North American Graded Stakes Results July 31

BING CROSBY S. (G1), DMR, $301,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-31.

8—

DR. SCHIVEL, c, 3, Violence–Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Branch, William A and Reeves, William Dean, B-William A Branch & Arnold R Hill (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.

7—

Eight Rings, c, 4, Empire Maker–Purely Hot, by Pure Prize. ($520,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Coolmore Stud, Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC and Starlight Racing (Lessee), B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $60,000.

3—

C Z Rocket, g, 7, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Barber, Gary and Kagele, Tom, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $36,000.

Also Ran: Law Abidin Citizen, Brickyard Ride, Shooters Shoot, Quick Tempo, Vertical Threat.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, HD, HF.