North American Maiden Winners July 12

Commissioner–Abby the Great by Albert the Great; MY FRIEND MR. JIM, f, 2, LAD, Msw, 7-12, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Blake Lazenby, Just Add Salt, LLC & Jay Warren (LA.).

Awesome Again–Queen July by Corporate Report; KING OF AWESOME, g, 3, FE, Msw, 7-12, 5f, 1:00 . B-Andrew Stronach (ON.). C$15,000 ’19 ONTAUG.

Distorted Humor–Thedevil Wearsnada by Uncle Mo; SILVER BANSHEE, f, 3, FL, Msw, 7-12, 6f, 1:13 . B-Classic Bloodstock LLC, Gary Marsh & Sandra Lombardo (KY.).

Exaggerator–Nikkis Smartypants (G3$264,907), by Smarty Jones; DELAWARE DESTINY, f, 3, FL, Msw, 7-12, 6f, 1:14 . B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY.).

Exaggerator–Happy Clapper by Awesome Again; HUMPDAY, g, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 7-12, 1m 70y, 1:47 3/5. B-Mina Equivest LLC (NY.). $100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $85,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Hyper–Bear Dawn by Mr. Greeley; TARA EMPIRE, f, 3, FE, Mcl 6250, 7-12, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Tara Horse Farm Inc. (ON.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Into Mischief–Loure by A.P. Indy; GRANDEUR, g, 3, DEL, Msw, 7-12, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Lester Kwok & Dr. Naoya Yoshida (KY.).

Itsthesameoldsong–Cindy Cata by Cowtown Cat; ST PATTY’S SONG, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 7-12, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Danny R. Bird (OH.).

Oxbow–Tapit’s Rose by Tapit; TREE GENIUSES, g, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 7-12, 1m 70y, 1:45 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $2,200 ’19 KEESEP.

Constitution–Downstream Bull by Holy Bull; TIME TRAVEL, f, 4, FL, Mcl 7500, 7-12, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Stephen T. Sinatra (NY.).

Conveyance–The War Department by Lost Soldier; NANCY’S LESLIE, f, 4, TDN, Msw, 7-12, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Lawrence W. Friel, Jr. (OH.).

Line of David–Separation by Purim; BRING HOME STANLEY, g, 4, CTM, Mcl 6000, 7-11, 5f, :58 . B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY.).

Stephanoatsee–Dixie Gem by Stonesider; BEACH PASS, g, 4, FL, Mcl 5000, 7-12, 1m 70y, 1:47 3/5. B-Team Millenium Stable (NY.).