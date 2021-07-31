North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 31

|REAL GOOD DEAL S., DMR, $175,500, 3YO, 7F, 7-30.
|6—
|NONE ABOVE THE LAW, g, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Legally Blanca, by Northern Afleet. O-Downstream Racing, LLC, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $99,750.
|1—
|The Chosen Vron, g, 3, Vronsky–Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. O-Kruljac, J Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard, B-Tiz Molly Partners (CA), $33,250.
|5—
|Letsgetlucky, g, 3, Munnings–My Cinsation, by Cindago. O-Brown, Rusty, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $21,000.
|Also Ran: Atomic Drop, Top Harbor, Found My Ball, Touchdown Brown.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 1/4, 1, HD.
|Odds: 10.00, 0.30, 10.80.
|MY DEAR S., WO, $105,469, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 7-31.
|1—
|DIABOLIC (IRE), f, 2, Dark Angel (IRE)–Seafront (GB), by Foxwedge (AUS). (90,000EUR ’20 GOFORB). O-D J Stable LLC and Nexus Racing Club, B-Yeomanstown Stud (IRE), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $60,153.
|7—
|Curlin Candy, f, 2, Curlin–Caren, by Society’s Chairman. O-Zilli Racing Stables, B-Robert Marzilli (ON), $24,061.
|3—
|Royal Engagement, f, 2, Palace Malice–Indian Cee, by Indian Charlie. O-Perry Harrison, B-Horseshoe Racing , Llc (KY), $10,026.
|Also Ran: Lois Len, Guileful, Gorman, Jimmy Is a Breeze, Bid Once.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.60, 2.75, 16.85.
|TALE OF THE CAT S., MTH, $102,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 7-31.
|4—
|FOUNDER, r, 3, Upstart–Blue Beryl, by Bernstein. ($220,000 ’19 KEESEP; $600,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Drown, Jeff and Rachel, Don, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.
|1—
|It Can Be Done, g, 3, Temple City–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Hot Blooded, c, 3, Declaration of War–Hot Cappucino, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Eamonn, It’s a Gamble, King of Dreams, Fifty Sheas Ofgrey.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.90, 21.90.
|VICTORIA S., WO, $101,859, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 7-31.
|6—
|ONE TIMER, g, 2, Trappe Shot–Spanish Star, by Blame. ($21,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-St Simon Place LLC (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-E. T. Baird, $60,153.
|4—
|Twenty Four Mamba, c, 2, Classic Empire–Oh Maybe Baby, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($55,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Respite Farm, Inc (KY), $20,051.
|2—
|Concealed Carry, c, 2, Competitive Edge–Raramuri Princess, by Northern Afleet. ($15,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $12,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Barbara J Minshall, B-Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $11,028.
|Also Ran: Summer Sunset, Ultimate Answer, Feelthebeat, Romantic Gamble.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 4HF, 5HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.40, 7.45.
|FLORIDA SIRE S. (DESERT VIXEN DIVISION), GP, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 7-31.
|9—
|MY SASSENACH, f, 2, Uncaptured–Cynthia’s Fury, by Utopia (JPN). ($152,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Champion Equine LLC, B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), T-J. David Braddy, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $60,000.
|11—
|Demurely, f, 2, Uncaptured–Concert Country, by Concerto. O-Roger Laurin, B-Laurin Stable, Inc (FL), $20,000.
|1—
|Rufa Red Knot, f, 2, Noble Bird–Moonshot, by Grand Slam. ($2,500 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Quintessential Racing Florida LLC, B-Cheryl Janine McGuire & James P McGuire (FL), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Noble Dreamer, Silver Smile, Soul Flight, Ukiyo, Stone Beauty.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|Margins: 8 1/4, 3/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 9.50, 4.10, 8.10.
|FLORIDA SIRE S. (DR. FAGER DIVISION), GP, $100,000, 2YO, C/G, 6F, 7-31.
|3—
|CAJUN’S MAGIC, g, 2, Cajun Breeze–Mollie’s Magic, by Factum. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Jesus M. Rios, $60,000.
|9—
|Dean Delivers, g, 2, Cajun Breeze–Slick and True, by Yes It’s True. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $20,000.
|5—
|Gold Special, g, 2, Jess’s Dream–Cabinette, by Discreetly Mine. O-Amalio Ruiz-Lozano, B-Amalio Ruiz Lozano (FL), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Merlin, Big and Classy, Hope in Him, Laki Lio.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 10, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 6.50, 1.60, 42.20.
|DEPUTED TESTAMONY S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 7-31.
|6—
|HARPERS FIRST RIDE, g, 5, Paynter–Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. O-GMP Stables LLC, Bennewith, Arnold and Cypress Creek Equine, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $60,000.
|1—
|Magic Michael, g, 4, Dramedy–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Cordmaker, g, 6, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Mischief Afoot, Forewarned, Two Thirty Five.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 2.10, 3.00.
|ALMA NORTH S., PIM, $99,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 7-31.
|2—
|HELLO BEAUTIFUL, f, 4, Golden Lad–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($6,500 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Frassetto, Albert, Parkinson, Mark, K-Mac Stable and Magic City Stables, LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $60,000.
|3—
|Call On Mischief, f, 4, Into Mischief–Callmethesqueeze, by Awesome Again. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Down Neck Stables, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Precious, f, 4, Fed Biz–Brilliant Sunshine, by Smarty Jones. O-Newell Thoroughbred, B-Newell Thoroughbreds LTD (PA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Bluefield, Paisley Singing.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, NK, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 11.10, 4.70.
|CHALLEDON S., PIM, $99,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 7-31.
|2—
|MUCHO, h, 5, Blame–Extent, by Pulpit. O-WSS Racing, LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $60,000.
|1—
|Lebda, g, 4, Raison d’Etat–Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Euro Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Whereshetoldmetogo, g, 6, El Padrino–Undisputed Legend, by Domestic Dispute. ($7,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Ten Strike Racing, Kisber, Michael E and Black Cloud Stable, LLC, B-David H Wade (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Laki, Whiskey and You.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 1, NK, HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 2.90, 1.50.
|ALYWOW S., WO, $80,363, 3YO, F, 6 1/2FT, 7-31.
|1—
|LADY WAR MACHINE, f, 3, Street Boss–Native Bombshell, by War Front. ($135,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Mark Dodson, B-SF Bloodstock LLC & Matthew Sandblom (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Patrick Husbands, $48,122.
|4—
|Honey Pants, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Queens Carousel, by Afternoon Deelites. ($90,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Betz/Lamantia/J Betz (KY), $16,041.
|2—
|La Libertee, f, 3, Constitution–La Rambla, by City Zip. O-Tracy Farmer, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), $8,822.
|Also Ran: Dirty Dangle, Can’t Buy Love, Hard Street.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, NK, 1.
|Odds: 2.05, 1.85, 7.20.
|SIERRA STARLET S., RUI, $50,000, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 7-31.
|5—
|SLAMMED, f, 3, Marking–Hennesey Smash, by Roll Hennessy Roll. O-Fincher Racing LLC, King, Brad and Kirby, Suzanne, B-Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Tracy J. Hebert, $30,000.
|12—
|Proofsinthepuddin, f, 3, Marking–Follow My Tail, by Indian Charlie. O-Reliance Ranches LLC, B-Brad King and Todd Fincher (NM), $10,000.
|11—
|Comic Hot Toddy, f, 3, Indian Firewater–Comicsperfectstorm, by Comic Genius. O-Helen Nave, B-Helen Nave (NM), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Speedy Wildcat, Desertrose Oftexas, Line Call, Quatro, Destiny Who, Atill I Chime, Marking Time, Shame On Bea.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 11, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.90, 1.40, 4.90.
|SIERRA BLANCA S., RUI, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 7-31.
|12—
|HOLLYWOOD HENRY, g, 6, Roll Hennessy Roll–Ringback, by Gone Hollywood. O-Bennie A Vanecek, B-Fred Alexander (NM), T-Fred I. Danley, J-Duane Lee Sterling, $30,000.
|4—
|Courage N Order, g, 5, Western Gambler–Colors of Pompeii, by Tricky Creek. O-Bob Matney, B-Terry Bill Adams (NM), $10,000.
|9—
|Golden Band, g, 6, Quinton’s Gold–Partyband, by Chimes Band. O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, B-Dale Taylor (NM), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Franchise Tagged, Cerveza, Del Mar Summer, Wheredoesthecashgo, Hold Me Only, Big Hitter, Attilianno, No Pasa Nada, E J’s Gold.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 6.00, 36.70, 11.60.
|LAND OF ENCHANTMENT S., RUI, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2F, 7-31.
|2—
|ANCIENT LAND, g, 4, Monterey Jazz–Rodinia, by Bluegrass Cat. ($18,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-Riley, Martin, Carroll, D, Scott, C and Howard, J, B-Dr Patricia Davis (NM), T-Casey T. Lambert, J-Kelsi Purcell, $30,000.
|7—
|Thunder Dome, g, 7, Dome–Lauren Lynn, by Hadif. O-Carson, Sr W D, Carson, M H and Leach Racing LLC, B-Frank Richardson & Mooring (NM), $10,000.
|5—
|Storm Bayou, g, 5, Attila’s Storm–Samba Queen, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Kent V Kunz, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Jet N G, Effort N Results, Charlie Comanch, Spinning Black, Evacuee, West Dawn, Next Affair.
|Winning Time: 1:30 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 1, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.80, 14.50.
