North American Allowance Results July 4

|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $93,120, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 7-4.
|4—
|FIYA, g, 4, Friesan Fire–Sista, by Two Punch. O-Robert Masiello, B-Ann W Merryman (MD), T-Thomas Albertrani, J-Luis Saez, $52,800.
|2—
|Pulsate, h, 5, Speightstown–Celestial Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($135,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $280,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Marc Keller, B-Austin Paul (KY), $19,200.
|1—
|Maxwell Esquire, c, 4, Discreet Cat–Momma’s Image, by Marquetry. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $11,520.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (gd)
|WO, 7TH, AOC, $83,090, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-4.
|7—
|TOWN CRUISE, g, 6, Town Prize–Candy Cruise, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Brandon Greer, B-Terrance Reg Greer & Brandon Evan Greer (ON), T-Brandon Evan Greer, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $52,877.
|1—
|Theregoesjojo, g, 6, English Channel–Operetta, by Ascot Knight. ($75,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Samotowka Stables, B-Liam Gannon (ON), $14,107.
|6—
|Rose’s Vision, g, 6, Artie Schiller–Essential Rose, by Bernardini. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $7,759.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|WO, 4TH, AOC, $61,778, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-4.
|1—
|ADMIRALTY PIER, g, 6, English Channel–Full Steam Ahead, by Kitten’s Joy. ($100,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Lunsford, Bruce, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $35,267.
|8—
|Wedgewood, g, 6, Langfuhr–Half Sister, by More Than Ready. O-The Estate of Gustav Schickedanz, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $14,107.
|4—
|Primo Touch, g, 6, Midas Touch (GB)–Mary’s Derby Rose, by Sightseeing. ($2,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Kirk Sutherland, B-JEOG Racing LLC (KY), $6,466.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|LRC, 8TH, AOC, $59,520, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-3.
|1—
|HARPER’S GALLOP, m, 5, Suances (GB)–Dypsy, by Broken Vow. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Vaya Con Suerte, LLC, B-Red Baron’s Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA), T-Leonard Powell, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $37,440.
|5—
|She’s a Dime, m, 5, Eskendereya–Revealing, by Maria’s Mon. ($41,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-R Chris Larsen, B-George Krikorian (CA), $12,480.
|4—
|Risen Lady, f, 3, Kantharos–Abbazaba, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Colbart Stables, B-Colbart Stables (KY), $5,760.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|MTH, 9TH, OCL, $58,783, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-4.
|6—
|POSTINO’S IDOL, m, 8, Il Postino–Fashion Idol, by Northern Idol. O-Law Legacy Stables LLC, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), T-Skip Einhorn, J-Jomar Torres, $35,625.
|5—
|Postino’s Champion, m, 7, Il Postino–Cherokee Champion, by Max’s Pal. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), $11,875.
|8—
|Ashley’s Hope, m, 5, Afleet Alex–Hana J, by Peaks and Valleys. O-ABL Stable, B-Bright View Farm (NJ), $5,938.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (gd)
|MTH, 6TH, AOC, $52,750, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-4.
|5—
|FOOLISH GHOST, g, 6, Mineshaft–Roaring Ghost, by Roaring Fever. O-Russell, Ken and Richard Newman Racing, B-Pinnacle Farms I LLC (NY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Gerardo Corrales, $33,000.
|2—
|T Loves a Fight, g, 7, Girolamo–Worth Fighting For, by Broken Vow. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Hoffman Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $11,000.
|1—
|Fire Sword, g, 3, First Samurai–Fiery Star, by Elusive Quality. ($80,000 ’19 FTKFEB). O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-DJ Stables & Joe Orseno (KY), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:08 1/5 (ft)
|ELP, 7TH, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-4.
|5—
|HOZIER, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Merry Meadow, by Henny Hughes. ($625,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Chris Landeros, $31,200.
|4—
|Regular Guy, c, 3, Bernardini–Rebridled Dreams, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Coffeepot Stables, B-Coffeepot Stable (KY), $10,400.
|7—
|Sol Del Sur, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Snow Fall, by War Front. ($17,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Steve Littrell, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|ELP, 3RD, ALW, $51,470, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-4.
|2—
|COPPELIA, f, 3, Not This Time–Crespano, by Mineshaft. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Gabriel Duignan & Crosshaven Bloodstock (KY), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Martin Garcia, $31,710.
|1—
|Gianna’s Gift, m, 6, The Factor–Le Grand Fromage, by Grand Slam. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV; $65,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Wise, Brent and Wise, Amy, B-Lyster Thoroughbred Company, LLC,Jack Moore & Mike Moore (KY), $10,400.
|3—
|Seaside Retreat, f, 4, Blame–Boca Grande, by A.P. Indy. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 7-4.
|10—
|FREEDOM MATTERS, g, 6, Stroll–Merryvale, by Bertrando. O-Clap Embroidery, B-Four Horsemen’s Ranch (FL), T-Carlos Luis Perez, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $31,100.
|1—
|Plenum, g, 4, Beau Choix–Erin’s World, by Pomeroy. O-Just For Fun Stable LLC, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), $10,200.
|7—
|Timmy M., h, 5, Morning Line–Martinique, by Pleasant Colony. O-Sword and Shield Stable and Rousso, David, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (gd)
|PIM, 5TH, ALW, $45,475, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-4.
|1—
|I LOVE YOU, m, 5, Seville (GER)–For Hugs, by Not for Love. O-Burke, Campbell, Picarello, B-Buckingham Farm (MD), T-Gary Capuano, J-Carol Cedeno, $25,500.
|5—
|Betcha by Golly, f, 3, Tapizar–Flit, by Not for Love. ($150,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Skeedattle Associates, B-Dark Hollow Farm (MD), $8,500.
|2—
|Speed Lane, f, 3, Union Rags–Playful Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Robert S Evans, B-R S Evans (MD), $4,250.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (gd)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $42,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-4.
|5—
|KLAYTON’S KANDY, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Ravionetta, by Touch Gold. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Nicholas Strong, James Cullen &Kristine Cullen (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $25,500.
|8—
|San Destin, f, 4, Commissioner–Summer Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($65,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Conrad, Barry and Carol, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (NY), $8,500.
|3—
|Amazing Ride, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Endless Chatter, by First Samurai. ($525,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Woodford Racing, LLC, Team D and Bolton, George, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $4,675.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)
|PRM, 6TH, AOC, $41,201, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-3.
|1—
|CALL THE SHOTS, m, 6, Woke Up Dreamin–Dubit, by E Dubai. ($13,000 ’16 IOWOCT). O-Alexis L Burghardt, B-Madison County T’Bred (IA), T-Kelli Martinez, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $24,750.
|5—
|Classy and Fast, m, 6, Jafmil–Can’t Buy Class, by Elusive Quality. O-Arceo Racing, B-Joe Robson Thoroughbreds (IA), $8,250.
|4—
|Bye Love Gotta Go, m, 5, Concord Point–Missmekissme, by Sir Cat. O-Kuhlman Racing, B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 3RD, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-4.
|7—
|BLING’S BELLWETHER, g, 3, Too Much Bling–Pata Fresca, by Indian Charlie. ($30,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Keene Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Inside Move (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $24,360.
|2—
|Mac B Quick, g, 3, Maclean’s Music–Broadway Baby, by Gilded Time. O-John Rigney, B-Fairytail Farms, LLP (TX), $8,120.
|5—
|Sr. Bi Bi, g, 3, Too Much Bling–Dixieland Baby, by Dixieland Heat. ($5,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Gwendolyn K Crosser, B-Inside Move (TX), $4,466.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|LS, 7TH, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-3.
|3—
|JACK THE RIPPER (FR), c, 4, Dabirsim (FR)–Trombe (FR), by Bering (GB). O-End Zone Athletics Inc., B-E.A.R.L. Elevage de Kezeg & Felicia Laslau (FR), T-Karl Broberg. J- Reylu Gutierrez, $24,420.
|2—
|Deanos Cape, g, 4, The Factor–Jody Slew, by Slew City Slew. ($8,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Anton Kubacak, B-Lochlow Farm (KY), $8,140.
|1—
|Rockandahardplace, g, 5, Hard Spun–Pyramyst, by Pyramid Peak. ($12,000 ’17 FTMDEC; $40,000 ’17 KEESEP; $20,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Erin Gaarz, B-McCauley Farms, LLC (KY), $4,477.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $40,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-4.
|5—
|ALLWORTHY, f, 3, Tonalist–Traffic Blimp, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Slam Dunk Racing, Daniel Damen, Saffie Joseph Jr and Dominique D’Amico, B-R S Evans (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Samy Camacho, $24,000.
|2—
|Elusive Molly, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Humor Me Molly, by Distorted Humor. ($110,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $30,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Ed Frady, B-Godolphin, Burden Creek Farm &Clifton Farm, LLC (KY), $8,800.
|3—
|Heiressindy, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Bridled Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Purple Haze Stable (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 4TH, AOC, $39,576, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-4.
|3—
|DUST EM, g, 3, Too Much Bling–Dixie Dust, by Dixieland Heat. O-Stephen Mullican, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $24,480.
|5—
|Algebra, g, 4, Algorithms–Lithe, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Chad and Josh, B-Joseph W Sutton (TX), $8,160.
|2—
|Carbon Stryker, g, 3, Crossbow–Whiskey Girl, by Silver Train. O-Three Feathers Farm, B-Randel Ray Riley (TX), $4,488.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 4TH, AOC, $38,440, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 7-4.
|1—
|RICHIESGOTGAME, c, 3, Flashback–Zero Game (IRE), by High Chaparral (IRE). O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Ben Barnow (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $26,040.
|5—
|Ghostlighter, g, 3, Ghostzapper–Skylighter, by Sky Mesa. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $6,200.
|6—
|Commandeer, g, 3, Street Boss–Gozlan, by Tiznow. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|AP, 5TH, AOC, $38,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 7-4.
|4—
|GET NONE, m, 5, Biondetti–Lose None, by Royal Academy. O-Hermilo Racing Stable, LLC, B-Pedi Racing LLC & Larry Rivelli (IL), T-Hugo Rodriguez, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $26,040.
|5—
|Miz Blue, f, 4, Big Drama–Blue Katana, by Formal Dinner. ($12,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Charles W Ritter, B-Jennifer Johnson, Gillian Johnson & GemRacing Inc (FL), $6,200.
|1—
|Belle Brezing, m, 6, Temple City–Chequered Love, by Chequer. O-Barr H Inman, B-Barr Inman (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 1ST, OCL, $36,158, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 7-4.
|1—
|BLUEGRASS BELLE, f, 3, Speightstown–Callingmissbrown, by Pulpit. O-Tracy Farmer, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $20,674.
|4—
|Dictate, f, 4, Hard Spun–Rainbow Dreams, by Empire Maker. ($4,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Desruisseaux, Dale and DiSalvo, Peter, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $6,891.
|6—
|Spider Belle, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Spider Dust, by Broken Vow. O-Track West Racing Inc, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), $4,548.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|PLN, 8TH, ALW, $35,964, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-3.
|6—
|WARM SUMMER, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Valley Storm, by Moscow Ballet. ($50,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, Crossley, David, Preiss, Daniel and Valadez, Angel D, B-Harris Farms & Gary Parker (CA), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-Kyle Frey, $21,060.
|9—
|Go Smiley Go, m, 6, Smiling Tiger–Holiday Sale, by Boundary. O-Crossley, David, Jauregui, Carina and Preiss, Daniel, B-Jack and Barbara Hatch Revocable LivingTrust (CA), $7,020.
|7—
|Sheza Girly Girl, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Sheza Eyeopener, by Grand Reward. O-Brown, Richard and Halasz, Thomas, B-Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA), $4,212.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|PLN, 6TH, ALW, $34,980, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-3.
|3—
|HARMON, g, 5, Cairo Prince–Summer Shade, by Stephen Got Even. ($100,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $500,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Bean, Michael and Perrone, Donna L, B-Coteau Grove Farms (KY), T-Monty R. Meier, J-Kyle Frey, $19,800.
|2—
|Union Dance, g, 5, Unionize–Night Dance, by Street Sense. O-John A Molloy, B-Timothy Francis O’Leary (CA), $8,580.
|*4—
|Manila Mischief, g, 7, Into Mischief–Ready Interest, by More Than Ready. ($32,500 ’15 ESLSEP; $50,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Barbara DeLima, B-BCS Thoroughbreds LLC (LA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|***Jammers Justice finished third but was disqualified and placed fourth.
|CBY, 9TH, ALW, $32,900, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 7-4.
|5—
|BIARRITZ, g, 4, Flatter–Rio Carnival, by Storm Cat. O-Parenza Farms LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Tanner Tracy, J-Ry Eikleberry, $18,600.
|7—
|Happy Hour Cowboy, g, 4, Successful Appeal–Happy Hour Honey, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-Robert E Lindgren, B-Bob Lindgren (MN), $7,900.
|1—
|Khaki Jack, c, 3, Shackleford–Lovely Steps, by Gone West. ($22,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Joel David Sandstrom, B-BG B/S (KY), $3,000.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $32,364, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 7-3.
|1—
|SNIPER KITTEN, h, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Cat On a Tin Roof, by Catienus. O-RSR Racing Services, LLC (Robert S Rhoads), B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Brittany A. Vanden Berg, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $18,600.
|6—
|Benelux, g, 4, Will Take Charge–Vodianova, by Tapit. O-Dotson Stable LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|9—
|Cammack, g, 11, Giant’s Causeway–Fort Pond, by Fortunate Prospect. O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), $4,774.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (gd)
|AP, 6TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 7-4.
|6—
|MARK OF THE Z, g, 5, Zulu Magic–Katie First, by Predecessor. O-Jose G Rodriguez, B-Thomas L Zimmer (MI), T-Fernando Bahena, J-E. T. Baird, $19,200.
|2—
|Chinobe, c, 4, Into Mischief–Dirty Rush, by Wild Rush. ($55,000 ’18 KEESEP; $95,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, Pollock Farms & Louis Brooks Ranch (KY), $6,400.
|4—
|Alphalfa, g, 5, Alpha–Discreet Lady, by Discreet Cat. ($80,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Everything’s Cricket Racing, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds and John Kimmel (NY), $3,520.
|Winning Time: :58 2/5 (fm)
|PRM, 10TH, ALW, $31,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-3.
|4—
|HERITAGE PARK, g, 5, Jersey Town–Heartstrong, by Running Stag. O-Smith, Kenny P, Copeland, Alan and Culley, Ruth, B-James H Glover (AR), T-Kenny P. Smith, J-Sophie Doyle, $18,900.
|1—
|Sun Squall, g, 4, Bahamian Squall–Jade’s Rainbow, by Milwaukee Brew. ($7,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $50,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-D and L Farms, B-Sunshine Thoroughbred Corp (FL), $6,300.
|7—
|Drill’s Li’l Man, g, 5, Drill–Sister Nan, by Pleasant Tap. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Gerald Bennett & Mary Bennett (FL), $3,780.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|PRM, 9TH, ALW, $31,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-4.
|4—
|DREWHUSTLE, c, 3, Outwork–Hilarious Brown, by Big Brown. ($45,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), T-Lonnie Briley, J-Kevin Roman, $18,900.
|1—
|Quality Run, g, 4, Quality Road–Sara’s Cape, by Cape Town. ($425,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Martin Brothers, Inc and The Unstable, LLC, B-Neal E Hayias (KY), $6,300.
|6—
|Thrown for a Loupe, g, 3, Gemologist–She’s Sensational, by Point Given. ($21,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-NBS Stable, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (KY), $3,780.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|CBY, 7TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-3.
|4—
|SARJENALLI, f, 4, Tiznow–Skipstone, by Montbrook. ($125,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $110,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-James Thares, B-Morgan’s Ford Farm & Tiznow Syndicate (VA), T-David Van Winkle, J-Chad Lindsay, $18,600.
|7—
|Come On Sweet Pea, m, 5, Kela–Pink Martini, by Pikepass. O-Sweet LLP, B-Dorothy Erban (MN), $5,800.
|6—
|Missyintomischief, f, 3, Goldencents–Stellaluce, by Cuvee. O-Larson, Kenneth and Paulson, Duane, B-David Purvis (KY), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|CBY, 9TH, AOC, $31,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-3.
|5—
|TORENO, m, 6, Macho Uno–Mystery Me, by Bwana Charlie. O-Tony Bartscher, B-Triple Aaa Ranch (CA), T-Troy A. Bethke, J-Luis Negron, $18,600.
|6—
|My Golden Day, m, 5, Country Day–Rich Man’s Girl, by Touch Gold. O-Christine Hicklin Mamakos, B-Eugene Bogash (IA), $5,600.
|1—
|Machos Vision, f, 4, Pollard’s Vision–Machorina, by Macho Uno. O-MBG LLC and Biehler, Michael E, B-Mike Biehler & MBG LLC (OK), $2,800.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|CT, 1ST, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 7-3.
|3—
|ON THE LAM, g, 7, Run Away and Hide–Lampoon, by Distorted Humor. O-Bethlehem Watts, B-Nancy Vanier, Cartwright 5 & BertramCulver III (IL), T-Emanuel J. Geralis, J-J. D. Acosta, $18,480.
|6—
|Inspiring Justice, g, 4, Jersey Town–Novograd, by Gentlemen (ARG). ($5,500 ’18 KEESEP; $5,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ho Dee Boy Stable, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY), $6,160.
|2—
|Barnstorm, g, 4, El Padrino–Bang Away, by Sky Mesa. ($43,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Sperling, Nancie S and Racanelli, Mark Joseph, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 7-3.
|8—
|COMPLETE SURPRISE, f, 4, Magician (IRE)–Nikki Allyn, by Bernstein. O-Ernest M Haynes, B-Kevin Horgan (KY), T-Ernest M. Haynes, J-Reshawn Latchman, $18,330.
|6—
|Erv’s Wench, f, 4, Race Day–Sessile, by Forestry. O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Ralph Kinder & Erv Woolsey (KY), $6,110.
|7—
|Bird Traffic, m, 5, Cross Traffic–Bird Legacy, by Mineshaft. O-Wayne C LaMarche Jr, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $3,055.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 7-3.
|1—
|I’M A TOTAL DIVA, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Soul Queen, by Revolver Six. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Denis Araujo, $18,480.
|8—
|Got Any, m, 6, Charitable Man–Any Mischief, by Medford. O-Hume Stables, B-Michael A Pearson (VA), $6,160.
|4—
|Jacks Sister Jill, f, 3, Great Notion–Practical Ideas, by Prospect Bay. O-C Allen Johnson, B-C Allen Johnson (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :53 1/5 (ft)
|LAD, 5TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-4.
|7—
|STRONG BEAUTY, f, 4, Overanalyze–Headstrong Beauty, by Latent Heat. ($2,700 ’18 OBSJAN; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Golden Rock Thoroughbreds, B-Terry Gabriel & Dr & Mrs E C Hart (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Carlos L. Marquez, $15,000.
|5—
|Xairo, m, 5, Smooth Air–Candy Drop, by Eurosilver. O-J-Lu LTD Co, B-Cynthia Wade (LA), $5,000.
|4—
|Oretta, f, 4, Guilt Trip–King’s Gate, by Purim. O-Maxie Wayne Kitchings, Jr, B-Ronald Webb (LA), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|RUI, 10TH, ALW, $21,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 7-4.
|4—
|LET IT ROLL, m, 5, Roll Hennessy Roll–Verily, by Mr. Greeley. O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-R D Hubbard (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Tracy J. Hebert, $13,140.
|5—
|Sheza Dandy R F, m, 5, Attila’s Storm–Dandy Devona R F, by Real Dandy. O-Cesar Mendoza, B-Rogers Farms (NM), $4,599.
|3—
|Bobbi Baby Run, f, 4, Worker Man–Fast N Fabulous, by El Corredor. O-Laura L Thompson, B-Laura Lynette Thompson (NM), $2,409.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (my)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-4.
|6—
|BLUEWATER CAT, g, 5, Paynter–Fly Away Angel, by Skip Away. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Melton Wilson, B-Allen Savoie & T J Dickey (KY), T-Melton Wilson, J-Juan P. Vargas, $12,000.
|3—
|Populist, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Patti O’Rahy, by Rahy. O-James B Bird, B-Dr Aaron Sones, Lester Kwok & DrNaoya Yoshida (KY), $4,000.
|1—
|Tiz Showbiz, g, 10, Hello Broadway–Valley Queen, by Peaks and Valleys. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), $2,200.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
