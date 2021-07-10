North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 10

TEXAS THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, LS, $100,000, 2YO, C/G, 5 1/2F, 7-10.

6—

TENGO MIS PAPELES, c, 2, My Golden Song–Rudita, by Valid Expectations. ($25,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Macassar Corporation (TX), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $60,000.

1—

Sparky Hale, c, 2, Jimmy Creed–Trendy Wendy, by Smarty Jones. ($30,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Heiligbrodt, L William and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-KMA Ranch (KY), $20,000.

12—

Stan’s Miracle Man, c, 2, Run Away and Hide–Platinum Blue, by Mineshaft. O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $11,000.

Also Ran: Simply Wicked, Ghost Cowboy, Hedaresthedevil, Dare to Fail, Linc’s Boy, On My List, Pickingupstrangers, Timed Event, Royal Tap.

Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, 3/4, 4HF.