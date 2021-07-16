July 17, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results July 16

July 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

FORBIDDEN APPLE S. (G3), SAR, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 7-16.
1—RINALDI, g, 5, Posse–Dynamite Cocktail, by Dynaformer. ($5,000 ’16 FTNOCT). O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), T-H. James Bond, J-Luis Saez, $82,500.
3—Value Proposition (GB), r, 5, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), $30,000.
7—Delaware (GB), h, 5, Frankel (GB)–Zatsfine (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). ($130,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Dubb, Michael, Nice Guys Stables and Caruso, Michael J, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $18,000.
Also Ran: Sacred Life (FR), Therapist, Corelli, Logical Myth, Sanctuary City, Made You Look.
Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
Margins: HF, NK, 1.
Odds: 2.35, 2.40, 8.50.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions