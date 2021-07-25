North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 25

|CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ S., DMR, $152,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 7-25.
|9—
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER, g, 8, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), T-Craig Dollase, J-Umberto Rispoli, $85,500.
|5—
|Indian Peak, g, 4, Comic Strip–Ms. Booty, by Roar. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $28,500.
|10—
|North County Guy, g, 6, The Pamplemousse–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce, B-Edward C Allred (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Wound Tight, Margot’s Boy, Galilean, Secret Club, Ward ‘n Jerry, Desmond Doss, Unbridled Ethos.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 4.70, 5.00, 3.90.
|DAISYCUTTER H., DMR, $90,380, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 7-25.
|5—
|SUPERSTITION, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Grand Glory, by Distorted Humor. ($850,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $51,000.
|2—
|Querelle, m, 5, Violence–Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $120,000 2018 OBSMAR; 50,000gns 2018 TATDEC). O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch, B-Double Duck, Inc (KY), $17,000.
|1—
|Bulletproof One, f, 4, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Wachtel Stable, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & kmn racing (CA), $13,080.
|Also Ran: Gypsy Spirit (GB), Constantia, Bruja Escarlata, Never for Money, Five Pics Please, Rakassah (IRE), Lenzi’s Lucky Lady.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NO, NO.
|Odds: 2.00, 8.90, 2.40.
|NIAGARA S., WO, $84,842, 3YO/UP, A1 1/8MT, 7-25.
|5—
|MARCH TO THE ARCH, g, 6, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $47,754.
|4—
|Belichick, c, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Game (FR), by Montjeu (IRE). ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON), $19,101.
|9—
|Theregoesjojo, g, 6, English Channel–Operetta, by Ascot Knight. ($75,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Samotowka Stables, B-Liam Gannon (ON), $9,551.
|Also Ran: Primo Touch, Current, Sir Sahib, Admiralty Pier, Woodbridge, Mnemba Island.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (gd)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.20, 2.55, 14.00.
|IOWA STALLION FUTURITY, PRM, $72,498, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 7-24.
|2—
|IMA TROUBLE MAKER, f, 2, Lotsa Mischief–R La Patrona, by Benchmark. ($5,500 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Eikleberry, Kevin, Yother, J Lloyd and Fleming, Marvin, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), T-Kevin Eikleberry, J-Ken S. Tohill, $40,500.
|11—
|Silent Power, c, 2, Strong Mandate–Rutledge Ballado, by Saint Ballado. ($30,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $13,500.
|7—
|Ain’t Life Grand, c, 2, Not This Time–Cat d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-RPM Thoroughbreds (Shattuck), B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), $9,248.
|Also Ran: Legionary, Ebony Pearl, Interstella, Demidanu, Adria, Tough Aint Enough, Cold as You, The Bondsman.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, HD, 2.
|Odds: 17.50, 3.10, 1.60.
|KENT S., EMD, $50,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 7-25.
|6—
|BLAZINGBELLABLU, f, 3, Grazen–Bellomesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Essex, Charles D and Lewin, Petra, B-Rainbow Meadows & Charles Essex (WA), T-Charles Essex, J-Alex M. Cruz, $27,500.
|1—
|Broad Approval, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Broad Spectrum, by Indian Charlie. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Ms Lynn, f, 3, Linchpin–Point Da Harbor, by Harbor the Gold. O-Ronald LeRoy Bohlman, B-Ron Bohlman (WA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Zippin Sevenz, La Una, Camden High, Coastal Run, Oreo’s Dream.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.00, 2.60, 8.20.
Leave a Reply