North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 10

|FURY S., WO, $100,434, 3YO, F, 7F, 7-10.
|5—
|LORENA, f, 3, Souper Speedy–Negotiable, by Hat Trick (JPN). (C$50,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-McLellan, Brent, McLellan, Russell, Olguin, Geraldo and Simon, Stuart C, B-Dr Liam Gannon (ON), T-Stuart C. Simon, J-Gary Boulanger, $60,260.
|7—
|Astrological, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Dixie Chicken, by Rahy. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Sean Fitzhenry & Dorothy Fitzhenry (ON), $20,087.
|4—
|Curlin’s Catch, f, 3, Curlin–Catch the Thrill, by A.P. Indy. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP; $430,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $11,048.
|Also Ran: Il Malocchio, Bodacious Miss, Owen’s Tour Guide, El Bayern.
|Winning Time: 1:23 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 4.
|Odds: 0.95, 4.70, 3.65.
|DASHING BEAUTY S., DEL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-10.
|6—
|CHUB WAGON, f, 4, Hey Chub–Takin the Plunge, by Lion Heart. O-Lopez, Daniel J and Chestnut, George, B-Joe-Dan Farm & George Chestnut (PA), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Jomar Torres, $60,000.
|1—
|Anna’s Bandit, m, 7, Great Notion–Onearmedbandit, by No Armistice. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-John Robb (WV), $20,000.
|3—
|Glory Dia, f, 4, Dialed In–Barb’s Glory, by Sun King. ($7,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-The Hakim’s Stable LLC, B-Michael ORorke (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Paisley Singing, Ava’s Charm.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 5 1/4, 2 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 12.20, 10.50.
|TEXAS THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, LS, $100,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 7-10.
|5—
|STREAK OF SILVER, f, 2, Graydar–Sammy Van Ammy, by Van Nistelrooy. ($95,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Larry Romero & Cradle Song Farm (LA), T-Karen E. Jacks, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $60,000.
|8—
|Expect the Boss, f, 2, Danza–Bakken Baby, by Valid Expectations. ($42,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $20,000.
|3—
|Red Hot Moon, f, 2, Mr Speaker–Red Hot Tops, by Arch. ($15,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $40,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Rebel Stables LLC, B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC & Angel Diaz Tapia (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Tiz La Luna, Wicked Song, Its a Gee Thing, Chaka, The Reese Beast, Dogwood Cove.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 3, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 17.00, 6.40, 1.30.
|TEXAS THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, LS, $100,000, 2YO, C/G, 5 1/2F, 7-10.
|6—
|TENGO MIS PAPELES, c, 2, My Golden Song–Rudita, by Valid Expectations. ($25,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Macassar Corporation (TX), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $60,000.
|1—
|Sparky Hale, c, 2, Jimmy Creed–Trendy Wendy, by Smarty Jones. ($30,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Heiligbrodt, L William and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-KMA Ranch (KY), $20,000.
|12—
|Stan’s Miracle Man, c, 2, Run Away and Hide–Platinum Blue, by Mineshaft. O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Simply Wicked, Ghost Cowboy, Hedaresthedevil, Dare to Fail, Linc’s Boy, On My List, Pickingupstrangers, Timed Event, Royal Tap.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 50.50, 33.80.
|CARRY BACK S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, 7F, 7-10.
|9—
|PAPETU, c, 3, Dialed In–Lady Malkin, by Sharp Humor. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Magic Stables LLC, B-Almar Farm LLC (KY), T-Antonio Sano, J-Leonel Reyes, $45,570.
|1—
|Real Talk, c, 3, Gemologist–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($50,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $14,700.
|4—
|Moonlite Strike, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Twinkling, by War Chant. ($120,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Sonata Stable, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Awesome Gerry, Twelve Volt Man, Lauda Speed, Big Thorn.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 3.70, 6.00, 2.10.
|FIESTA MILE S., LS, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 7-10.
|6—
|MISS PERFECTA, m, 5, Run Away and Hide–Perfect Meadow, by Touch Tone. O-Wolesensky, Tyree J and Silva, Jr, Jose, B-Tom Durant (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.
|5—
|Boerne, f, 4, Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel, by Seeking the Gold. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-De Luca and Sons Stable, B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX), $15,000.
|4—
|Corluna, m, 6, Unbridled’s Heart–Red Moon Cat, by Malibu Moon. O-Ian Yarnot, B-Ian Yarnot (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Zarelda, Herbs Love, Discreet Smile, Kitty’s Queen, Set the Pace.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 5 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 3.30, 1.00, 12.20.
|ASSAULT S., LS, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 7-10.
|10—
|KENAI BOB, g, 5, Shackleford–Blue Ivy, by Distorted Humor. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $45,000.
|7—
|Mr Money Bags, g, 5, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $15,000.
|2—
|Sunlit Song, g, 6, My Golden Song–Fly So True, by Early Flyer. O-Barnett, Carolyn and Harding, Becky, B-Carolyn R Barnett (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Moojab Jr, Men of Kyle, Gold Pilot, Direct Dial, Gottherightonebaby.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.80, 5.10, 0.70.
|BLUE SPARKLER S., MTH, $73,500, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 7-10.
|7—
|CILLA, f, 3, California Chrome–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. O-P Dale Ladner, B-Brett A Brinkman & P DALE LADNER (LA), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Roberto Alvarado, Jr., $45,000.
|3—
|Dr B, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Boleyn, by Proud Citizen. O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $15,000.
|9—
|Decade, f, 3, California Chrome–Emma Carly, by Unbridled’s Song. ($170,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Tom Evans, Tenlane Farm & Oratis (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Running Memories, Shop Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.10, 3.40, 3.10.
|VALOR FARM S., LS, $72,750, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-10.
|6—
|SHES OUR FASTEST, m, 6, Oratory–Dawali, by Festival of Light. ($14,000 ’16 TEXAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Euerka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), T-Scott Gelner, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.
|2—
|Ima Discreet Lady, m, 5, Discreet Cat–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. ($38,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-White, Raymond Todd and Coker, Duane, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $15,000.
|4—
|Natalies Joy, f, 4, Fearless Eagle–Blushing Gal, by Private Vow. O-Allen R Parker, B-Bobby Jenkins (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Samborita.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2, 5.
|Odds: 0.30, 2.10, 10.10.
|BATTERY PARK S., DEL, $50,250, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 7-10.
|6—
|PHAT MAN, g, 7, Munnings–Nicole’s Dream, by Northern Trend. ($57,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $20,000 2016 FTMMAY; $65,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Stribling, Marianne, Force Five Racing, LLC and Two Rivers Racing Stable LLC, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), T-J. Kent Sweezey, J-Florent Geroux, $30,000.
|1—
|Magic Michael, g, 4, Dramedy–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Deal Driven, g, 7, Into Mischief–Tiz Merry, by Tiznow. ($50,000 ’14 KEENOV; $85,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Johnson, Troy and Lo, Charles, B-Scott Pierce & Ciaran Keveaney (OK), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Galerio, Honor the Fleet, Midnight Act, Dixie Drawl.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 3, NO.
|Odds: 1.30, 2.40, 16.10.
