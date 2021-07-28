North American Graded Stakes Results July 28

HONORABLE MISS H. (G2), SAR, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-28.

9—

BELL’S THE ONE, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($155,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Bret Jones (KY), T-Neil L. Pessin, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $110,000.

4—

Lake Avenue, f, 4, Tapit–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $40,000.

1—

Ain’t No Elmers, f, 4, Goldencents–Voussoir, by Arch. O-Kerber, John E, Kerber, Iveta and Lapczenski, Jon, B-John Kerber (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Truth Hurts, Miss Mosaic, Don’t Call Me Mary, Reagan’s Edge, Honey I’m Good.

Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 2 3/4, 1 1/4.