July 29, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results July 28

July 28, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

HONORABLE MISS H. (G2), SAR, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-28.
9—BELL’S THE ONE, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($155,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Bret Jones (KY), T-Neil L. Pessin, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $110,000.
4—Lake Avenue, f, 4, Tapit–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $40,000.
1—Ain’t No Elmers, f, 4, Goldencents–Voussoir, by Arch. O-Kerber, John E, Kerber, Iveta and Lapczenski, Jon, B-John Kerber (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Truth Hurts, Miss Mosaic, Don’t Call Me Mary, Reagan’s Edge, Honey I’m Good.
Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
Margins: NK, 2 3/4, 1 1/4.
Odds: 0.90, 3.45, 7.80.

