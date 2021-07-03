North American Graded Stakes Results July 3

SUBURBAN S. (G2), BEL, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 7-3.

5—

MAX PLAYER, c, 4, Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love. O-Hall, George E and SportBLX Thoroughbreds Corp, B-K & G Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $220,000.

4—

Mystic Guide, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $80,000.

6—

Happy Saver, c, 4, Super Saver–Happy Week, by Distorted Humor. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $48,000.

Also Ran: Moretti, Informative, Prioritize.

Winning Time: 2:01 4/5 (sy)

Margins: NK, 2HF, NK.