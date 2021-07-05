North American Graded Stakes Results July 5

|GREAT LADY M S.
(G2), LRC, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-5.
|5—
|GAMINE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $120,000.
|6—
|Bella Vita, f, 4, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $40,000.
|8—
|Road Rager, m, 5, Quality Road–She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. ($50,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $220,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Edgeway, Qahira.
|Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 10, NK, 1.
|Odds: 0.20, 22.80, 45.30.
