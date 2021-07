North American Graded Stakes Results July 4

JOHN A. NERUD S. (G2), BEL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 7-4.

2—

MIND CONTROL, h, 5, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-John R. Velazquez, $137,500.

1—

Firenze Fire, h, 6, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), $50,000.

6—

Three Technique, c, 4, Mr Speaker–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $180,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-August Dawn Farm, B-Omega Farm, LLC & BALLY BREEDERS (KY), $30,000.

Also Ran: Top Seed, Wicked Trick, American Power.

Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)

Margins: HD, 1 3/4, 1HF.