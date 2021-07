North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 29

JOHN MORRISSEY H., SAR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 7-29.

7—

FOOLISH GHOST, g, 6, Mineshaft–Roaring Ghost, by Roaring Fever. O-Russell, Ken and Richard Newman Racing, B-Pinnacle Farms I LLC (NY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Joel Rosario, $55,000.

3—

My Boy Tate, g, 7, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $20,000.

4—

Our Last Buck, g, 7, Courageous Cat–Buck Mountain, by Prosper Fager. O-J and N Stables, B-Gerardus S Jameson (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Morning Breez, Captain Bombastic, Wow Brown, Jemography, Wudda U Think Now.

Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (sy)

Margins: 3 3/4, 1HF, 1.