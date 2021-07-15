North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 15

MINNESOTA TURF DISTAFF S., CBY, $51,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-14.

2—

READY TO RUNAWAY, m, 5, First Dude–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. ($4,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-John Mentz, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Roimes Chirinos, $30,000.

6—

Clickbait, m, 5, Lovango–Blue Gene Song, by Buddha. ($21,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-Eric Von Seggern & Mary Von Seggern (MN), $9,700.

10—

Rush Hour Traffic, f, 4, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. O-Sugarland Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $4,350.

Also Ran: Grand Prize, Firstmate, Diva de Kela, Rental Pool, Double Bee Sting, Two Be Royal.

Winning Time: 1:37 (my)

Margins: 2 1/4, 6 1/4, 3.