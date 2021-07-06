July 6, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results July 6

DR. JAMES PENNY MEMORIAL (G3), PRX, $200,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-6.
8—PRINCESS GRACE, f, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Masquerade, by Silent Name (JPN). O-Moore, Susan and John, B-John Moore & Susan Moore (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Joe Bravo, $115,200.
10—Madita (GER), m, 6, Soldier Hollow (GB)–Manita (IRE), by Peintre Celebre. (15,000EUR ’16 BBASEP). O-Team Valor International and Everything’s Cricket Racing, B-Gestut Hachetal (GER), $38,400.
5—Platinum Paynter, m, 5, Paynter–Platinum Preferred, by Vindication. O-Just In Time Racing LLC, B-Roger Long (KY), $19,200.
Also Ran: Amniarix, B B’s Busted, Tic Tic Tic Boom, Glamorous Thunder.
Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
Margins: NK, 2, HF.
Odds: 1.00, 6.10, 5.80.

