North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 23

|VIVACIOUS H., BTP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 7-23.
|4—
|GRIZABELLA, m, 7, Lunarpal–Chic Cat, by Tiger Ridge. ($4,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Michael J Annechino, B-Dr George Mapleton Thoroughbreds (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $45,000.
|1—
|Distinctive Flower, m, 6, Flower Alley–Real Distinctive, by With Distinction. O-Mark D Kuntz, LLC, Easy Money LLC and Luebbe, Michael, B-Lowell F Allen & W John Bourke (OH), $15,000.
|5—
|Cali Dream, m, 7, Cowboy Cal–Afternoon Dreams, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Jerry Laria, B-Robert Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds L (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Tiz What, Valley of Mo’ara, Riproaring, Circus Rings, Drillit, Wine Me Up Baby.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 3.20, 3.00, 24.30.
|HOOVER S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 7-23.
|1Y—
|CORNER OFFICE, g, 2, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Elated, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Winblaze, LLC, B-WinBlaze, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Jose A. Bracho, $45,000.
|1—
|Condemnation, c, 2, Speightster–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Check Racing LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $15,000.
|5—
|Thedayofthegrey, g, 2, Twinspired–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. O-Cline, Robert C and Wilkinson, Richard M, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Tantrum, Quality Bet, Wildcat Bill, Mutiny, Nebulosa.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 0.40, 1.90.
|BUCKEYE NATIVE S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-23.
|2—
|DANEFIELD, g, 5, Kentucky Dane–Nesfield, by Paynes Bay. O-Bourke, W John, Barbee, Jeff and Kerins, James, B-W John Bourke, Jeff Barbee &James Kerins (OH), T-W. John Bourke, J-Jose A. Bracho, $45,000.
|4—
|Authentic Cowtown, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Echt, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm and McDonald, James H, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.
|3—
|Direct Deceit, g, 6, Twinspired–Funnys Approval, by Outrageouslyfunny. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Bobby R Rankin (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Sammy Da Bull, Funnel Cake, Mobil Solution, Rosco P. Coltrane, Inspired to Rock, Pat’s Karma, Blanda.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 3HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.80, 1.80, 29.70.
Leave a Reply