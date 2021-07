North American Allowance Results July 3

PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-2.

1—

A T M AWESOME, g, 4, Awesome of Course–A T M Melody, by Sultry Song. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), T-Michael Zalalas, J-Inoel Beato, $18,960.

9—

Six Cider, g, 7, Medaglia d’Oro–Laughing Lashes, by Mr. Greeley. ($210,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-M3 Racing Stable and Wire to Wire Racing, Inc, B-Brushwood Stable (PA), $6,320.

6—

Pennsylvania Steel, g, 5, Jump Start–Spiteful Love, by Not for Love. ($6,500 2020 FTMWIN). O-Nauticat Racing, B-Paladin of PA, Inc (PA), $3,476.