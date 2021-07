North American Allowance Results July 28

PRX, 8TH, ALW, $56,050, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-28.

2—

PRINCE OF RAIN, g, 4, El Padrino–Cimarron Rain, by Indian Charlie. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), T-Michael Zalalas, J-Inoel Beato, $37,800.

3—

Manolito, g, 4, Broken Vow–Winning Scoop, by Bernardini. O-Kazdan Racing Stables, B-Keene Ridge Racing, LLC (KY), $9,000.

5—

Know It Now, c, 4, American Pharoah–Before You Know It, by Hard Spun. O-Jack J Armstrong, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $4,950.