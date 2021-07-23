North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 23

HOOVER S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 7-23.

CORNER OFFICE, g, 2, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Elated, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Winblaze, LLC, B-WinBlaze, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Jose A. Bracho, $45,000.

Condemnation, c, 2, Speightster–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Check Racing LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $15,000.

Thedayofthegrey, g, 2, Twinspired–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. O-Cline, Robert C and Wilkinson, Richard M, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Tantrum, Quality Bet, Wildcat Bill, Mutiny, Nebulosa.

Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 5 1/4.