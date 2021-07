North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 3

CHRISTIANA S., DEL, $75,125, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 7-3.

9—

OUT OF SORTS, f, 3, Dramedy–Dear to All, by Tale of the Cat. ($1,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-James A Justiss (KY), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $45,000.

6—

Caldee, f, 3, More Than Ready–Holiday’s Jewel, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $15,000.

4—

Mia Martina, f, 3, Not This Time–Proud and Charming, by Proud Citizen. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Fittipaldi, Gianni, B-CESA Farm (FL), $8,250.

Also Ran: Be Up, Viburnum, Triple Digit.

Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (sf)

Margins: 3, HF, HF.