North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 28

NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S., SAR, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 7-28.
6—STEP DANCER, c, 3, War Dancer–Just Be Steppin, by English Channel. O-Pressman, Hayward R, Diamond M Stable and Pressman, Donna R, B-Sugar Plum Farm & Richard Pressman (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Dylan Davis, $82,500.
1—Dreamer’s Disease, g, 3, Laoban–Marketplace, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Cypress Creek Equine and Bennewith, Arnold, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $30,000.
2—It’s Gravy, g, 3, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr AMORE Stables, LLC (NY), $18,000.
Also Ran: Gator Bite, Barrage, Devious Mo, Ocala Dream, Tales of Saratoga.
Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
Margins: NK, 4 3/4, NK.
Odds: 1.45, 6.80, 15.50.
 
HARD SPUN S., PID, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-27.
3—WAIT FOR IT, g, 6, Uptowncharlybrown–Kimberley Diamond, by Posse. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Fantasy Lane Stable (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Anthony Y. Nunez, $59,400.
6—Viski Jones, g, 8, Smarty Jones–Viski, by Peteski. ($7,000 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Odin Londono III, B-Maria Montez Haire (PA), $19,800.
4—Ravens Delight, g, 6, Great Notion–Darn That Raven, by Dance With Ravens. O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), $10,890.
Also Ran: Good On Ya, Missin the Big Dog, Piper Hill.
Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 1, 1, NK.
Odds: 0.70, 33.10, 2.60.

