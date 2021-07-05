North American Graded Stakes Results July 5

DWYER S. (G3), BEL, $242,500, 3YO, 1M, 7-5.

2—

FIRST CAPTAIN, c, 3, Curlin–America, by A.P. Indy. ($1,500,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Siena Farm LLC, Flay, Bobby and Woodford Racing, LLC, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $137,500.

4—

Ridin With Biden, c, 3, Constitution–Allemande, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $85,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-William Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $50,000.

5—

Snow House, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Structure, by Bernardini. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.

Also Ran: Gershwin, Civil War.

Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 7HF.