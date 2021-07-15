North American Graded Stakes Results July 15

QUICK CALL S. (G3), SAR, $120,000, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 7-15.

3—

GOLDEN PAL, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Lady Shipman, by Midshipman. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and Westerberg, B-Randall E Lowe (FL), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $66,000.

4—

Omaha City, c, 3, Temple City–Lady Of Harrods (AUS), by Dubawi (IRE). ($5,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jehaludi, Mohamed and Jehaludi, Bibi N, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.

9—

Jaxon Traveler, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $14,400.

Also Ran: Rebel Posse, Second of July, Kentucky Pharoah.

Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (gd)

Margins: 3, HF, 6 1/4.