North American Allowance Results July 30

ELP, 7TH, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-30.

7—

DERBY DATE, g, 5, Will Take Charge–Smart and Fancy, by Not for Love. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Declan Cannon, $31,200.

5—

Brew Crew, g, 4, Blame–Gdansking Queen, by Langfuhr. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $10,400.

4—

Jack Van Berg, g, 5, To Honor and Serve–Senorita Margarita, by Elusive Quality. ($28,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cardinal Hill Racing, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), $5,200.