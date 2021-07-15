North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 15

|MINNESOTA TURF DISTAFF S., CBY, $51,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-14.
|2—
|READY TO RUNAWAY, m, 5, First Dude–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. ($4,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-John Mentz, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Roimes Chirinos, $30,000.
|6—
|Clickbait, m, 5, Lovango–Blue Gene Song, by Buddha. ($21,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-Eric Von Seggern & Mary Von Seggern (MN), $9,700.
|10—
|Rush Hour Traffic, f, 4, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. O-Sugarland Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $4,350.
|Also Ran: Grand Prize, Firstmate, Diva de Kela, Rental Pool, Double Bee Sting, Two Be Royal.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (my)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 6 1/4, 3.
|Odds: 1.90, 1.10, 8.80.
|VICTOR S. MYERS S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO, 6F, 7-14.
|7—
|THEALLIGATORHUNTER, c, 3, Overanalyze–Garden Gloves, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Mattson, Peter D and Padilla, Tim P, B-Pete Mattson & Tim Padilla (MN), T-Tim P. Padilla, J-Alonso Quinonez, $30,000.
|3—
|Kid’s Inheritance, g, 3, Goldencents–Dracken, by Millennium Allstar. ($80,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $9,350.
|4—
|Bayou Benny, g, 3, Benny the Bull–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $4,675.
|Also Ran: Thick Haze, Magician’s Holiday, Golden Gulley, Westa Waverly.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (my)
|Margins: 4, HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 16.50, 1.80.
|RALPH STRANGIS S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 7-14.
|4—
|CINCO STAR, g, 6, Three Hour Nap–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Roimes Chirinos, $30,000.
|8—
|Twoko Bay, g, 6, Neko Bay–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $9,350.
|1—
|Drop of Golden Sun, g, 6, Neko Bay–Deer a Dough, by Banker’s Gold. O-Rengstorf Racing LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $4,675.
|Also Ran: Fireman Oscar, Dame Plata, Hot Shot Kid, Mr. Jagermeister.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (my)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 5, 2.
|Odds: 1.30, 11.80, 2.50.
