, f, 3, Laoban–Raffie’s Chance, by Raffie’s Majesty. ($17,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $15,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Daniel Velazquez, B-Christina Deronda (NY), T-Daniel Velazquez, J-Julio Correa, $24,000.
|6—
|Tap Dance Fever, f, 3, Tapiture–It’s Heidi’s Dance, by Green Dancer. ($17,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-JPG 2 LLC, Mr Pug LLC, Winning Stables, Inc and Thomas, Mary K, B-John R Penn (KY), $8,000.
|5—
|Baby Gundin, f, 3, Oxbow–Minx, by Tapit. ($4,500 ’18 KEENOV; $5,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bra-Gar Stables, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 4TH, OCL, $39,901, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-24.
|2—
|ARTIE’S STORM, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Tiz Stormy Now, by Tiznow. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), T-Paul M. Buttigieg, J-David Moran, $24,354.
|4—
|Meyer, g, 4, Singing Saint–Malibu Sunrise, by Malibu Moon. O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Gabe Grossberg (ON), $6,765.
|8—
|Wave Baby, g, 4, Society’s Chairman–Delray Beach, by Harlan’s Holiday. (C$110,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Colebrook Farms, B-Mr & Mrs Bonnie A Rowntree (ON), $4,465.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (fm)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $35,200, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-23.
|4—
|NORTH ATLANTIC, g, 8, Ghostzapper–Capricha, by Pleasant Colony. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $21,120.
|5—
|Fancy Concho, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy, by My Boy Adam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), $7,040.
|1—
|Hero’s Man, g, 5, Charitable Man–Hero’s Siren, by Sea Hero. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:18 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, OCL, $34,887, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-24.
|6—
|SOUPER WATSON, g, 4, Ghostzapper–Unbridled Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $20,295.
|4—
|Shangassah, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Lady Haddassah, by Whywhywhy. O-Karina Shaak, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (KY), $6,765.
|2—
|There’s No Joe, g, 4, Rookie Sensation–Diner’s Diva, by Dehere. O-Sabre Farms, B-Sabre Farms (AB), $3,721.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $34,660, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 7-23.
|8—
|SHORE BREAK (IRE), f, 3, Footstepsinthesand (GB)–Amazing Krisken, by Kris S.. (200,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Hudson, Jr, Edward J and Hudson, Lynne, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), T-Neil D. Drysdale, J-Evin A. Roman, $18,600.
|5—
|Misty Cat, f, 3, Bluegrass Cat–Play Misty for Us, by Bob and John. O-Daniel Franko, B-BKB STABLES, LLC (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Tiz an Edventure, f, 3, Tiznow–Triune, by E Dubai. ($70,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-EMT Stables, LLC, B-Pat Madden LLC (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (fm)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $33,600, 3YO/UP, 5F, 7-24.
|5—
|CHINOBE, c, 4, Into Mischief–Dirty Rush, by Wild Rush. ($55,000 ’18 KEESEP; $95,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, Pollock Farms & Louis Brooks Ranch (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $19,200.
|2—
|One Putt Richie, g, 3, Mizzen Mast–Retail Reger, by Woke Up Dreamin. O-Lopez Racing Stable, Inc and Quezada, Javier Hernandez, B-Leo Rodriguez & David Rodriguez (IL), $8,960.
|1—
|Etched in Stone, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Written Request, by Arch. ($90,000 ’19 KEESEP; $150,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (MD), $3,520.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-23.
|7—
|FU MAN SUE, g, 4, Sky Mesa–My Sister Sue, by Broken Vow. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Steve Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Darius Thorpe, $19,644.
|2—
|Another Victory, r, 5, Discreet Cat–Victory Pool, by Victory Gallop. O-New Farm, B-New Farm (WV), $6,548.
|1—
|Noble Commander, g, 6, Forestry–Indian Carlie, by Indian Charlie. ($235,000 2017 FTFMAR; $135,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Gerald L Burns, B-Goldmark Farm, LLC (FL), $3,274.
|Winning Time: 1:25 2/5 (ft)
|PRM, 9TH, ALW, $31,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-23.
|6—
|SOMETHING SUPER, g, 4, Super Saver–Somethinaboutbetty, by Forestry. ($325,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), T-Federico Villafranco, J-Sophie Doyle, $18,750.
|1—
|News Box, g, 6, Ice Box–Broadway News, by Forestry. O-D and L Farms, B-Dream Walkin’ Farm, Inc (KY), $6,250.
|5—
|Drill’s Li’l Man, g, 5, Drill–Sister Nan, by Pleasant Tap. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Gerald Bennett & Mary Bennett (FL), $3,750.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-23.
|7—
|STAR OF NIGHT, f, 4, Creative Cause–Splendiferous Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz J Steinmann (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $19,096.
|6—
|Boundtobeok, f, 3, Windsor Castle–Bound To, by Boundary. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,160.
|2—
|Shutupn’kissme, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Kiss On Command, by Langfuhr. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:19 1/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-24.
|6—
|ADIOS CARLOS, g, 3, Custom for Carlos–Serrano, by Exchange Rate. O-Henry B Johnson, Jr, B-Henry B Johnson Jr (LA), T-Henry B. Johnson, Jr., J-Jorge Guzman, $14,400.
|5—
|Cameo Dancer, g, 3, Cameo Appearance–Julie’s Scrimshaw, by Scrimshaw. O-Arnold A Haynie, Jr, B-Arnold Haynie Jr (LA), $4,800.
|3—
|Sammy Danseur Jr., g, 3, Moro Tap–Vendeuse, by My Pal Charlie. O-Henry Ray Dunn, B-Mary Elizabeth Stovall (LA), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|LAD, 7TH, ALW, $20,510, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 7-24.
|8—
|D TWO, g, 5, Speightstown–Ullapool, by Langfuhr. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $12,000.
|6—
|Onward, c, 4, Street Sense–Queenofperfection, by Arch. ($600,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $4,000.
|3—
|Crooks Rebel, g, 5, Ole Rebel–Crook’s Style, by Cold Hearted Man. O-Robert Jarvis, B-Edith Cooley (LA), $2,530.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (fm)
Leave a Reply