North American Graded Stakes Results July 16

FORBIDDEN APPLE S. (G3), SAR, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 7-16.

1—

RINALDI, g, 5, Posse–Dynamite Cocktail, by Dynaformer. ($5,000 ’16 FTNOCT). O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), T-H. James Bond, J-Luis Saez, $82,500.

3—

Value Proposition (GB), r, 5, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), $30,000.

7—

Delaware (GB), h, 5, Frankel (GB)–Zatsfine (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). ($130,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Dubb, Michael, Nice Guys Stables and Caruso, Michael J, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $18,000.

Also Ran: Sacred Life (FR), Therapist, Corelli, Logical Myth, Sanctuary City, Made You Look.

Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)

Margins: HF, NK, 1.