North American Graded Stakes Results July 17

|HASKELL S. (G1), MTH, $1,005,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 7-17.
|*3—
|MANDALOUN, c, 3, Into Mischief–Brooch, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $600,000.
|1—
|Following Sea, c, 3, Runhappy–Quick Flip, by Speightstown. O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $200,000.
|2—
|Antigravity, c, 3, First Samurai–Port Charlotte, by Blame. ($4,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Hollendorfer, LLC and January, Dennis, B-Glen Oak Farm & Two stamps stables (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Pickin’ Time, Basso, Midnight Bourbon, Hot Rod Charlie.
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 18 1/4, 4HF, 13 1/4.
|Odds: 3.10, 3.60, 56.50.
|***Hot Rod Charlie finished first but was disqualified and placed last.
|UNITED NATIONS S. (G1), MTH, $515,000, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 7-17.
|10—
|TRIBHUVAN (FR), g, 5, Toronado (IRE)–Mahendra (GER), by Next Desert (IRE). (30,000EUR ’16 ARQDEC). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables, Wonder Stables, and Caruso, Michael J., B-Jean Charles Haimet, Elza Petit & Hannah Petit (FR), $300,000.
|4—
|Imperador (ARG), h, 5, Treasure Beach (GB)–Duchess Royale (IRE), by Danehill. O-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC and Stud R D I, LLC, B-Haras Rio Dois Irmaos S R L (ARG), $100,000.
|2—
|Epic Bromance, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Anura (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. ($50,000 ’17 FTKTRF; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Epic Racing, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Serve the King (GB), Glynn County, Arklow, Winters Back, Fantasioso (ARG), Master Piece (CHI), Oceans Map.
|Winning Time: 2:15 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 1, NK.
|Odds: 1.70, 23.20, 61.10.
|DIANA S. (G1), SAR, $500,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 7-17.
|8—
|ALTHIQA (GB), f, 4, Dark Angel (IRE)–Mistrusting (IRE), by Shamardal. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (GB), T-Charles Appleby, J-Manuel Franco, $275,000.
|6—
|Summer Romance (IRE), f, 4, Kingman (GB)–Serena’s Storm (IRE), by Statue of Liberty. (300,000gns ’18 TATOCT; 800,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Round Hill Stud (IRE), $100,000.
|1—
|La Signare (FR), m, 6, Siyouni (FR)–La Teranga (FR), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, and Bradley Thoroughbreds, B-Moussa Mbacke (FR), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Harvey’s Lil Goil, Pocket Square (GB), Magic Attitude (GB), Vigilantes Way, Lemista (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 3.95, 2.70, 16.40.
|MONMOUTH CUP S. (G3), MTH, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 7-17.
|5—
|DR POST, c, 4, Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-St Elias Stable, B-Cloyce C Clark (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Joel Rosario, $180,000.
|3—
|Night Ops, h, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|7—
|Bankit, h, 5, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Ny Traffic, Bal Harbour, Justinthenickotime.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 4.10, 3.00.
|MOLLY PITCHER S. (G3), MTH, $255,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 7-17.
|9—
|GRACEFUL PRINCESS, m, 5, Tapit–Havre de Grace, by Saint Liam. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Joel Rosario, $150,000.
|6—
|Bajan Girl, f, 4, Speightstown–Dazzling (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Slack, Robert and Walters, Daniel, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|1—
|Our Super Freak, m, 5, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Thankful, Vault, Water White, Reina La Kelsy, Mrs. Danvers.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 7 1/4.
|Odds: 14.50, 3.10, 3.80.
|SAN DIEGO H. (G2), DMR, $251,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-17.
|5—
|EXPRESS TRAIN, c, 4, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $150,000.
|8—
|Tripoli, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Love Train, by Tapit. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|4—
|Royal Ship (BRZ), g, 5, Midshipman–Bela Val (BRZ), by Val Royal (FR). O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc and Siena Farm LLC, B-Haras Belmont (BRZ), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Mo Mosa, Magic On Tap, Rushie, Sheriff Brown, Kiss Today Goodbye.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 9.30, 1.60.
|MATCHMAKER S. (G3), MTH, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 7-17.
|2—
|GREAT ISLAND, m, 5, Scat Daddy–Voyage, by Rahy. ($160,000 ’16 KEENOV; $300,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC, B-Ben P Walden Jr & Larry Taylor (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $90,000.
|7—
|Kalifornia Queen (GER), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–Caldera (GER), by Sinndar (IRE). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael and First Row Partners, B-Stall Torjager (GER), $30,000.
|5—
|Juliet Foxtrot (GB), m, 6, Dansili (GB)–Kilo Alpha (GB), by King’s Best. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Nay Lady Nay (IRE), Always Shopping, No Mercy Percy.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 4.40, 6.60, 1.00.
|SANFORD S. (G3), SAR, $150,000, 2YO, 6F, 7-17.
|1—
|WIT, c, 2, Practical Joke–Numero d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($575,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, St Elias Stable and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $82,500.
|9—
|Headline Report, r, 2, Gormley–Green Eyed Cat, by Tale of the Cat. ($160,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $550,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Dance Code, c, 2, Honor Code–Dancinginthestreet, by Street Boss. ($13,000 ’20 KEESEP; $50,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Ottoman Empire, Kavod, Candy Landing, Trust Our Journey, Seize the Night, Due Vini, Maryland Brando, Lucago.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 8, 5HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.60, 29.75.
|ARLINGTON S. (G3), AP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 3/16MT, 7-17.
|7—
|BIZZEE CHANNEL, g, 5, English Channel–Bizzee Mizzee, by Mizzen Mast. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Bilbrey Farms, Inc (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $59,400.
|5—
|Two Emmys, g, 5, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), $19,800.
|6—
|Another Mystery, h, 5, Temple City–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), $10,890.
|Also Ran: Betwithbothhands, Zulu Alpha, Captivating Moon.
|Winning Time: 1:55 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 3.00, 5.50, 9.30.
|MODESTY S. (G3), AP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/16MT, 7-17.
|8—
|NAVAL LAUGHTER, f, 4, Midshipman–In Stitches, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($90,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $17,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Two Hearts Farm, LLC, B-Two Hearts Farm LLC (KY), T-Christopher Davis, J-Sophie Doyle, $56,400.
|6—
|Joy Epifora (ARG), m, 5, Fortify–Stormy Epistola (ARG), by Bernstein. O-La Nora, LLC, B-La Biznaga (ARG), $18,800.
|3—
|Bramble Queen, m, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (IL), $10,340.
|Also Ran: Enjoyitwhilewecan, Breeze Rider, Two Sixtyone, Family Way, Russian Mafia, Curly Wurly, Oh So Terrible, Pythoness.
|Winning Time: 1:54 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: HF, 1 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 8.90, 3.70, 13.10.
Leave a Reply