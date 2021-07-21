North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 21

|RICK VIOLETTE S., SAR, $93,000, 2YO, 6F, 7-21.
|1—
|RUN CURTIS RUN, c, 2, Summer Front–My Magic Moment, by Forest Wildcat. ($45,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Larry Goichman (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|5—
|Ready A. P., f, 2, More Than Ready–Girlaboutown, by A.P. Indy. ($125,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Jimmy Kahig LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $20,000.
|3—
|Coinage, c, 2, Tapit–Bar of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($450,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Surprise Boss.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, NK, 1HF.
|Odds: 3.00, 1.40, 1.20.
|SEND IT IN ARMY S., IND, $66,425, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-21.
|6—
|MOJO MAN, g, 6, Stay Thirsty–Cooking Mama, by Bandini. ($15,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $100,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Dash C Goff, B-Rose Hill Farm (KY), T-James P. DiVito, J-Orlando Mojica, $39,855.
|4—
|Double Tuff, g, 8, Skylord–Icey Energy, by Unbridled Energy. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Gary Simms (IN), $13,285.
|5—
|Long Weekend, c, 4, Majesticperfection–Liza Too, by Olmodavor. ($225,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BCWT Ltd, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $7,307.
|Also Ran: Home Base, Rock N June Bug.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 2.30, 2.40, 3.10.
|CLARKSVILLE S., IND, $66,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-21.
|4—
|MUNDAYE CALL, f, 4, Into Mischief–Reve d’Amour, by Warrior’s Reward. ($950,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $39,720.
|7—
|Euphoric, f, 3, Frosted–Conquest Soprano, by Super Saver. ($50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Naveed Chowhan, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds & Lakin (NY), $13,240.
|5—
|She Can’t Sing, f, 4, Bernardini–Distorted Music, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $7,282.
|Also Ran: Feeling Mischief, Assertive Style, Jungle Juice (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 5 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 2.80, 9.50.
