North American Maiden Winners July 5

First Samurai–Make a Promise by Mr. Greeley; FIRST PROMISE, f, 2, LRC, Mcl 50000, 7-5, 5f, :58 1/5. B-E. H. Beau Lane III (KY.). $16,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Freud–I’m Gonna Flip by City Zip; FLIP MY ID, f, 2, BEL, Msw, 7-5, 5fT, :58 3/5. B-William Butler (NY.).

Harbor the Gold–Anna Bird Rulez by Sharp Humor; IM JUST JOKIN, g, 2, PRM, Msw, 7-5, 5f, :59 . B-Bradley Auger & Ron Bacon (WA.).

Jess’s Dream–Perfect Biscuit by Political Force; ONWARD AUSTIN, c, 2, LAD, Msw, 7-5, 4f, :47 3/5. B-North Marion Equine (FL.). $15,000 ’20 OBSJAN.

Prince of Love–Shorty Jones by Smarty Jones; SHORTMAN, c, 2, LRC, Mcl 50000, 7-5, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Sergio Zepeda (CA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Speightster–Southern Silence by Dixie Union; CONDEMNATION, c, 2, TDN, Msw, 7-5, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH.). *1/2 to Liberate(MSW$272,905) *1/2 to Esplanande(MSW$304,980).

Stay Thirsty–Speightful Kate by Speightstown; AUTISM BLUE, c, 2, PLN, Mcl 16000, 7-5, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-G. W. Thomas (CA.). $2,000 ’20 CTNAUG.

Straight Fire–It’s High Time by Gone Astray; FOURTEENEIGHTYFOUR, c, 2, DEL, Msw, 7-5, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Straight Fire LLC (CA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Street Boss–Ima Jersey Girl (MSW$258,454), by Lightnin N Thunder; BOSS LADY KIM, f, 2, DEL, Msw, 7-5, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Red Oak Stable (FL.).

Competitive Edge–Eye Love Jeanie by Showing Up; INTENSE, c, 3, LRC, Msw, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:04 1/5. B-Terry C. Lovingier (CA.).

Dominus–Chanel Number Mine by Value Plus; HOT PASTRAMI, c, 3, LRC, Mcl 20000, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter (KY.). $70,000 2020 FTMTYO. *Full to Chanel’s Legacy(G3P$413,144).

Effinex–Just a Bella by Cryptoclearance; BELLA BAY, f, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 7-5, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Tracy Egan (NY.). $18,000 ’19 FTMYRL. *1/2 to Broadway Bay(SP$520,457).

Hard Spun–Status Pending by Tale of the Cat; HARD TO ACCESS, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Katierich Farms (KY.).

In Summation–Kat of Kilkenny by Even the Score; CANELITA, f, 3, FE, Msw, 7-5, 6 1/2f, 1:19 . B-Joel Covarrubias (FL.). $5,500 ’19 OBSOCT.

Justin Phillip–Cajun Diva by Touch Gold; JUSTINTIMEGOSNORTH, c, 3, FE, Mcl 6250, 7-5, a7fT, 1:25 4/5. B-John Lennox (ON.).

Langfuhr–Bella Talia by Richter Scale; DESK POP, g, 3, FMT, Mcl 15000, 7-5, 4f, :46 3/5. B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OK.).

Milwaukee Brew–Baby B by Big Brown; WHATSWRONGWITHYOU, f, 3, FE, Msw, 7-5, 5fT, :59 . B-Adena Springs (ON.). C$2,500 ’19 ONTAUG.

Moro Tap–Byanose by Wildcat Heir; MORO WARRIOR, c, 3, LS, Mcl 6250, 7-5, 6f, 1:14 . B-Wesley Melcher (TX.).

Omega Code–Hidden Beauty by Cahill Road; CODE OF THE WEST, g, 3, CTM, Mcl 6000, 7-4, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Ernest D. Goldbeck & Ilene A. Goldbeck (AB.).

Quality Road–Union City by Dixie Union; ROAD TO SUCCESS, c, 3, BEL, Mcl 30000, 7-5, 1 1/16m, 1:44 1/5. B-Camas Park Stud & Lynch Bages LTD. (KY.). $400,000 ’19 KEESEP; $275,000 2020 OBSSPR. *1/2 to Unified(G2$476,880).

Run Away and Hide–Sheza Rounder by Star Dabbler; DEPARTURE, g, 3, CTM, Msw, 7-4, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Noelle P. Ramsey (KY.). $9,000 ’19 FTKOCT; C$8,000 2020 BRCHRA.

Speightster–Lil Bess by In Summation; BOB MAN, g, 3, DEL, Mcl 5000, 7-5, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Springland Farm (KY.). $25,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Upstart–Town Grad by Speightstown; POSH PLAYDAY, f, 3, PID, Msw, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $100,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Weigelia–Grapefruit League by Latent Heat; OAKMONT MAGIC, c, 3, PID, Msw, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Raymond Kohl (PA.).

Will Take Charge–Brown Rice by Big Brown; I’MGONNABESOMEBODY, g, 3, PLN, Msw, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC (KY.). $30,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Bayern–Twilight Mirage by Jeblar; BAYERN’S MIRAGE, g, 4, LS, Mcl 6250, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Other Things, LLC (FL.). $50,000 2019 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Determinato(MSW$405,307).

Bernardini–Bickersons (G2$257,485), by Silver Deputy; WHAT’S NEWS, f, 4, LS, Msw, 7-5, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-K & G Stables (KY.). $130,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Congrats–High Cholesterol by Until Sundown; MANGOTANGO, f, 4, PLN, Mcl 5000, 7-5, 1m 70y, 1:45 . B-Janavar Thoroughbreds LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Giftorm(G3).

Ghostzapper–Victorious Won by More Than Ready; SOUPER BOOM, g, 4, PID, Mcl 7500, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Live Oak Stud (FL.).

Honorable Dillon–M B Secret Ruby by Bernstein; HONOR THY SECRET, g, 4, FL, Mcl 12500, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-David Brown (NY.).

James Street–Grantmartyamiracle by In Excess (IRE); DIRT FLIRT, f, 4, PLN, Msw, 7-4, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Mike Stiehr & Megan Stiehr (CA.).

Orb–Towering Escape by Giant’s Causeway; ORB IN THE TOWER, g, 4, BEL, Mcl 40000, 7-5, 1 1/8mT, 1:53 . B-Albert Fried Jr. (NY.). *1/2 to Towering Moon($266,429) *1/2 to Escape to the Moon($386,399) *1/2 to Ready to Escape($256,524).

Treasure Beach (GB)–Squeezer’s Palace by Ecton Park; IMPERIAL PALACE, g, 4, MNR, Mcl 4000, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:08 3/5. B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL.).

Twirling Candy–Brilliant Humor by Distorted Humor; ANGELSFOUR MICHELE, f, 4, PRX, Mcl 10000, 7-5, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL.).

Verrazano–Irish Exchange by Exchange Rate; VERY IRISH, g, 4, LRC, Mcl 20000, 7-5, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-George Krikorian (CA.). $10,000 ’18 BESOCT.

Will Take Charge–More d’Amour by Tour d’Or; NO KA OI, g, 4, LAD, Mcl 12500, 7-5, 7 1/2fT, 1:32 . B-Douglas Arnold & Steve Snowden (KY.). $140,000 ’18 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Master of Disaster(G2P$262,368) *1/2 to Hebbronville(G3$388,366).

Euroears–Tenacious Lioness by Stalwart; TENACIOUS LION, g, 5, LS, Mcl 12500, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Mary Ellen Conway (TX.).

Ghostzapper–Elusive Luci by Elusive Quality; NEUTRINO, h, 5, LRC, Mcl 20000, 7-5, 5 1/2f, 1:03 4/5. B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Big Runnuer(G2$263,660).

Laurie’s Rocket–Tapit Lightly by Tapit; TAPIT RIGHT, m, 5, LS, Mcl 6250, 7-4, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Treissa Robinson (AR.).

Sligo Bay (IRE)–Cherokee Treasure by Cherokee Run; MAHONE BAY, m, 5, FE, Mcl 4500, 7-5, 6 1/2f, 1:20 1/5. B-William D. Graham (ON.). $3,500 ’17 KEEJAN; $11,000 ’17 OBSOCT. *1/2 to Shesadozer(MSP$252,406).