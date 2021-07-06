North American Allowance Results July 6

IND, 4TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-6.

1—

RICH KINGDOM, g, 4, Sky Kingdom–Spy Girl, by Discreet Cat. O-Riley, Donna and Riley, Carter, B-Donna Jean Garard (IN), T-Donna Riley, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $22,800.

7—

Azzaro Steel, g, 3, Strong Mandate–Propelleroneway, by Malibu Moon. ($11,000 ’19 FTKFEB). O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-Jonathan Wayne Meredith (IN), $7,600.

5—

Five Star Colonel, g, 4, Colonel John–Five Star Wager, by Five Star Day. O-Crown and Thistle Stable LLC, B-James Deets, Steve Connolly, ChuckCogburn & Andy Hogg (IN), $3,800.