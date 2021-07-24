North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 24

SENSIBLE LADY TURF DASH S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-24.

6—

CAN THE QUEEN, m, 5, Can the Man–Queenterra, by Empire Maker. O-Joanne Shankle, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), T-Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.

1—

Flyingontheground, m, 7, Mizzen Mast–All Dolled Up, by Carnivalay. O-Ellendale Racing, B-Ellendale Racing LLC (PA), $20,000.

2—

What a Trick, f, 3, Magician (IRE)–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Golden Can, So Gracious, Dendrobia, Pat’s No Fool.

Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)

Margins: 1 3/4, 2HF, 3/4.