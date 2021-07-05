July 6, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results July 5

DWYER S. (G3), BEL, $242,500, 3YO, 1M, 7-5.
2—FIRST CAPTAIN, c, 3, Curlin–America, by A.P. Indy. ($1,500,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Siena Farm LLC, Flay, Bobby and Woodford Racing, LLC, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $137,500.
4—Ridin With Biden, c, 3, Constitution–Allemande, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $85,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-William Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $50,000.
5—Snow House, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Structure, by Bernardini. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.
Also Ran: Gershwin, Civil War.
Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 7HF.
Odds: 0.40, 11.70, 3.05.
 
GREAT LADY M S. (G2), LRC, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 7-5.
5—GAMINE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $120,000.
6—Bella Vita, f, 4, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $40,000.
8—Road Rager, m, 5, Quality Road–She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. ($50,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $220,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Edgeway, Qahira.
Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 10, NK, 1.
Odds: 0.20, 22.80, 45.30.

