North American Graded Stakes Results July 3

|SUBURBAN S. (G2), BEL, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 7-3.
|5—
|MAX PLAYER, c, 4, Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love. O-Hall, George E and SportBLX Thoroughbreds Corp, B-K & G Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $220,000.
|4—
|Mystic Guide, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $80,000.
|6—
|Happy Saver, c, 4, Super Saver–Happy Week, by Distorted Humor. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Moretti, Informative, Prioritize.
|Winning Time: 2:01 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: NK, 2HF, NK.
|Odds: 11.80, 0.85, 1.60.
|PRINCESS ROONEY S. (G2), GP, $350,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 7-3.
|5—
|CE CE, m, 5, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Victor Espinoza, $197,000.
|1—
|Estilo Talentoso, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Bazinga Baby, by Afleet Alex. ($77,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Medallion Racing, Fowler, Barry, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Little Red Feather Racing and BlackRidge Stables LLC, B-MILE HIGH BLOODSTOCK LLC (KY), $64,000.
|8—
|Sound Machine, f, 4, Into Mischief–Ava Pie, by Distorted Humor. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Farm III (FL), $34,500.
|Also Ran: Hallawallah, Pacific Gale, Laura’s Light, Heiressall, Thissmytime.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HD, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.20, 22.10.
|DELAWARE OAKS (G3), DEL, $300,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-3.
|7—
|CRAZY BEAUTIFUL, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Indian Burn, by Indian Charlie. ($250,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Carolyn R Vogel (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Mike E. Smith, $180,000.
|3—
|Midnight Obsession, f, 3, Overanalyze–Halo Hollie, by Halo’s Image. O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Four Bucks Racing (PA), $60,000.
|6—
|Leader of the Band, f, 3, Bandbox–Catsuit, by Sir Cat. O-SMD Limited, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), $33,000.
|Also Ran: Hybrid Eclipse, She a Hot Mess, Orbs Baby Girl, Baby Gundin, Juror Number Four, Exogen.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 6, 2 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.30, 5.90, 8.00.
|PRAIRIE MEADOWS CORNHUSKER H. (G3), PRM, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 7-2.
|5—
|KNICKS GO, h, 5, Paynter–Kosmo’s Buddy, by Outflanker. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $87,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Korea Racing Authority, B-Angie Moore (MD), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $180,000.
|4—
|Last Judgment, g, 5, Congrats–Fantasy Forest, by Forestry. ($90,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $300,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Dubb, Michael, Hornstock, Steve, Caruso, Michael J and Nice Guys Stables, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $60,000.
|6—
|Rated R Superstar, g, 8, Kodiak Kowboy–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Tenfold, Dinar, Modernist.
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 10 1/4, HF, 12.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.40, 17.80.
|IOWA OAKS (G3), PRM, $225,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-2.
|1—
|ARMY WIFE, f, 3, Declaration of War–Tread, by Arch. ($50,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $190,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-J D Stuart & A R Enterprises, Inc (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Joel Rosario, $135,000.
|4—
|Shesa Mystery, f, 3, Verrazano–Mystery Itself, by Pulpit. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Let It Ride Stables, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), $45,000.
|2—
|Pauline’s Pearl, f, 3, Tapit–Hot Dixie Chick, by Dixie Union. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $22,500.
|Also Ran: The Grass Is Blue, Sister Annie, Windmill.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 2HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 17.20, 1.70.
|SMILE SPRINT (G3), GP, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-3.
|8—
|MILES AHEAD, g, 4, Competitive Edge–Jennie R., by Awesome Again. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP; $175,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Nicholas M Lotz & Betsy Kelley (KY), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Victor Espinoza, $114,000.
|4—
|Chance It, c, 4, Currency Swap–Vagabon Diva, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Shooting Star Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Bett Usher (FL), $38,000.
|6—
|Diamond Oops, g, 6, Lookin At Lucky–Patriotic Viva, by Whywhywhy. O-Diamond 100 Racing Club, LLC, Dunne, Amy E, D P Racing LLC and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Kin Hui Racing Stables LLC (KY), $29,000.
|Also Ran: Willy Boi, Double Crown, Frosted Grace, Ournationonparade, Shivaree.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.30, 3.50, 1.70.
|KENT S. (G3), DEL, $150,125, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 7-3.
|2—
|YES THIS TIME, c, 3, Not This Time–Smart Jilly, by Smart Strike. O-Edge Racing, B-Barry S Golden (KY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Joe Bravo, $90,000.
|5—
|Like the King, c, 3, Palace Malice–Like a Queen, by Corinthian. ($28,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Horseshoe Racing , LLC (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Wootton Asset (FR), c, 3, Wootton Basset (GB)–Love Liu (FR), by Librettist. O-Madaket Stables LLC, B-Ecurie Haras du Cadran & Mme Patrick Ades-Hazan (FR), $16,500
|Also Ran: Doubleoseven, Eamonn, Be Here.
|Winning Time: 1:52 1/5 (sf)
|Margins: 1, 1, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.50, 5.00.
