North American Graded Stakes Results July 11

MARINE S. (CAN-G3), WO, $128,774, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 7-11.

3—

EASY TIME, c, 3, Not This Time–Running Creek, by Cape Town. ($62,000 ’19 KEESEP; $250,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $72,345.

6—

Keep Grinding, c, 3, Tizway–Samsal, by Consolidator. (C$13,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Joshua J Attard, B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp (ON), $28,938.

5—

Haddassah, g, 3, Air Force Blue–Lady Haddassah, by Whywhywhy. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), $15,916.

Also Ran: Frosted Over, Tidal Forces, Candy Overload.

Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2, 2, NK.