North American Graded Stakes Results July 1

DOMINION DAY S. (CAN-G3), WO, $138,180, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-1.

4—

MIGHTY HEART, c, 4, Dramedy–Emma’s Bullseye, by City Place. O-Lawrence Cordes, B-Larry Cordes (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $87,118.

2—

March to the Arch, g, 6, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $24,200.

5—

Malibu Mambo, c, 4, Point of Entry–Polyantha Rose, by Tiznow. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $15,972.

Also Ran: Lookin to Strike, Skywire.

Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 3, 3 3/4.