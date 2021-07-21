North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 21

RICK VIOLETTE S., SAR, $93,000, 2YO, 6F, 7-21.

1—

RUN CURTIS RUN, c, 2, Summer Front–My Magic Moment, by Forest Wildcat. ($45,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Larry Goichman (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.

5—

Ready A. P., f, 2, More Than Ready–Girlaboutown, by A.P. Indy. ($125,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Jimmy Kahig LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $20,000.

3—

Coinage, c, 2, Tapit–Bar of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($450,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Surprise Boss.

Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 3/4, NK, 1HF.