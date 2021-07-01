North American Graded Stakes Results July 1

|DOMINION DAY S. (CAN-G3), WO, $138,180, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-1.
|4—
|MIGHTY HEART, c, 4, Dramedy–Emma’s Bullseye, by City Place. O-Lawrence Cordes, B-Larry Cordes (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $87,118.
|2—
|March to the Arch, g, 6, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $24,200.
|5—
|Malibu Mambo, c, 4, Point of Entry–Polyantha Rose, by Tiznow. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $15,972.
|Also Ran: Lookin to Strike, Skywire.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 1.90, 1.75, 6.00.
|
Leave a Reply