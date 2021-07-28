North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 28

|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S., SAR, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 7-28.
|6—
|STEP DANCER, c, 3, War Dancer–Just Be Steppin, by English Channel. O-Pressman, Hayward R, Diamond M Stable and Pressman, Donna R, B-Sugar Plum Farm & Richard Pressman (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Dylan Davis, $82,500.
|1—
|Dreamer’s Disease, g, 3, Laoban–Marketplace, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Cypress Creek Equine and Bennewith, Arnold, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|2—
|It’s Gravy, g, 3, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr AMORE Stables, LLC (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Gator Bite, Barrage, Devious Mo, Ocala Dream, Tales of Saratoga.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 4 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.45, 6.80, 15.50.
|
