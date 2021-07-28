North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 28

HARD SPUN S., PID, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 7-27.

3—

WAIT FOR IT, g, 6, Uptowncharlybrown–Kimberley Diamond, by Posse. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Fantasy Lane Stable (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Anthony Y. Nunez, $59,400.

6—

Viski Jones, g, 8, Smarty Jones–Viski, by Peteski. ($7,000 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Odin Londono III, B-Maria Montez Haire (PA), $19,800.

4—

Ravens Delight, g, 6, Great Notion–Darn That Raven, by Dance With Ravens. O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), $10,890.

Also Ran: Good On Ya, Missin the Big Dog, Piper Hill.

Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 1, NK.