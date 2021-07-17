North American Graded Stakes Results July 17

HASKELL S. (G1), MTH, $1,005,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 7-17.

*3—

MANDALOUN, c, 3, Into Mischief–Brooch, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $600,000.

1—

Following Sea, c, 3, Runhappy–Quick Flip, by Speightstown. O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $200,000.

2—

Antigravity, c, 3, First Samurai–Port Charlotte, by Blame. ($4,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Hollendorfer, LLC and January, Dennis, B-Glen Oak Farm & Two stamps stables (KY), $100,000.

Also Ran: Pickin’ Time, Basso, Midnight Bourbon, Hot Rod Charlie.

Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 18 1/4, 4HF, 13 1/4.

Odds: 3.10, 3.60, 56.50.