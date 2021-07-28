North American Maiden Winners July 28

Dortmund–Serilda by Etched; EVANGELINE ALLONS, f, 2, CNL, Mcl 40000, 7-28, 5fT, :57 2/5. B-Bonita Farm & Partners (MD.).

Itsthesameoldsong–Oh So Easy (MSW$304,520), by Take That Step; OUR LAST SONG, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 7-28, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH.).

Kantharos–Indiana Charmer by Indian Charlie; HILLSTONE MARTINI, f, 2, IND, Msw, 7-28, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Fred Alexander (NM.). $80,000 ’20 FTKOCT.

Madefromlucky–A Dicey Dame by Colonel John; EPIC LUCK, g, 2, DEL, Moc 25000, 7-28, 1m, 1:42 1/5. B-Lynn A. Ashby & William Gotwals (PA.).

Midnight Storm–Extra Sharp by Cherokee Run; ELECTROSTATIC, c, 2, CNL, Msw, 7-28, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Susan Casner (KY.). $185,000 ’20 FTYRLS. *1/2 to Colonel Sharp (G1P$376,384).

Munnings–Corner Three by Scat Daddy; TIMBUKTU, c, 2, SAR, Msw, 7-28, 1 1/16mT, 1:45 3/5. B-Masters 2013 (NY.). $25,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Secret Circle–Park View by Quiet American; STARLIT SECRET, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 7-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Langsem Farm, Inc. (OH.). $7,000 ’19 KEENOV. *1/2 to Classic Mo ($299,563).

Upstart–Woodford Girl by Honour and Glory; GRATZ PARK, f, 2, IND, Msw, 7-28, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Rich Mommy (G3).

Vancouver (AUS)–Resonating by Smart Strike; VANCOUVER’S HUNTER, g, 2, HST, Moc 50000, 7-27, 6f, 1:14 . B-Tod Mtn. Thoroughbreds (BC.).

Brethren–Nevelee by Maimonides; SKY, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Arindel (FL.). $4,500 2020 OBSSUM.

Creative Cause–Cryston by Woodman; OHIO CAUSE, g, 3, TDN, Mcl 7500, 7-28, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Carmen Pecord (OH.). $3,000 ’19 KEESEP.

First Dude–Maria’s Dance by Maria’s Mon; VICTORIA’S DANCE, f, 3, FL, Msw, 7-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Sally J. Andersen (FL.). $1,200 ’19 OBSOCT.

Fort Larned–Honey Dew Honey by Ghostzapper; GUNS N AMMO, g, 3, HST, Mcl 16000, 7-27, 1 1/16m, 1:45 4/5. B-Sandra M. Loseth (BC.). C$25,000 ’19 BRCSEP.

Harbor the Gold–Ouch by Gilded Time; FINDING WAYS, g, 3, HST, Moc 25000, 7-27, 6 1/2f, 1:17 . B-Dino Konstantinos Condilenios & Sandra M Loseth (BC.). C$30,000 ’19 BRCSEP.

Hit It a Bomb–Mix and Mingun by Mingun; BROOKLYNN’S DABOMB, f, 3, CNL, Msw, 7-28, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Thoroughbred Racing Nation (KY.).

Liam’s Map–Holy Wine by Holy Bull; HOLY BREEZE, f, 3, FL, Msw, 7-28, 1m 40y, 1:45 . B-Our Sugar Bear Stable & White Owl Stable (NY.). $70,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Notional–Ancient Bells by Harlan’s Holiday; EYE FLIRT, f, 3, IND, Msw, 7-28, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Swifty Farms Inc. (IN.). $8,500 ’19 KEESEP.

Palace Malice–Ederle by English Channel; V K PRINCESS, f, 3, CNL, Mcl 10000, 7-27, 5 1/2fT, 1:04 2/5. B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (KY.).

Peace and Justice–Liturgy by Divine Park; CHIEF REIDER, g, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 7-28, 5fT, :58 1/5. B-Rodney V. Zwigart (PA.).

Skylord–Sweetasnails by Put It Back; SWEET SKY, f, 3, IND, Msw, 7-28, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Ledgelands LLC & Amalio Garcia (IN.).

Speightster–Teewee’s Hope by Defrere; LADY LEBDA, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 12500, 7-27, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Steven Nicholson & Brandi Nicholson (KY.). $85,000 ’18 KEENOV; $150,000 ’19 FTSAUG; $37,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Uncle Mo–Exotic Bloom (G1P$257,281), by Montbrook; VINDICTIVE, c, 3, SAR, Msw, 7-28, 1 1/8m, 1:49 2/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $200,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Stopchargingmaria (MG1$3,014,000).

Uncle Vinny–Pocomo Princess by Lucky Lionel; GOODBYE CAROLINA, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 7-28, 7 1/2fT, 1:31 2/5. B-Sorrento Oaks Farm Inc (FL.).

Weigelia–Notacloudinthesky by Weather Warning; MADE TO HUSTLE, f, 3, PEN, Msw, 7-27, 5fT, :56 3/5. B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc. (PA.).

Archarcharch–Indian Sugar by Congrats; OUCH OUCH OUCH, g, 4, PRX, Mcl 25000, 7-28, 7 1/2fT, 1:31 3/5. B-Peter Alafoginis (PA.). $2,100 ’18 FTMDEC.

Mission Impazible–Kat Scratch Fever by Forest Wildcat; MISSION CAT, f, 4, FL, Msw, 7-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Topsmeade, LLC (NY.).

More Than Ready–General Consensus (MG2P$255,444), by Giant’s Causeway; HARD TARGET, g, 4, PID, Mcl 17500, 7-27, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Sierra Farm (KY.). $50,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Noble Mission (GB)–Race Rocks (IRE) by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE); NOBLE MISCHIEF, g, 4, CNL, Mcl 25000, 7-28, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 4/5. B-St. Elias Stable, LLC (NY.). $5,000 ’18 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Athena (MSW$459,222).

Smarty Jones–Trevi Fountain by Roman Ruler; FARZIN, g, 4, BTP, Msw, 7-28, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Kathleen A. Sanderson (KY.).

Tapit–Serena’s Cat by Storm Cat; CENTRIFUGE, c, 4, TDN, Msw, 7-28, 1m, 1:40 . B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC & Hill N Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY.). $700,000 ’18 KEESEP; $67,000 2021 FTKFEB. *1/2 to Noble Tune (G2$492,222) *1/2 to Honor Code (champion, $2,518,260).

Animal Kingdom–Laureldean Gale by Grand Slam; BEACH HOUSE, m, 5, CNL, Mcl 10000, 7-28, 5 1/2fT, 1:03 2/5. B-Godolphin (KY.). $2,500 ’17 FTKOCT.

Straight Talking–Secret Glow by Secret Hello; TELLING SECRETS, m, 5, MNR, Mcl 4000, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:09 2/5. B-Melissa C. Smith (SC.).

Verrazano–As Promised by Century City (IRE); MS FIFTH AVENUE, m, 5, FL, Mcl 5000, 7-28, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Dr. Jerry Bilinski & Harry Patten (NY.). $8,000 2018 OBSAPR.

Gio Ponti–Dixiechickadee by Grindstone; MESANGE, m, 6, AZD, Mcl 5000, 7-27, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-J. D. Squires (KY.).