North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 25

DAISYCUTTER H., DMR, $90,380, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-25.

5—

SUPERSTITION, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Grand Glory, by Distorted Humor. ($850,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $51,000.

2—

Querelle, m, 5, Violence–Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $120,000 2018 OBSMAR; 50,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), $17,000.

1—

Bulletproof One, f, 4, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Wachtel Stable, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & kmn racing (CA), $13,080.

Also Ran: Gypsy Spirit (GB), Constantia, Bruja Escarlata, Never for Money, Five Pics Please, Rakassah (IRE), Lenzi’s Lucky Lady.

Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 1HF, NO, NO.