North American Maiden Winners July 14

Noble Mission (GB)–Pearly Blue by Empire Maker; NOBALS, g, 2, PID, Msw, 7-14, 5f, :59 . B-Dr. John A. Chandler (KY.). $3,500 ’20 FTKOCT.

Palace Malice–Indian Cee by Indian Charlie; ROYAL ENGAGEMENT, f, 2, PID, Msw, 7-13, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Horseshoe Racing , LLC (KY.).

Shackleford–Miss Darla by Montbrook; DOCTOR OSCAR, c, 2, CBY, Msw, 7-13, 4 1/2f, :51 2/5. B-Pete Mattson (MN.).

Shanghai Bobby–Country Club Sue by Tenpins; COUNTRY CLUB BOBBY, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 7-14, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Bruce Ryan (OH.).

Warrior’s Reward–Garden Gloves by Stormy Atlantic; SHE’S MY WARRIOR, f, 2, CBY, Msw, 7-13, 4 1/2f, :52 2/5. B-Pete Mattson & Tim Padilla (MN.).

Americain–Chasin Mason by Barkerville; MYSTIFIER, c, 3, CBY, Msw, 7-13, 7 1/2fT, 1:29 4/5. B-Dorothy Erban (MN.).

Blueskiesnrainbows–Ms. Cat Princess by Cat Doctor; CIELO BLU, g, 3, IND, Msw, 7-14, 1m 70y, 1:47 . B-T.C. Racing Stable (IN.).

Bourbon Courage–She’s All Charm by Rock and Roll; SHE’S ALL COURAGE, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 7-14, 6f, 1:13 . B-Sheryl Grant (MD.).

Creative Cause–Lemons On Top by Lemon Drop Kid; MS MICHELLE, f, 3, AZD, Mcl 20000, 7-13, 1m, 1:42 2/5. B-Huntertown Farm LLC (CA.).

Excaper–Four Plus Four by Major Impact; PLINKY, f, 3, FMT, Mcl 5000, 7-13, 6f, 1:17 1/5. B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK.). *1/2 to Trainee (MSW$258,364) *1/2 to Diva’s Rule (MSW$262,535).

Got the Last Laugh–Candy Buttons by Candy Ride (ARG); DREAMERS REWARD, g, 3, PEN, Msw, 7-13, 6f, 1:12 . B-John Wames (PA.).

Jump Start–Di’s Delight by French Deputy; CRYPT, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 7-13, 1m 70y, 1:45 3/5. B-Barlar, LLC (PA.). *1/2 to Mirth(G1$395,563) *Full to Vault (G2$422,414).

Malibu Moon–Millennia (MSW$340,432), by Milwaukee Brew; MAXI MOON, g, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 7-14, 6f, 1:13 . B-Brinker Hill Farm, Inc. (IL.). $10,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Palace–Dancingontheedge by The Cliff’s Edge; ROYAL TO BE, f, 3, IND, Mcl 5000, 7-14, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN.). $7,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Serendip–Subjugate by Dehere; RUMBLING THUNDER, g, 3, FMT, Mcl 15000, 7-13, 4f, :47 1/5. B-Jimmie Lee Hale (AR.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Seville (GER)–April Lady by Smart Strike; DOWNTOWN KATIE, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 7-14, 1m 70yT, 1:42 3/5. B-Donald Clifford Wilson (MD.). *1/2 to Kobel (MSW$427,970).

Summer Front–Cash Reserve by Distorted Humor; CASH UP FRONT, f, 3, TDN, Mcl 5000, 7-14, 1m, 1:42 3/5. B-John B. Penn (FL.).

To Honor and Serve–Heart Love Kiss by Zensational; CRUZIN TATUM, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 7-14, 6f, 1:14 . B-Catalyst Stable & Magdalena Racing (KY.).

Upstart–Neo’s Grand Finale ($347,932), by Rimrod; TIGER JO, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 12500, 7-14, 1 1/16m, 1:49 . B-Adam A Staple & James Bryant (MD.). $2,500 ’19 KEESEP.

Vancouver (AUS)–Woollahra by Proud Citizen; DELTA GAMMA CATS, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 7-14, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Dennis Rowan & Cecilia Rowan (KY.). $5,000 ’19 KEESEP; $21,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Weigelia–Another Bird by Two Davids; COOS BAY, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 7-13, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Susan B. Thayer (PA.).

Bye Bye Crafty–Sorry Baby by Bernstein; GLOWED, f, 4, IND, Mcl 10000, 7-14, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Rita Hughes (IN.). $0 ’18 INDOCT.

Cross Traffic–Arab Miss by Awad; CROSSED THE LINE, f, 4, IND, Mcl 16000, 7-14, 1m 70y, 1:45 3/5. B-David Hornsby (IN.). $5,500 ’18 FTKOCT.

Declaration of War–Sonorous by Unbridled’s Song; BOOM BOOM GIRL, f, 4, PRX, Mcl 40000, 7-14, 1m, 1:41 . B-Frank T. Batten (NC.). $15,000 ’18 KEESEP; $28,000 2019 FTMMAY. *1/2 to Drip Brew (SP$273,466).

Gemologist–Nagambie by Flatter; DIAMOND STATE, g, 4, TDN, Msw, 7-14, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll (KY.).

Greeley’s Galaxy–Tulaneandbroad by Giant’s Causeway; SHEZA MEAN BROAD, m, 5, MNR, Mcl 4000, 7-13, 1m, 1:45 2/5. B-Lorlow Stables, LLC (LA.).

Kiss the Kid–Julias Gentle Girl by Werblin; THE VALENTINE KID, g, 5, HST, Mcl 4000, 7-13, 1 1/16m, 1:47 4/5. B-Glorious Uncertainty Stable (FL.). $5,000 ’17 OBSJAN.