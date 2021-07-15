July 16, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results July 15

SCHUYLERVILLE S. (G3), SAR, $150,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 7-15.
1—PRETTY BIRDIE, f, 2, Bird Song–Bird Sense, by Street Sense. O-Marylou Whitney Stables (Hendrickson), B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Luis Saez, $82,500.
2—Mainstay, f, 2, Astern (AUS)–Vero Amore, by Mineshaft. O-Swilcan Stable LLC and LC Racing, B-Swilcan Stables (KY), $30,000.
5—Saucy Lady T, f, 2, Tonalist–Fila Primera, by War Front. ($5,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Chapman, James K and Tsujimoto, Stuart, B-R S Evans (KY), $18,000.
Also Ran: Velvet Sister, Cartel Queen, Eagle Express, Queen Camilla.
Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2, 5 1/4, 8HF.
Odds: 2.80, 1.30, 18.10.
 
QUICK CALL S. (G3), SAR, $120,000, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 7-15.
3—GOLDEN PAL, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Lady Shipman, by Midshipman. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and Westerberg, B-Randall E Lowe (FL), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $66,000.
4—Omaha City, c, 3, Temple City–Lady Of Harrods (AUS), by Dubawi (IRE). ($5,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jehaludi, Mohamed and Jehaludi, Bibi N, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.
9—Jaxon Traveler, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $14,400.
Also Ran: Rebel Posse, Second of July, Kentucky Pharoah.
Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (gd)
Margins: 3, HF, 6 1/4.
Odds: 0.20, 36.00, 4.20.
 

