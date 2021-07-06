North American Allowance Results July 6

|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $52,090, 3YO/UP, 7F, 7-6.
|7—
|WENTZ, g, 6, Super Saver–Snicker Belle, by Distorted Humor. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $28,800.
|3—
|Thiscatcanjump, h, 5, Jump Start–Cat Mistress, by Tale of the Cat. O-Richard Malouf, B-Richard Malouf (PA), $13,440.
|5—
|Dontmesawithme, g, 4, Fast Anna–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-6.
|1—
|RICH KINGDOM, g, 4, Sky Kingdom–Spy Girl, by Discreet Cat. O-Riley, Donna and Riley, Carter, B-Donna Jean Garard (IN), T-Donna Riley, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $22,800.
|7—
|Azzaro Steel, g, 3, Strong Mandate–Propelleroneway, by Malibu Moon. ($11,000 ’19 FTKFEB). O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-Jonathan Wayne Meredith (IN), $7,600.
|5—
|Five Star Colonel, g, 4, Colonel John–Five Star Wager, by Five Star Day. O-Crown and Thistle Stable LLC, B-James Deets, Steve Connolly, ChuckCogburn & Andy Hogg (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, AOC, $37,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-6.
|6—
|MISTER MOBIL, g, 4, Mobil–Apple Annie, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Laurie Pratt, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $22,320.
|2—
|Play Ball, g, 6, Alcindor–Aftertheballisover, by Bernstein. O-Murillo AAA Racing, B-Thomas J Cinalli (OH), $7,440.
|4—
|Coincidentally, g, 7, Super Saver–Willful Ways, by Sharp Humor. O-Danielle Agnello, B-WinStar Farm, LLC & Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-6.
|7—
|AUTHENTIC COWTOWN, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Echt, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm and McDonald, James H, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Malcolm Franklin, $25,800.
|2—
|Double Deep, g, 6, Ghostzapper–Tizahit, by Tiznow. ($230,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $5,100.
|4—
|David’s Gem, c, 4, Gemologist–Chokonni, by Arch. O-Keys to Riches Stable, B-John Liviakis (KY), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|TDN, 3RD, ALW, $28,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-6.
|1—
|GOOD ON YA, g, 5, El Padrino–Hedy, by Touch Gold. O-Rumba Caliente Stable, B-Best Foot Forward, LLC (PA), T-Odin J. Londono, Jr., J-Erik Barbaran, $17,100.
|2—
|Time to Shoot, g, 4, Elusive Hour–Charlies Fire, by Fire Blitz. O-Emerson Equistions LLC and Bestard, Brian, B-Felicia Campbell (MI), $5,700.
|4—
|Grandgran, g, 5, Super Saver–Gran Lioness, by Lion Heart. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Keys to Riches Stable, LLC, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), $2,850.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 1ST, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-6.
|5—
|WINE ME UP BABY, f, 3, Kantharos–Thus, by Tiznow. ($10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Sheltowee Farm, B-K C Garrett Farm (OH), T-Michael Evans II, J-Rolando Aragon, $16,058.
|3—
|Yellah, f, 4, Kettle Corn–Redistherose, by Songandaprayer. O-Daniel Nasshorn, B-Deborah Ann Keiser (OH), $5,180.
|1—
|Cat’s Rhythm, m, 7, Wildcat Heir–Kara’s Rockin Role, by Broad Brush. O-Kris Nemann, B-Fred A Nemann & Kris Nemann (OH), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:20 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-6.
|1—
|IRON LAD, c, 3, Palace–Silk’s Diamond, by Forefathers. ($75,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $100,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $32,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Brittingham, Robert, Wasserson, James and Bisso, Jr, Louis A, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-Michael A. LeCesse, J-Luis E. Perez, $15,480.
|5—
|War of Thrones, g, 3, War Dancer–Tipthetrolleygirl, by Put It Back. O-Saratoga Ten General Partner, B-Mark Anthony Mathieu (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Von Aldenbruck, g, 4, Encaustic–Klassic Kayla, by Regal Classic. O-Paul W Barrow, B-Andiamo Farm (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (gd)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $25,750, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-6.
|3—
|BEACHSIDE, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Lovely Lil, by Tiznow. O-Englehart, Jeffrey S and Folts, Alex, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $15,540.
|2—
|Brooklyn Law, g, 3, Constitution–Off My Cloud, by Belong to Me. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Kingsport Farm LLC (NY), $5,180.
|7—
|Dr. Marbooz, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Ave Ravina, by Southern Image. O-Sisu Racing Stables, B-Carolyn Karlson (NY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (gd)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-6.
|3—
|SPEIGHTFUL CHARGE, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Goforitmrsmiller, by Speightstown. ($140,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Equivest Racing, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Philip A. Sims, J-Malcolm Franklin, $15,810.
|5—
|Tiparillo, f, 4, Hard Spun–Selkie, by Giant’s Causeway. ($2,000 ’18 BESOCT; $5,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Don H Buckner, B-Caldara Farm Inc & Fair Exchange Bloodstock Limited (KY), $5,100.
|6—
|Ceviche, f, 3, Brethren–Villa Villa Coola, by Maimonides. ($2,500 2020 OBSSUM). O-Angela M Casalinova, B-Arindel (FL), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 7-6.
|7—
|FLOWER’S FORTUNE, f, 3, Effinex–Faceineveryflower, by Giant’s Causeway. ($13,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Fortune Farm (Richard Nicolai), B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $15,480.
|3—
|Iova, f, 3, Lea–Stroll By, by Stroll. O-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of N E, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Magnificent Mags, f, 3, Anchor Down–Danceinthemoment, by Tiznow. ($70,000 ’18 KEENOV; $22,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $12,000 2020 FTKHRA; $40,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Wayne E Sparling, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $2,280.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (sy)
|LAD, 3RD, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-6.
|2—
|LUCKENBACHER, g, 4, Mr. Besilu–Cat’s Production, by Run Production. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-John A Adams (LA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Emanuel Nieves, $15,000.
|4—
|Freedomfi, g, 4, Guilt Trip–Charming Colleen, by Charismatic. O-Alfred M Romito, B-James McIngvale (LA), $5,000.
|1—
|Silver Galaxy, c, 4, Flashpoint–Celestial Legend, by City Zip. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Richard B Benton, B-Jason Hall, Jeffrey Neese, and Jon Dean (LA), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|FMT, 6TH, ALW, $21,120, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-5.
|4—
|CAPTAIN COMEBACK, g, 3, Goldencents–Mountain Rose, by Distorted Humor. O-Steve F Williams, B-Cisper Racing (OK), T-Steve F. Williams, J-Benny C. Landeros, $12,320.
|1—
|Froggy, g, 5, Euroears–Vireo, by Touch Gold. O-Steve F Williams, B-Bart D Howard (OK), $4,576.
|5—
|Bold Image, g, 3, Save Big Money–Centerville, by Empire Maker. O-7 Cedars Farm LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|FMT, 11TH, ALW, $19,360, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-5.
|2—
|BIG BASE, m, 6, Smiling Tiger–T’s So Shy, by Jazzing Around. O-Daniel Kjorsvik, B-Tom McCann & Jeff Cissell (WA), T-J. Alan Williams, J-Jose Angel Medina, $10,398.
|1—
|Justaboutright, m, 5, Notional–Juliard, by Dixieland Band. O-Jim Dikeman, B-Clark O Brewster (OK), $4,522.
|7—
|Billie G, m, 6, Foreign Policy–Swift Reply, by Wood Reply. O-Kim Swango, B-Randy Swango (OK), $2,610.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|FE, 1ST, ALW, $15,608, 3YO/UP, A7FT, 7-6.
|3—
|DETROIT STEEL (IRE), h, 7, Fastnet Rock (AUS)–Lady Aquitaine, by El Prado (IRE). ($15,000 2017 KEEJAN). O-Philip D Budhoo, B-Sahara Group (IRE), T-Sylvester Ollivierre, J-Christopher Husbands, $7,973.
|6—
|Forehead Fred, g, 5, Judiths Wild Rush–Lewinsky, by Regal Classic. O-Nicola Scott, B-Mr & Mrs Nicola Scott (ON), $3,906.
|2—
|First Crusader, g, 5, Animal Kingdom–Golden Venus, by Storm Cat. O-David V Trau, B-Adena Springs (ON), $1,595.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (fm)
|HST, 5TH, ALW, $15,584, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-5.
|5—
|CASCADE BILLY, g, 4, Bakken–What R the Odds, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Danard, Don B and Snow, Mel, B-Mel Snow & Fran Snow (BC), T-Mel Snow, J-Silvino Morales, $8,928.
|3—
|He’s Relentless, g, 4, Lent–Tempered Steel, by Tempered Appeal. O-Nite and Day Stable and Todd, Joanne, B-Nite & Day Stable (BC), $3,247.
|1—
|Set to Shine, c, 4, Bakken–Sunny Soloro, by Sungold. O-Bennett, Russell J and Lois, B-Mr & Mrs R J Bennett (BC), $1,623.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
