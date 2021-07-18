North American Graded Stakes Results July 18

|CONNAUGHT CUP S. (CAN-G2), WO, $156,265, 4YO/UP, 7FT, 7-18.
|1—
|AVIE’S FLATTER, h, 5, Flatter–Avie’s Empire, by Empire Maker. O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $99,920.
|3—
|Olympic Runner, g, 5, Gio Ponti–Nadadora, by Carson City. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gary Barber, B-Eutrophia Farm LTD (KY), $27,756.
|5—
|Proven Strategies, c, 4, Sky Mesa–Stormbeforethecalm, by Quiet American. ($55,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-D J Stable LLC and Empire Racing Club, B-A Francis Vanlangendonck, Barbara HVanlangendonck & Etarip Stables, Inc (FL), $13,878.
|Also Ran: Gray’s Fable, Silent Poet, Chuck Willis (IRE), Tap It to Win, Eskiminzin.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 4.40, 21.30.
|COUGAR II S. (G3), DMR, $100,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 7-18.
|6—
|TIZAMAGICIAN, c, 4, Tiznow–Magic Union, by Dixie Union. ($150,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|5—
|Cupid’s Claws, g, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Primetimevalentine, by Affirmed. ($90,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Heywoods Beach, c, 4, Speightstown–Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Campaign, Red King, Contagion.
|Winning Time: 2:31 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 5 1/4, NO.
|Odds: 0.30, 9.40, 5.50.
