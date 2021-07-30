North American Allowance Results July 30

|SAR, 8TH, ALW, $95,790, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 7-30.
|11—
|CLAYTNTHELIONHEART, g, 5, Declaration of War–Heartbeat Again, by Mr. Greeley. ($80,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Eric Cancel, $56,650.
|6—
|Jarreau, g, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Sweet Tune, by Woodman. O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $20,600.
|7—
|Rhythm Section, r, 4, American Pharoah–Rhythm and Rhyme, by Unbridled’s Song. ($67,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Jordan V Wycoff, B-Chelston (KY), $12,360.
|Winning Time: 2:05 1/5 (gd)
|SAR, 4TH, AOC, $95,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 7-30.
|2—
|SEA FOAM, h, 6, Medaglia d’Oro–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $52,250.
|4—
|Too Early, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Morning Gallop, by Victory Gallop. O-Edition Farm, B-Edition Farm (NY), $19,000.
|7—
|Fort Worth, h, 5, City Zip–Auspicious, by Indian Charlie. ($150,000 ’16 FTKNOV; $300,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $550,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Bass Racing, LLC, B-Danzel Brendenmuel, Clocker Z Racing Stable, Gary Marsh & Sandra Powers (NY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (sy)
|PIM, 6TH, AOC, $55,440, 3YO, 5FT, 7-30.
|5—
|MAMBA ON THREE, g, 3, Big Drama–Miss Grandiose, by Grand Slam. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Carl Bowling & Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Julian Pimentel, $28,800.
|1—
|Gale Winds, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Just Say Goodbye, by Not for Love. ($12,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $11,040.
|4—
|Sue Loves Barbados, g, 3, Barbados–Quiet Run, by Northern Afleet. ($15,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Michael Scheffres, B-Shamrock Farm (MD), $5,520.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (gd)
|ELP, 4TH, AOC, $52,460, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-30.
|2—
|SECRETLY WICKED, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Secret Congrats, by Congrats. O-Jack L Hancock, B-Nancy C Shuford (KY), T-Jack L. Hancock, J-Javier Padron-Barcenas, $32,320.
|3—
|Sterling Miss, m, 6, Mutadda–Sterling Madame, by Unbridled Energy. O-Mayo, Tom and Exelby, Randy and Tagg Team Racing, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), $10,600.
|6—
|Recoded, f, 4, Honor Code–Rehocracy, by Adhocracy. ($150,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Foster Family Racing, Miller, Douglas E, Wargel, William J, Karger, Stephen and RK Eckrich Racing, LLC, B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY), $5,300.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|ELP, 7TH, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-30.
|7—
|DERBY DATE, g, 5, Will Take Charge–Smart and Fancy, by Not for Love. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Declan Cannon, $31,200.
|5—
|Brew Crew, g, 4, Blame–Gdansking Queen, by Langfuhr. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $10,400.
|4—
|Jack Van Berg, g, 5, To Honor and Serve–Senorita Margarita, by Elusive Quality. ($28,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cardinal Hill Racing, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|ELP, 5TH, ALW, $51,470, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-30.
|6—
|GIANNA’S GIFT, m, 6, The Factor–Le Grand Fromage, by Grand Slam. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV; $65,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Wise, Brent and Wise, Amy, B-Lyster Thoroughbred Company, LLC, Jack Moore & Mike Moore (KY), T-Jerome F. Miller, J-Jon Kenton Court, $31,710.
|1—
|Sapphire Royalty, f, 3, Gemologist–Mysterious Miracle, by Congrats. O-Jackson, Steed and Jackson, Michael W, B-Alex Venneri Racing, LLC (KY), $10,400.
|4—
|Hindsight, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Devious Intent, by Dixie Union. ($150,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-30.
|5—
|LEGAL DEAL, g, 4, Khozan–Legal Laura, by Wildcat Heir. O-Sargent, Michele and Sargent, Lawrence E, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $30,700.
|1—
|With Verve, g, 4, Kantharos–With Elan, by Offlee Wild. O-Bates Stable, Inc, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), $10,860.
|6—
|Isolate, c, 3, Mark Valeski–Tranquil Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($70,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $5,430.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|PIM, 7TH, ALW, $43,775, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-30.
|4—
|MY MY GIRL, f, 3, Dialed In–Saarley Solution, by Saarland. O-Down the Stretch Racing, LLC, B-Alan S Kline (MD), T-W. Robert Bailes, J-Forest Boyce, $25,500.
|3—
|Hitch a Ride, f, 3, Mshawish–Orinoquia, by Whywhywhy. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rose Petal Stable LLC, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $8,500.
|6—
|Marvella Nasty, f, 3, Bourbon Courage–Motherload Hipster, by Dance With Ravens. ($40,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Ruth, Leslie and Houck, Barbara J, B-Dr Ronald Harris Parker (MD), $4,250.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-29.
|3—
|NO CHANGE, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Looks Like Trouble, by Indian Charlie. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Denis Araujo, $19,722.
|2—
|Night Train Wayne, g, 5, Brother Derek–Jenny Redi Made, by Hero’s Tribute. O-Shiasiah McCanns, B-Arlene McCanns (WV), $6,574.
|6—
|Candy Invasion, g, 3, Normandy Invasion–Cotton Candy, by Bandini. O-John A Casey, B-John A Casey (WV), $3,287.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
|AP, 3RD, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-30.
|3—
|TEMPER TANTRUM, g, 3, Flashback–Cozzy Temper, by Cozzene. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Ben Barnow (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $18,600.
|1—
|Ioya Again, g, 6, Fort Prado–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), $6,200.
|7—
|Coming Up Aces, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Snow Diamond, by El Prado (IRE). ($50,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Glander, Craig and Miller Racing Stable, Ltd, B-Team Block (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $29,160, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-29.
|2—
|NATE’S ATTACK, g, 6, Quality Road–Striking Tomisue, by Smart Strike. ($35,000 ’16 KEESEP; $60,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-JSM Equine, LLC (KY), T-Lonnie Briley, J-Joe Stokes, $16,800.
|3—
|Grand Luwegee, h, 6, El Corredor–Magical Mia, by Gold Fever. O-Gerard Perron, B-Gerard Perron (LA), $6,400.
|5—
|Shake Some Action, g, 4, Into Mischief–Tiz a Chick, by Tiznow. ($235,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Robert Asaro Enterprises, Inc, B-Edgar Scott Jr & Jane MacElree (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (sy)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $24,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-30.
|1—
|WHAT A RUMOR, g, 3, Twinspired–Lipstick Stain, by Arromanches. O-Loy D Pike, B-Loy Pike (OH), T-Barbara J. Riley, J-Perry Wayne Ouzts, $14,640.
|5—
|I’mma Natural, g, 3, William’s Kitten–Vicki’s Eyes, by Savin Eyes. O-Melissa S Edgington, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $4,880.
|2—
|Pecks Not Bad, g, 3, Lightnin N Thunder–Lady Monavi, by Mondavi. O-Scott W Barker, B-Mr & Mrs Scott W Barker (OH), $2,440.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $16,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-30.
|2—
|PRINCESS ATHENA, m, 5, Majestic Warrior–Garzacountyqueen, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust, B-Lou Dunn Diekemper Racing (KY), T-Ronald Kahles, J-Rogelio Miranda, $10,080.
|4—
|Escape Fund, f, 4, Lea–Run Lady Run, by Cherokee Run. ($60,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSAPR; $29,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Grit to Glory Racing, LLC, B-Elise W Kendall & Scott Kendall (KY), $3,360.
|3—
|Mis Elain E Us, f, 4, New Year’s Day–Crypto Rising Star, by Cryptoclearance. O-Hays, Deloris and Banerjee, Elaine, B-Talmadge Vee Hays MD (KY), $1,680.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 1ST, ALW, $16,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-30.
|2—
|LOVE ENOUGH, f, 4, He’s Had Enough–Alta Love, by Gone West. ($20,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Rowland W Hancock, B-Kirt Cahill & Sarah Cahill (KY), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Frank Reyes, $10,292.
|3—
|Delta Gamma Cats, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Woollahra, by Proud Citizen. ($5,000 ’19 KEESEP; $21,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Jose G Nunez, B-Dennis Rowan & Cecilia Rowan (KY), $3,320.
|4—
|Clarkson, f, 4, Tiznow–Southern Strike, by Smart Strike. ($230,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Sahara Group Holdings LTD & Eurowest Bloodstock Services (KY), $1,660.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (ft)
