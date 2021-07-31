North American Non-Graded Stakes Results July 31

TALE OF THE CAT S., MTH, $102,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 7-31.

4—

FOUNDER, r, 3, Upstart–Blue Beryl, by Bernstein. ($220,000 ’19 KEESEP; $600,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Drown, Jeff and Rachel, Don, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.

1—

It Can Be Done, g, 3, Temple City–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $20,000.

6—

Hot Blooded, c, 3, Declaration of War–Hot Cappucino, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL), $10,000.

Also Ran: Eamonn, It’s a Gamble, King of Dreams, Fifty Sheas Ofgrey.

Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 1 1/4.