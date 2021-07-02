North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 2

|CINCINNATIAN S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 7-2.
|7—
|BOOGIE BOOGEE, f, 3, Cryptolight–Darling Rachel, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Ronald E Dewolf, B-The Ronald E DeWolf Trust (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $45,000.
|3—
|Sammy’s Sister, f, 3, Mobil–Lover, by Louis Quatorze. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.
|11—
|Lady Dyanaformer, f, 3, Vertiformer–Lady Macjazz, by Shakespeare. O-Kyle Rothfus, B-Kyle Rothfus (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Niceasakittenseyes, St Patty’s Song, Songstopshelf, De Bolt Light, Milwaukee Cat, Rock Star Lady.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1, 3HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.60, 1.20, 8.00.
Leave a Reply