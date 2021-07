North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 18

JERSEY GIRL H., MTH, $85,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-18.

4—

GROOVY SURPRISE, f, 4, Giant Surprise–Good and Groovy, by Good and Tough. O-Hope H Jones, B-Hope Haskell Jones (NJ), T-Rory K. Huston, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $51,000.

10—

Bramble Bay, m, 5, Bullet Train (GB)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (NJ), $17,000.

1—

Diamond Play, m, 8, E Dubai–Forbidden Isle, by Belong to Me. O-A R M Racing LLC and Luchento, Carol, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $8,500.

Also Ran: Beatubyachubinose, Magic Election, Heading Home.

Winning Time: 1:39 (my)

Margins: HD, 11HF, NK.