North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 24

|FLEET TREAT S., DMR, $176,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 7-23.
|9—
|I’M SO ANNA, f, 3, Fast Anna–So So Fast, by Jet West. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN RACING, LLC (CA), T-Steve M. Sherman, J-Kyle Frey, $99,750.
|8—
|Teddy’s Barino, f, 3, Grazen–Miss Rebound, by Speightstown. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Vaya Con Suerte, LLC, B-Red Baron’s Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA), $33,250.
|2—
|Closing Remarks, f, 3, Vronsky–Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $21,000.
|Also Ran: Fi Fi Pharoah, Eddie’s New Dream, Respectfully, Wishtheyallcouldbe, Joymaker.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.70, 6.70, 2.70.
|BALD EAGLE DERBY, PIM, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/2MT, 7-24.
|2—
|INDIAN LAKE, g, 3, Daredevil–Stormy Situation, by Stormy Atlantic. ($5,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Serendipity Farm (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $60,000.
|6—
|Experienced, g, 3, Temple City–No Matter What, by Nureyev. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Wootton Asset (FR), c, 3, Wootton Basset (GB)–Love Liu (FR), by Librettist. O-Madaket Stables LLC, B-Ecurie Haras du Cadran & Mme Patrick Ades-Hazan (FR), $10,000
|Also Ran: Take Profit, Hanford, Shackled Love.
|Winning Time: 2:32 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 3.30, 0.90, 2.30.
|SENSIBLE LADY TURF DASH S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-24.
|6—
|CAN THE QUEEN, m, 5, Can the Man–Queenterra, by Empire Maker. O-Joanne Shankle, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), T-Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|1—
|Flyingontheground, m, 7, Mizzen Mast–All Dolled Up, by Carnivalay. O-Ellendale Racing, B-Ellendale Racing LLC (PA), $20,000.
|2—
|What a Trick, f, 3, Magician (IRE)–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Golden Can, So Gracious, Dendrobia, Pat’s No Fool.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 8.10, 7.40, 3.70.
|BIG DREYFUS S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 7-24.
|3—
|TIGHTLY TWISTED, m, 5, Hard Spun–Holdontoyourdream, by Proud Citizen. O-Fiasco Farms, Ltd, B-Normandy Farm (KY), T-Juanita Bennett, J-Jhonatan Mendoza, $60,000.
|2—
|Counterparty Risk (IRE), f, 4, Australia (GB)–Anklet (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (325,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Grangecon Holdings Ltd (IRE), $20,000.
|1—
|Sailingintothewind, f, 4, Mizzen Mast–Just Heatin Up, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($18,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-Cloyce C Clark (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Marlborough Road (IRE), Sister Hanan, No Mo Lady.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 5 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 9.60, 0.80, 4.60.
|IRISH WAR CRY H., MTH, $88,400, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 7-24.
|5—
|HE’SPUREGOLD, g, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Smart N Classy, by Smart Strike. O-Roseland Farm Stable (Bowers), B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Nik Juarez, $51,000.
|8—
|Quiberon Bay, g, 6, Lite the Fuse–My Lil’ Red Rodeo, by Regal Sanction. O-Joan Milne, B-Joan Milne (NJ), $17,000.
|2—
|Optic Way, g, 6, Cable Boy–Crafty Coed, by Crafty Friend. O-My Way Stable, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $8,500.
|Also Ran: Amatteroftime, Passport, Stefano, Next Cowboy Up, Prendimi.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, HD, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 1.40, 13.00.
|MONROE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 7-24.
|10—
|KEY BISCAYNE, f, 4, Brethren–Boa Twelve, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), T-Juan Alvarado, J-Chantal Sutherland, $45,570.
|7—
|Starship Nterprise, f, 3, Honor Code–Smarty Deb, by Smart Strike. ($40,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Starship Stables and Dwoskin, Steven, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), $14,700.
|11—
|Global Brand, f, 4, War Front–Marketing Mix, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Glen Hill Farm, B-Glen Hill Farm (KY), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Thissmytime, Mo of the West, Elusive Molly, Heiressindy.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 6.20, 15.10, 16.00.
Leave a Reply