North American Graded Stakes Results July 25

SHUVEE S. (G3), SAR, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 7-25.

7—

ROYAL FLAG, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.

1—

Horologist, m, 5, Gemologist–Cinderella Time, by Stephen Got Even. O-There’s A Chance Stable, Medallion Racing, Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), $40,000.

6—

Crystal Ball, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Deja Vu, by Giant’s Causeway. ($335,000 ’18 KEESEP; $750,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Gold Spirit (CHI), Dunbar Road, Liberty M D.

Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, HD, 1HF.