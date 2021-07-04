North American Allowance Results July 4

LAD, 6TH, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-4.

6—

BLUEWATER CAT, g, 5, Paynter–Fly Away Angel, by Skip Away. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Melton Wilson, B-Allen Savoie & T J Dickey (KY), T-Melton Wilson, J-Juan P. Vargas, $12,000.

3—

Populist, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Patti O’Rahy, by Rahy. O-James B Bird, B-Dr Aaron Sones, Lester Kwok & DrNaoya Yoshida (KY), $4,000.

1—

Tiz Showbiz, g, 10, Hello Broadway–Valley Queen, by Peaks and Valleys. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), $2,200.