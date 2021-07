North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 27

PRINCESS OF SYLMAR S., PID, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 7-26.

3—

DARCY MAE, m, 7, K One King–Krista’s Quik Chic, by Forestry. ($17,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Katy Cheeks, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (PA), T-Katy Cheeks, J-Pablo Morales, $60,000.

2—

Redeem My Heart, m, 5, Redeemed–Miss Gemstone, by Clever Trick. ($5,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Muirfield Farm and Girten, Tim, B-William E Riddle, Jr (PA), $20,000.

4—

Wildcat Cartridge, m, 7, Messner–Her Lady Grace, by Lord Carson. O-Nicolby Racing Stable LLC, B-Donald L Brown Jr (PA), $11,000.

Also Ran: Trolley Ride, Thisaintjumpstreet, Marmalade.

Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 3, 3/4.