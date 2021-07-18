North American Graded Stakes Results July 18

COUGAR II S. (G3), DMR, $100,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 7-18.

6—

TIZAMAGICIAN, c, 4, Tiznow–Magic Union, by Dixie Union. ($150,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.

5—

Cupid’s Claws, g, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Primetimevalentine, by Affirmed. ($90,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $20,000.

1—

Heywoods Beach, c, 4, Speightstown–Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Campaign, Red King, Contagion.

Winning Time: 2:31 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 1/4, 5 1/4, NO.