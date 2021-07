North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 14

SNACK S., IND, $77,150, 3YO, 1MT, 7-14.

1—

TROUBLED JUSTICE, g, 3, Dominus–Kissin Kendall, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Justice Farm, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Aaron M. West, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $44,900.

2—

Nobody Listens, g, 3, Conveyance–Royalesque, by Chapel Royal. ($40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Kwiatkowski, Matt and Browning, Roger D, B-Southern Chase Farm, Inc, Karen Dodd & Greg Dodd (IN), $14,967.

6—

A Few too Many, g, 3, Decisive Moment–Sasha’s Reward, by Officer. O-Just For Fun Stable, Inc (Sierra), B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (IN), $8,232.

Also Ran: Altered, Book of Romeo, Compass Point, Sudden Shift, Lookin At Justice.

Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (yl)

Margins: 2, 2 1/4, 3.