North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 30

CURLIN S., SAR, $120,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 7-30.

7—

DYNAMIC ONE, c, 3, Union Rags–Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike. ($725,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $66,000.

1—

Miles D, c, 3, Curlin–Sound the Trumpets, by Bernardini. ($470,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Brant, Peter M and LaPenta, Robert V, B-River Bend Farm (KY), $24,000.

4—

First Captain, c, 3, Curlin–America, by A.P. Indy. ($1,500,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Siena Farm LLC, Flay, Bobby and Woodford Racing, LLC, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (KY), $14,400.

Also Ran: Harvard, Snow House, Collaborate, Beren.

Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (gd)

Margins: 1 3/4, 7, 1 1/4.